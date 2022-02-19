U.S. markets closed

Completion Equipment and Services Market in APAC to Grow by USD 95.74 mn | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The completion equipment and services market in APAC is estimated to grow by USD 95.74 mn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 1.40% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Completion Equipment and Services Market in APAC by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For additional highlights related to the market, View Our Free Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics
Factors such as an increase in demand for oil and gas due to the rise in demand for energy consumption will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, environmental concerns associated with well completion services will restrict the market growth.

Read our Free Sample Report to learn about more drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the market

Company Profiles
The completion equipment and services market in APAC report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Baker Hughes Co., China Oilfield Services Ltd., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Completion Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd., Destini Bhd, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Baker Hughes Co. - The company offers completions that rely on experienced teams and proven technology in critical operations.

  • China Oilfield Services Ltd. - The company offers well completions for drilling.

  • China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - The company offers well completion tools which have ERT downhole motors.

Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the completion equipment and services market in APAC report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By deployment, the market is classified into offshore and onshore. The offshore segment will contribute significant market share growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the discoveries of new fields and the redevelopment of activities in offshore oilfields will drive the growth of this segment in the coming years. For instance, the offshore rig counts of Baker Hughes increased by 33% from February 2018 to February 2019.

  • By geography, the market is classified into China, India, Malaysia, and Rest of APAC. China will have the largest share of the market at 48%. The significant increase in oil and gas demand will facilitate the completion equipment and services market growth in China over the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in China will be faster than the growth of the market in Malaysia and the Rest of APAC.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the global oil field equipment and services market, which is the parent market of the completion equipment and services market in APAC, includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Distribution and logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Aftermarket and services

  • Innovation

Related Reports

Subsea Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

OCTG Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Completion Equipment And Services Market In APAC Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.40%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 95.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.50

Regional analysis

China, India, Malaysia, and Rest of APAC

Performing market contribution

China at 48%

Key consumer countries

China, India, Malaysia, and Rest of APAC

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Baker Hughes Co., China Oilfield Services Ltd., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Completion Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd., Destini Bhd, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Baker Hughes Co.

  • China Oilfield Services Ltd.

  • China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.

  • Completion Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd.

  • Destini Bhd

  • Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

  • Halliburton Co.

  • NOV Inc.

  • Schlumberger Ltd.

  • Weatherford International Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/completion-equipment-and-services-market-in-apac-to-grow-by-usd-95-74-mn--technavio-301483820.html

SOURCE Technavio

