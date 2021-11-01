U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,601.11
    -4.27 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,835.51
    +15.95 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,526.29
    +27.90 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,331.19
    +34.00 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.55
    +0.98 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    +0.0360 (+2.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1710
    +0.1710 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,759.80
    +1,130.93 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.76
    +46.25 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.61
    +45.04 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Completely Decentralized ETF (D-ETF) Announces Public Token Pre-Sale in November 2021

·3 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / D-ETF's public token pre-sale is scheduled for mid-November 2021. With D-ETF people get access to more than 10 to 20 cryptocurrencies at once and benefit from their performance through one unique token. The D-ETF is an ERC-20 based token re-inventing the traditional ETF landscape by giving investors unlimited tradeability, no intermediaries, and giving token holders the option to participate in the investment allocations through a self-operating DAO.

Traditional finance has battled for several years to get the first Bitcoin ETF in the US, and finally it became a reality on the 19th of October 2021. New investors can now finally get exposure to Bitcoin futures. This is overall a step towards broad acceptance of cryptocurrencies. But ultimately the Bitcoin futures ETF is a win for Wall Street and not for decentralization.

The decentralization of the financial industry is inevitable. The intermediaries are becoming more redundant and centralized ETFs are no exception.

D-ETF is aiming to solve all the broken and outdated defects of the traditional ETF by giving investors unlimited trading hours and replacing the expensive intermediaries with a self-operating DAO. This means token holders are collectively making investment decisions through voting, sending the traditional hedge fund managers on early retirement.

The D-ETF also removes all KYC and capital requirements and instead of paying fees to redundant intermediaries, investors are paying a 3% community fee, which is evenly distributed through existing token holders and to the intrinsic value. Enriching the token holders with a long-term investment perspective.

Overall, the D-ETF intends to provide a great foundation for both engaging and passive investors who want exposure to multiple assets with only one token. For a crypto investor to have exposure to 10 to 20 different tokens, one would most likely need to use different exchanges or a DEX, where fees can eat up the intended investment amount. By purchasing D-ETF, investors are only paying one fee to have multiple token exposures.

The D-ETF is currently undergoing private pre-sale rounds, making strategic partnerships, and is aiming to officially launch the public token sale sometime in the mid-ending of November at 0.5 USD per token giving the project a market valuation of 21.25 million USD.

All interested investors should pay close attention to D-ETF's social channels: Telegram (t.me/detf_official), Medium (medium.com/@detf_official), and Twitter (twitter.com/detf_official) accounts where daily updates will be found.

Social Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/detf_official
Telegram: https://t.me/detf_official
Medium: medium.com/@detf_official
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/detf_official/

Media Contacts:

Company: D-ETF Foundation
Contact: D-ETF Marketing Team
E-mail: business@d-etf.com
Website: https://d-etf.com

SOURCE: D-ETF Foundation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669714/Completely-Decentralized-ETF-D-ETF-Announces-Public-Token-Pre-Sale-in-November-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. My best call last week was for Digital World Acquisition to take a hit after soaring the week before. The special purpose acquisition company -- SPAC for short -- took off after partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group for the launch of the Truth Social platform.

  • This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all. ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Better Chinese Tech Stock: DiDi Global or Meituan

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) and Meituan (OTC: MPNG.Y) have both been hammered by China's crackdown on its top tech companies over the past year. DiDi, which owns China's largest ride-hailing platform, went public in June at $14 per share. DiDi's existing users and drivers can still access its services, but the lack of clarity regarding its future growth has reduced its stock price to about $8.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • 28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) rose 333.9% to $11.02 in pre-market trading. ABVC Biopharma’s S-3 showed registration for $50 million mixed securities shelf offering. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: BTTX) rose 114.5% to $19.95 in pre-market trading. Better Therapeutics, Inc reported the completion of its business combination with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II. Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 35.6% to $0.82 in pre-market trading. The company, on

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

    It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The newest combination treatment, Trikafta, targets the most common CF mutation (F508del), and is therefore applicable to about 90% of all U.S. CF patients.

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • As Barrick Gold Corporation's market cap (TSE:ABX) drops to CA$40b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 5.8% in Barrick Gold Corporation's ( TSE:ABX ) stock may have disappointed insiders who...

  • GE CEO Culp says completion of GECAS, AerCap deal is a 'debt story today'

    Shares of General Electric Co. gained 0.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the industrial conglomerate said that the deal to combine its GE Capital Aviation Services business with AerCap Holdings N.V. has been completed. GE said it received a total of more than $30 billion in proceeds after the deal closed, including $23 billion in net cash and 111.5 million shares, or 46% ownership of the combined company, which has a market value of about $6.6 billion. "This is a debt story today," said GE

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Abandons Pinterest Acquisition?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Zillow Group Inc (Z)?

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Stock Retakes Buy Point, Li Sales Double, Nio Tumbles

    Tesla rival Xpeng reported China EV sales tripled, Li Auto sales doubled. Nio deliveries fell. Xpeng retook a buy point as Li Auto neared a buy point.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.