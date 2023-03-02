U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

Completion of conversion of A shares to B shares in accordance with the articles of association and information on adjusted number of voting rights and share capital

Rockwool A/S
·1 min read
Rockwool A/S
Rockwool A/S

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 02 – 2023
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

2 March 2023

Completion of conversion of A shares to B shares in accordance with the articles of association and information on adjusted number of voting rights and share capital

ROCKWOOL A/S has today completed the conversion of 39,615 A shares to a corresponding number of B shares (each having a nominal value of DKK 10). The conversion is effected in accordance with article 6 of the articles of association and at the request of the holders of the A shares in question.

The company’s articles of association have been updated with the resulting changes to the size of the company’s A- and B share capital. The total share capital is unchanged. The articles of association can be found on the company’s website.

In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Market Act, ROCKWOOL A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in the event of changes. Following the completion and registration of the conversion, ROCKWOOL A/S’ total number of voting rights and share capital amount to (after the change):

Share capital

Nominal value

Voting rights

Class A share capital

DKK

108,669,070

108,669,070

Class B share capital

DKK

107,538,020

10,753,802

Total

DKK

216,207,090

119,422,872

Further information:

Thomas Harder
Head of Group Treasury and Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachment


