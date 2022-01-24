U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Market Size Worth $182.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global complementary and alternative medicine for anti aging and longevity market size is expected to reach USD 182.9 billion by 2028, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growing household income in developed countries, acceptance of herbal and ayurvedic medicine, and increasing age-related diseases have majorly the market for complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) for anti aging and longevity.

Grand View Research Inc
Grand View Research Inc

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • By intervention, the traditional alternative medicine/botanicals segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. It is expected to maintain the trend in the forecast period owing to the increasing use of spiritual techniques as well as herbal medicines in disease management across the globe

  • Based on the customer, high net worth (HNW) individuals held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 owing to high disposable income and better awareness regarding CAM therapies in the space of anti aging and longevity

  • Europe emerged as the highest revenue-generating region in 2020 owing to high disposable income countries, increasing popularity of CAM modalities, and aging population

  • MEA is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. It is anticipated that Kuwait and Qatar are majorly contributing to the regional market growth

  • In June 2021, the government of India launched the "mYoga" application, developed by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush in partnership with the WHO. The app contains the practice and training audios and videos based on Common Yoga Protocol. The objective is to promote one world, one health

Read 205 page market research report, "Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Intervention (Botanicals, Mind Healing), By Customer, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

In the traditional alternative medicine/botanicals intervention segment, Ayurveda led the market in 2020 as cosmetic market players are involved in the R&D of Ayurveda-based anti-aging cosmeceuticals. The mind healing segment is expected to witness steady growth from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising acceptance of meditation and mindfulness in corporate offices. The sensory healing segment is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing popularity in hospitals and clinics. For instance, in October 2021, Spatial, an audio platform, partnered with HealthTune scientific and Catalyst by Wellstar to use sensory healing to reduce stress and anxiety of frontline healthcare workers.

Ayurveda is acknowledged as a medicine in 16 countries including Brazil, Switzerland, Hungary, Nepal, Bahrain, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Whilst, some regions such as Romania, Hungary, Ontario, and Turkey regulate ayurvedic practices. In the U.K., it is a part of the National Health Policy. Thus, increasing acceptance of ayurvedic medicine is expected to drive the complementary and alternative medicine market to a major extent. In addition, insurance coverage by public and private players is anticipated to fuel market growth.

COVID-19 has become a catalyst for the implementation of CAM therapies in day-to-day life. Owing to the pandemic, online yoga classes witnessed a 25% increase in enrollment level. Similarly, in the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for yoga equipment accelerated by154%. Key players and governing regulatory bodies are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as regional expansion to develop their presence in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global complementary and alternative medicine for anti aging and longevity market on the basis of intervention, customer, and region:

  • Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging& Longevity Intervention Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Customer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Market

  • Centre Chiropractic De La ColonneVert√©brale

  • Anadolu Medical Center

  • Sinomedica

  • Acupuncture Enfants

  • Ayurveda Kuwait

  • Maya Reiki School

  • Maylilacs

  • Al Zuhair Holistic Medicine Center

  • Ayurmana By Dharma Ayurveda

  • Trinicum

  • Miskawaan Health Group

  • Therme Wien

  • Healthpi

  • Vivamayr

  • Optimal Spine And Joint Center

  • First Chiropractic Centre

  • Lama Polyclinic LLC

  • Al ManarAyurvedic Center

  • American Chiropractic Center

  • Qatar Chiropractic & Physiotherapy Clinic

  • Satyamani

  • Elixir Health Center

  • Acupuncture.Paris (AnabelChantellier)

  • Transforma Health

  • Swiss Ayurvedic Medical Academy

  • Clinic Les Alpes

  • Paracelsus KlinikLustm√ºhle Ag

  • Swiss Alternative Medicine

  • Turnpaugh Health & Wellness

  • The Center For Natural And Integrative Medicine

  • Angel Longevity Medical Center

  • Peaks Of Health Metabolic Medical Center

  • JscmTcm Clinic

  • London Hydrotherapy

  • Ming Chen Clinic

  • Ukacupuncture Clinic

  • Bionorica Se

  • Weg Der Mitte

  • Pascoe Natural Medicine

  • Brixsana Private Clinic

  • Homeopathy Vescovio Center

  • Sha Wellness Clinic

  • Sukha Ayurveda

  • SarriaQuiropractica

  • Natural Healing Acupuncture Medical Center

  • Kindcare Medical Center

  • Cure

  • Aviv Clinics

  • Seva Experience

  • Bahrain Hospital & Health Resort

  • Intouch Clinic

  • International Chinese Body Care Houses

  • Doha Chiropractic Center

  • Specialized Medical Center Hospital

  • Fakeeh. Care

  • Almoyassar Physical Therapy Center

  • Muroona Clinic & Fitness

  • Terme Di RioloSrl

  • Mei Spa

Check out more studies related to complementary & alternative medicine, published by Grand View Research:

  • Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market – The global complementary and alternative medicine market size was valued at USD 82.27 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.03% from 2021 to 2028. The market is set to gain momentum in the coming years owing to the changing regulatory scenario, coupled with robust government initiatives.

  • Europe Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market – The Europe complementary and alternative medicine market size was valued at USD 27.44 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.89% from 2021 to 2028. Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) is considered a traditional treatment and the market is majorly driven by the growing awareness regarding the numerous associated benefits.

  • Middle East Integrative Health Or Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market – The Middle East integrative health or complementary and alternative medicine market size was valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.75% from 2020 to 2027. The market is set to gain momentum in the coming years owing to the increasing use of integrative medicine in the treatment of chronic ailments, such as respiratory diseases and oncology disorders.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Pharmaceuticals Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/complementary-and-alternative-medicine-for-anti-aging--longevity-market-size-worth-182-9-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301466364.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

