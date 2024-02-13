When Will Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Complete Solaria, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSLR) future prospects. Complete Solaria, Inc. provides solar technology, services, and installation services. With the latest financial year loss of US$28m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$92m, the US$58m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Complete Solaria's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Electrical analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$15m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 88% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Complete Solaria given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Complete Solaria is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Complete Solaria to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Complete Solaria's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Complete Solaria's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Complete Solaria's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.