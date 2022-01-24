Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Market Size Worth $182.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global complementary and alternative medicine for anti aging and longevity market size is expected to reach USD 182.9 billion by 2028, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growing household income in developed countries, acceptance of herbal and ayurvedic medicine, and increasing age-related diseases have majorly the market for complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) for anti aging and longevity.
Key Insights & Findings from the report:
By intervention, the traditional alternative medicine/botanicals segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. It is expected to maintain the trend in the forecast period owing to the increasing use of spiritual techniques as well as herbal medicines in disease management across the globe
Based on the customer, high net worth (HNW) individuals held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 owing to high disposable income and better awareness regarding CAM therapies in the space of anti aging and longevity
Europe emerged as the highest revenue-generating region in 2020 owing to high disposable income countries, increasing popularity of CAM modalities, and aging population
MEA is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. It is anticipated that Kuwait and Qatar are majorly contributing to the regional market growth
In June 2021, the government of India launched the "mYoga" application, developed by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush in partnership with the WHO. The app contains the practice and training audios and videos based on Common Yoga Protocol. The objective is to promote one world, one health
Read 205 page market research report, "Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Intervention (Botanicals, Mind Healing), By Customer, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
In the traditional alternative medicine/botanicals intervention segment, Ayurveda led the market in 2020 as cosmetic market players are involved in the R&D of Ayurveda-based anti-aging cosmeceuticals. The mind healing segment is expected to witness steady growth from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising acceptance of meditation and mindfulness in corporate offices. The sensory healing segment is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing popularity in hospitals and clinics. For instance, in October 2021, Spatial, an audio platform, partnered with HealthTune scientific and Catalyst by Wellstar to use sensory healing to reduce stress and anxiety of frontline healthcare workers.
Ayurveda is acknowledged as a medicine in 16 countries including Brazil, Switzerland, Hungary, Nepal, Bahrain, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Whilst, some regions such as Romania, Hungary, Ontario, and Turkey regulate ayurvedic practices. In the U.K., it is a part of the National Health Policy. Thus, increasing acceptance of ayurvedic medicine is expected to drive the complementary and alternative medicine market to a major extent. In addition, insurance coverage by public and private players is anticipated to fuel market growth.
COVID-19 has become a catalyst for the implementation of CAM therapies in day-to-day life. Owing to the pandemic, online yoga classes witnessed a 25% increase in enrollment level. Similarly, in the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for yoga equipment accelerated by154%. Key players and governing regulatory bodies are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as regional expansion to develop their presence in the market.
Market Segmentation:
Grand View Research has segmented the global complementary and alternative medicine for anti aging and longevity market on the basis of intervention, customer, and region:
Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging& Longevity Intervention Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Customer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
List of Key Players of Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Market
Centre Chiropractic De La ColonneVert√©brale
Anadolu Medical Center
Sinomedica
Acupuncture Enfants
Ayurveda Kuwait
Maya Reiki School
Maylilacs
Al Zuhair Holistic Medicine Center
Ayurmana By Dharma Ayurveda
Trinicum
Miskawaan Health Group
Therme Wien
Healthpi
Vivamayr
Optimal Spine And Joint Center
First Chiropractic Centre
Lama Polyclinic LLC
Al ManarAyurvedic Center
American Chiropractic Center
Qatar Chiropractic & Physiotherapy Clinic
Satyamani
Elixir Health Center
Acupuncture.Paris (AnabelChantellier)
Transforma Health
Swiss Ayurvedic Medical Academy
Clinic Les Alpes
Paracelsus KlinikLustm√ºhle Ag
Swiss Alternative Medicine
Turnpaugh Health & Wellness
The Center For Natural And Integrative Medicine
Angel Longevity Medical Center
Peaks Of Health Metabolic Medical Center
JscmTcm Clinic
London Hydrotherapy
Ming Chen Clinic
Ukacupuncture Clinic
Bionorica Se
Weg Der Mitte
Pascoe Natural Medicine
Brixsana Private Clinic
Homeopathy Vescovio Center
Sha Wellness Clinic
Sukha Ayurveda
SarriaQuiropractica
Natural Healing Acupuncture Medical Center
Kindcare Medical Center
Cure
Aviv Clinics
Seva Experience
Bahrain Hospital & Health Resort
Intouch Clinic
International Chinese Body Care Houses
Doha Chiropractic Center
Specialized Medical Center Hospital
Fakeeh. Care
Almoyassar Physical Therapy Center
Muroona Clinic & Fitness
Terme Di RioloSrl
Mei Spa
