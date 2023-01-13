Flow Traders Ltd

COMPLETION OF THE CORPORATE HOLDING STRUCTURE UPDATE

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) announces the completion of the update to its corporate holding structure, following receipt of shareholder approval and fulfilling all regulatory and other customary closing conditions. As a result of the update of the corporate holding structure, Flow Traders’ top holding company is now Flow Traders Ltd.

Flow Traders shares will continue to be listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the same ticker (FLOW) but with a new ISIN BMG3602E1084. As at market open on 16 January 2023, trading will commence in Flow Traders Ltd. shares.

As part of the update to the corporate holding structure, Flow Traders confirms that The Netherlands is its home member state for the purposes of Directive 2004/109/EC (the Transparency Directive) and in accordance with article 5:25a (2) of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act.

In line with Bermuda law, Flow Traders Ltd. has a one-tier Board structure, comprising Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

The Flow Traders Board, as per the completion of the update of the corporate holding structure, comprises the following members:

Rudolf Ferscha - Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board

Linda Hovius - Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration & Appointment Committee

Olivier Bisserier - Independent Non-Executive Director, Chair of the Risk Committee and Chair of the Audit Committee

Jan van Kuijk - Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Trading & Technology Committee

Roger Hodenius - Non-Executive Director

Dennis Dijkstra - Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Mike Kuehnel - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

Folkert Joling - Chief Trading Officer and Executive Director

Given the increased time commitment expected from a member of a one-tier Board and taking into account her new executive and other non-executive roles, Ilonka Jankovich has stepped down as a member of the Supervisory Board. The Board has already initiated a search for a new Independent Non-Executive Director to join the Board of Flow Traders Ltd.

Rudolf Ferscha, Chairman of the Board of Flow Traders, commented:

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support with 96% of votes cast in favor of the resolutions to update Flow Traders' corporate holding structure. We would also like to express our gratitude to the proxy advisors and shareholder representatives for their constructive engagement around establishing balanced solutions. Furthermore, we would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to Ilonka for her significant contributions and highly valued support throughout her tenure. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors. The Board has already initiated a search for a new Independent Non-Executive Director. We are focused on finding the most suitable candidate for this role and are committed to our recently enhanced Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy.”

Ilonka Jankovich, added:

“Given the shift to a one-tier Board following the update to the corporate holding structure as well as the demands from my other executive and non-executive roles, I recognized that I would not be able to serve Flow Traders to the best of my ability. I therefore decided that it would be appropriate to stand down from my role at Flow Traders. It has been a huge privilege to serve as a member of the Flow Traders Supervisory Board and I strongly believe that the company is well positioned to capture future growth opportunities.”

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning. Please visit www.flowtraders.com for more information.

