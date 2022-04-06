Complete Design & Packaging First in U.S. to Install the New EFI Nozomi 14000 LED Press

Electronics for Imaging, Inc.

Direct-to-board digital printing continues to grow its share of production at the North Carolina based converter, prompting the addition of a second Nozomi press

FREMONT, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corrugated converting business Complete Design & Packaging (CDP) is doubling its investment in the single-pass inkjet digital print technology that has helped make it an industry innovation and growth leader. The Concord, N.C.-based company is installing its second ultra-high-speed Nozomi direct-to-corrugated solution from Electronics For Imaging, Inc. – a new EFI™ Nozomi 14000 LED digital press. CDP was the first business in the U.S. to install EFI’s 71-inch wide Nozomi C18000 system, and will once again be the first in the U.S. with EFI’s new, 55-inch-wide Nozomi 14000 LED press.



CDP: A single-pass success standout

Prior to its first Nozomi installation, CDP primarily used analog printing technologies in the production of corrugated packaging and displays. After the arrival of the Nozomi, however, digital print drove CDP to a 40% increase in annual revenue. Currently, approximately half of CDP’s revenues are from digital production. And, since its Nozomi installation in 2017, CDP has added almost 60 employees to accommodate digital production driven growth.

“Our relationship with EFI thus far has been a respectful partnership,” said Howard Bertram, CDP’s President. “When the discussion of another printer became a topic of conversation, it was easy to place EFI at the top of our option list. With their constant R&D and open communication, the choice was made easy. We strive for excellence through constant improvement here at Complete Design & Packaging, and EFI has been a tremendous influence on our success. We look forward to taking the next big step with the installation of the Nozomi 14000 LED.”

The Nozomi 14000 LED press – EFI’s brand-new ultra-high-speed inkjet solution for the corrugated market – is an advanced direct-to-board digital press that leverages world-class Nozomi single-pass UV LED inkjet technology with improvements that bring enhanced productivity, reliability, value and flexibility to the industrial packaging segment.

Story continues

Speed and quality in the digitalization of corrugated manufacturing

Representing EFI’s continued investment in innovation, the 14000 LED model can run at faster speeds up to 328 linear feet per minute with new productivity modes, offering remarkable throughput while meeting corrugated packaging manufacturers’ needs for more compact production lines. The Nozomi 14000 LED also boasts a robust design for heavy industrial use, high reliability and high productivity. It offers packaging converters high uptime, and excellent versatility – with the ability to print nearly all board flute types.

Users can choose from a range of configurations to complement individual needs, with single or dual bottom feeder options, a roller coater capable of applying varying amounts of primer, an optional varnish station that allows for a range of gloss or satin finishes, and full or bundle stacker options. Available with up to six colors, including white, the EFI Nozomi 14000 LED press’s inks provide outstanding color registration and coverage, and its high-speed, non-clogging, high-performance jetting printheads deliver unrivalled accuracy and smooth color gradients.

Scheduled for installation in Q2, CDP’s newest single-pass inkjet digital press will also include a new version of the EFI Fiery® NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE), an extremely fast, robust, and scalable blade server. The newly upgraded Fiery DFE offering features EFI’s Fiery FS500 Pro platform, delivering enhanced security; strong color management; highly accurate spot color emulations; optional, fully automated preflighting; and much more. The press also connects with EFI IQ™, a robust, comprehensive suite of cloud business intelligence and management solutions.

“We are excited to be bringing this exciting new member of our award-winning Nozomi product line to market,” said Evandro Matteucci, vice president and general manager, Packaging & Building Materials, EFI. “And we are pleased to expand our ongoing partnership with CDP and to be able to help Howard Bertram and his team continue growing their business with our high-quality, highly effective single-pass inkjet solutions and services.”

For more information about EFI Nozomi solutions for ultra-high-speed corrugated packaging production, visit nozomi.efi.com.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analogue to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That’s why we’re passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials, commercial print, and personalized documents with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and workflow software. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimize efficiency – job after job, year after year. We’re committed to our customers’ success. And we definitely believe we have the right people, technology and experience to help them achieve their business goals. ( www.efi.com )

Follow EFI online:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/efiprint

Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFIPrint

View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo and Fiery are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI and IQ are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries.

All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.

Contact:

David Lindsay, EFI

404-931-7760

david.lindsay@efi.com



