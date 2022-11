Jyske Bank

Jyske Bank A/S’ acquisition of Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s and Stadshypotek AB’s operations in Denmark has been completed with effect from 1 December 2022.

Jyske Bank will publish its annual report for 2022 on 28 February 2023.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44

Attachment