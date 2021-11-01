Completely Decentralized ETF (D-ETF) Announces Public Token Pre-Sale in November 2021
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / D-ETF's public token pre-sale is scheduled for mid-November 2021. With D-ETF people get access to more than 10 to 20 cryptocurrencies at once and benefit from their performance through one unique token. The D-ETF is an ERC-20 based token re-inventing the traditional ETF landscape by giving investors unlimited tradeability, no intermediaries, and giving token holders the option to participate in the investment allocations through a self-operating DAO.
Traditional finance has battled for several years to get the first Bitcoin ETF in the US, and finally it became a reality on the 19th of October 2021. New investors can now finally get exposure to Bitcoin futures. This is overall a step towards broad acceptance of cryptocurrencies. But ultimately the Bitcoin futures ETF is a win for Wall Street and not for decentralization.
The decentralization of the financial industry is inevitable. The intermediaries are becoming more redundant and centralized ETFs are no exception.
D-ETF is aiming to solve all the broken and outdated defects of the traditional ETF by giving investors unlimited trading hours and replacing the expensive intermediaries with a self-operating DAO. This means token holders are collectively making investment decisions through voting, sending the traditional hedge fund managers on early retirement.
The D-ETF also removes all KYC and capital requirements and instead of paying fees to redundant intermediaries, investors are paying a 3% community fee, which is evenly distributed through existing token holders and to the intrinsic value. Enriching the token holders with a long-term investment perspective.
Overall, the D-ETF intends to provide a great foundation for both engaging and passive investors who want exposure to multiple assets with only one token. For a crypto investor to have exposure to 10 to 20 different tokens, one would most likely need to use different exchanges or a DEX, where fees can eat up the intended investment amount. By purchasing D-ETF, investors are only paying one fee to have multiple token exposures.
The D-ETF is currently undergoing private pre-sale rounds, making strategic partnerships, and is aiming to officially launch the public token sale sometime in the mid-ending of November at 0.5 USD per token giving the project a market valuation of 21.25 million USD.
