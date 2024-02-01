Completion date of Intel's $20 billion Licking County project pushed back

Jan 31, 2024; New Albany, Ohio, USA; Construction cranes pierce the landscape at the Intel site at in New Albany.

Completion of Ohio's biggest economic development project in history has been delayed.

Intel on Thursday wouldn't give a precise date for when the $20 billion project will be finished now, but says such projects can take as long as five years to complete from the time it breaks ground, which was in September 2022.

Under that timeline, the project may not be finished until 2027.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, said the project isn't expected to be finished until late '26.

The company had said when it started it hoped to begin producing semiconductors in 2025, but that was dependent on market conditions and federal aid availability from the $52.7 billion CHIPS Act that it meant to restore production of the tiny chips to the U.S.

"While we will not meet the aggressive 2025 production goal that we anticipated when we first announced the selection of Ohio in January, 2022, construction has been underway since breaking ground in late 2022 and we have not made any recent changes to our pace of construction or anticipated timelines," the company said in the statement.

"We’re proud to be building in the Silicon Heartland," the company said in a statement. "We remain fully committed to the project and are continuing to make progress on the construction of the factory and supporting facilities this year.

"As we said in our January 2022 site-selection announcement, the scope and pace of Intel’s expansion in Ohio may depend on funding from the CHIPS Act and other business conditions."

CEO Pat Gelsinger said in 2022 that he wants to turn the Licking County campus into one of the world's biggest semiconductor operations that eventually could reach a total investment of $100 billion with as many as eight or 10 factories.

The company announced the project in January 2022 and officially broke ground in September 2022.

The company says it typically takes three to five years to complete these projects, and that how fast the factories, called fabs, will be built was dependent on market conditions and the how quickly federal aid from the CHIPS Act, officially called the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors in America, would be available.

The CHIPS Act was passed in August of 2022, but only a couple of small awards have been made so far. Intel and other semiconductor companies have applied for aid under the program.

Currently, there are about 800-900 construction workers on the site, and Intel expects to have several thousand working there by year end, Intel said.

Intel also said it has hired 100 Ohioans to work at the plants who are training at the company's operations in Arizona and Oregon, and its supplier network in the state has doubled from 150 at the start of the project to 300 in 38 counties.

So far, Intel has committed 1.6 million work hours to the project, poured 32,000 cubic yards of concrete and installed 4,300 tons of rebar, 15,000 linear feet of underground pipe and 210,000 linear feet of underground conduit, enough for 700 football fields.

Delay not surprising, Licking County, union leaders say

Licking County officials had not heard about any delay in the timeline, but they weren’t surprised by it.

Licking County Commissioner Tim Bubb wondered if the delay was caused by the company not getting the federal money yet.

“That’s very important, a big part of the financial part,” Bubb said. “I hope they get a fair allocation of the Chips Act this year.”

Bubb said he had doubts about the company achieving its projection of beginning production in 2025.

“You have to get all the equipment in, train employees and start producing chips,” Bubb said. “I just question if (2025) was ever real to begin with. Those are enormous projects. They haven’t even started hanging steel yet.

“The roads aren’t done. We’re just in the process of the planning for those four roads (Clover Valley, Duncan Plains, Green Chapel and County Line). We need to know the realistic expectation of when they plan to get done.”

The project sits next to Johnstown in what was formerly Jersey Township before it was annexed into New Albany.

Johnstown Mayor Donald Barnard said he had not heard of a delay, but added it was to be expected.

“With how the supply chain works nowadays, it’s much slower,” Barnard said. “It’s not necessarily a bad thing. It gives Johnstown more of a chance to be prepared. It’s probably all fine.”

Jersey Township Trustee Dan Wetzel said people have speculated if the construction was behind schedule.

“I haven’t heard that,” Wetzel said. “I heard that as a rumor. Nothing official.”

The impact of a delay would be minimal, Wetzel said.

“Probably very little impact to the township,” Wetzel said. “In some ways, it might help. Obviously, it’s something a lot of folks don’t want, but they’ve come to terms with it, as best they can.”

Union leader Mike Knisley, secretary-treasurer of the Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council, said he too has not been told of any delay, but it does happen on these kinds of projects.

"The guys are conditioned to this," he said. "It isn’t the first the time an owner has come out with guns blazing with this, this and this and then they don’t."

The good news for workers is that there are plenty of other construction work going on in central Ohio to keep them busy until work ramps up, he said.

State, local incentives top $2 billion for the project

Intel committed to creating 3,000 jobs with an annual payroll of $405 million as part of its investment by Dec. 31, 2028.

In return, Intel is slotted to receive more than $2 billion in incentives from the state, JobsOhio and New Albany, including a $600 million reshoring grants as part of the push to restore production of the tiny devices that power everything from cell phones to cars to military equipment.

As part of the grant agreement, $300 million is available for the construction of each factory, according to the Ohio Department of Development. Funds will be available for two years after construction begins on each facility, which must be completed by Dec. 31, 2028.

The agreement allows the state to recover the money should Intel fail to live up to its end of the deal.

Beyond the $600 million grant, the state is providing $700 million for infrastructure improvements in the region and $650 million over 30 years in income tax incentives based on the number of workers Intel hires.

On top of the state's incentives, JobsOhio, the state's economic development arm, kicked in $150 million in economic development and workforce grants with most of the money used to buy the nearly 1,000 acres where the plants are being built, off Mink Street in the northeast corner of New Albany.

The city of New Albany has promised a 30-year, 100% property tax abatement on the buildings that Intel constructs in the city's business park.

Newark Advocate reporter Kent Mallett contributed to this report.

