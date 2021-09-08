Completion of the acquisition of a portfolio of specialist residential care centres in Sweden through a contribution in kind
Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding:
the completion of the acquisition of a portfolio of specialist residential care centres in Sweden through a contribution in kind;
a notification pursuant to Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007.
