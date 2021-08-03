U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.75
    +16.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,882.00
    +161.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,977.50
    +24.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.40
    +16.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.35
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.45 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1430
    -0.1660 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,051.83
    -1,524.46 (-3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.77
    -36.13 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.78
    +28.06 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Complete Response Letter Received from FDA for Treosulfan

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc
·6 min read

TORONTO and CHICAGO and WEDEL, Germany, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Medexus” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) and medac GmbH (“medac”) announced today that medac, Medexus’ licensor for treosulfan, has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to its New Drug Application (NDA) for treosulfan.

As previously disclosed, the NDA was submitted for use of treosulfan in combination with fludarabine as a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT), and both Medexus and medac had been optimistic that a positive decision from the FDA in connection with a planned Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) date on August 11th would allow for a commercial launch of treosulfan in U.S. later this year.

However, as expressed in the CRL, the FDA has determined that it cannot approve the NDA in its present form and has provided recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses pertaining to the primary and secondary endpoints of the completed pivotal Phase III study. Medexus and medac are reviewing the letter to determine the appropriate course of action. Medexus and medac will work closely with the FDA to understand and address their comments.

Ken d’Entremont, CEO, commented, “Given the recent Health Canada approval, European Medicines Agency approval in 2019, as well as supporting data from more than 100 publications, we were all surprised by the FDA’s response. That being said, Medexus and medac look forward to continuing to work with the FDA to address their requests in a timely manner, and we remain optimistic for a future, albeit delayed, approval of treosulfan in the United States, complete with Orphan Drug Designation. The current standard of care is not suitable for numerous at-risk groups, due to the high toxicity effects, and treosulfan has demonstrated excellent survival data among those groups. We are hopeful that our future communications with the FDA will result in a positive outcome, and we look forward to providing further updates in due course.”

Michael Adelman, General Manager of U.S. Operations, commented, “We have been working diligently with medac to prepare for the approval of treosulfan and launch shortly thereafter. We are disappointed with the immediate result, but are encouraged by an incredible amount of support from key opinion leaders and the medical community for use of treosulfan in the United States. With the extensive launch preparations we have taken to date, we are well positioned to meet the expected strong demand for treosulfan. While we work to address all of the FDA’s requests, we stand poised to execute our comprehensive launch plan for treosulfan upon approval.”

About medac GmbH

medac GmbH is a privately held, global pharmaceutical company with a growing pharmaceutical and diagnostics business. Since its foundation in Germany in 1970, medac has been specializing in the treatment of diseases within the indication areas oncology, hematology, urology and autoimmune disorders. medac is committed to the refinement of existing and the development of new therapeutic products – always with the focus on improving patients’ quality of life. medac has become known for developing innovative products also in less common indications. This dedication has resulted in a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical products that help make a difference in the lives of patients. medac continually invests in its product development and manufacturing as well as logistic capacities to meet both patients’ needs and the demands of healthcare professionals.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune disease, and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. The Company has also licensed treosulfan, a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to be used in combination with fludarabine, from medac GmbH for Canada and the United States.

For more information, please contact:

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 905-676-0003
E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 312-548-3139
E-mail: marcel.konrad@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1-212-671-1020
Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):
Tina Byers
Adelaide Capital
Tel: 905-330-3275
E-mail: tina@adcap.ca

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “plans” and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the next steps in the process for seeking FDA approval of treosulfan in the United States and plans for a commercial launch thereafter. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments.

Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include those set out in the Company’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company’s most recent annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Vaxart Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Vaxart (Nasdaq: VXRT) rose on Monday after the biotech said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its oral coronavirus vaccine. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Vaxart's stock price was up more than 12%. Vaxart's S-only vaccine construct produced higher serum antibodies than its other vaccine candidate, which expresses both S and N proteins, in a non-human primate study.

  • This Could Be Pfizer's Next COVID Blockbuster -- and It Isn't a Vaccine

    In 2019 and 2020, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) top-selling product was pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13. The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), generated sales of $7.8 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. Pfizer expects the vaccine will rake in $33.5 billion over the entire year.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • Sanofi to Buy Translate Bio for $3.2 Billion in mRNA Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi will buy its messenger-RNA development partner Translate Bio Inc. for $3.2 billion as the French drugmaker plays catch-up in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling Covid-19 vaccines.Sanofi agreed to pay $38 in cash for each of Translate Bio’s shares. While the price is 30% above Monday’s closing price, the company is getting a potential bargain “in a very hot therapeutic area,” said Wimal Kapadia, an analyst at Bernstein.Ordinarily a giant in the va

  • Why Infinity Pharmaceuticals Blasted 38% Higher Today

    Clinical-stage biotech Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) had a big and bright Monday, with its stock closing the session more than 38% higher. The rocket that lifted it was ignited by a prominent investment bank's upgrade, the latest in a series of analyst upgrades for the stock. The newest bull for Infinity is Anupam Rama at JPMorgan Chase unit JPMorgan.

  • 3 High-Growth Healthcare Stocks to Buy in August

    If you're looking for stocks that can provide life-changing returns, the healthcare sector has exactly what want. Laboratory-to-market synthetic biology, or synbio, platforms are a dime a dozen these days, but Amyris stands head and shoulders above the rest. In March, Amyris announced success at producing a large quantity of cannabigerol (CBG), which is a naturally occurring cannabinoid many times more potent than cannabidiol (CBD).

  • Here's Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    A second-quarter earnings report reminded investors how difficult it is for independent companies to launch new cancer drugs.

  • Costco, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Apple change mask policies, as CDC warns about rise in delta variant

    The agency now recommends that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face masks indoors again in certain situations.

  • Combining AstraZeneca and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is effective -Danish study

    Combining AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's jab provides "good protection", Denmark's State Serum Institute said on Monday. A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses, a measure particularly necessary in Denmark after health authorities discontinued inoculations with AstraZeneca's vaccine in April over rare side-effect concerns.

  • Booster shots for coronavirus 'are going to become a reality,' doctor says

    Talks of booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccines have been gaining traction over recent weeks with case counts rising and new variants emerging.

  • China Outbreak Spreads; Sweden Plans Boosters: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A large part of Sweden’s population is likely to be offered a third vaccine dose in 2022, while Greece’s health minister said the country may start giving boosters for vulnerable groups in September.China’s outbreak continued to spread with additional infections in various areas including Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged. The capital city of Beijing will ban train passengers from 23 regions considered high risk, and the Haidian district were many tech companies are based re

  • I'm An ICU Doctor And I Cannot Believe The Things Unvaccinated Patients Are Telling Me

    "My experiences in the ICU these past weeks have left me surprised, disheartened, but most of all, angry."

  • Germany set to begin vaccinating teens 12 and over and offering COVID booster shots to older and at-risk people

    Germany will start offering coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older, top health officials said Monday, while, according to a Deutsche Welle report, health ministers have unanimously backed a plan to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to elderly and at-risk citizens next month.

  • Virus used world’s longest Covid sufferer as ‘gym’ to get fitter, say scientists

    The world's longest Covid sufferer had the virus for nearly 11 months during which time it mutated 40 times, using her as a "gym" to get fitter, scientists have discovered.

  • Pfizer and Moderna are raising COVID-19 vaccine prices in Europe

    Pfizer expects to generate $33.5 billion from vaccine in 2021.

  • Can Last Year's Biggest Vaccine Stocks Crush the Market Again?

    Coronavirus vaccine stocks were the biggest investment theme of 2020. Since, two biotech companies -- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech -- actually have commercialized their vaccines. Let's take a look at where they're at with vaccine programs -- and whether they're on track to beat the market in the second half.

  • If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

    As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threat

  • MindMed Joins Digital Medicine Society to Improve Health Outcomes and Equity Using Technology

    MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, announced today that it will participate in and financially support the Digital Medicine Society's (DiMe) Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community (DATAcc), an effort to develop best practices and streamline the medical field's approaches to measuring health using digital technologies.

  • China's Wuhan to test all 12 million residents as Delta variant spreads

    China's Wuhan city will test its 12 million residents for the coronavirus after confirming its first domestic cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, had reported no local coronavirus cases since mid-May last year but on Monday authorities confirmed three cases of the Delta variant. The strain has been found in a handful of provinces and big cities including Beijing over the past two weeks.

  • Fauci Says ‘Things Are Going to Get Worse’ and Unvaccinated Are ‘Severely Vulnerable’

    "From the standpoint of illness, hospitalization, suffering, and death, the unvaccinated are much more vulnerable,” the nation's top infectious disease expert says