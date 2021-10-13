U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

Completion of Patents to International Markets

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group AB (publ) ("iZafe" or "the Company") announces that they have filed for several completions of their PCT patent application. Thus, the Company enables a greater geographic patent protection, which is part of iZafe's strategy to strengthen and further develop its intangible assets internationally.

The scope of protection in question refers to the pharmaceutical robot Dosell and its services. The application has been submitted for protection in key markets that iZafe has identified and wherein iZafe has seen great demand for Dosell. These markets are Europe, the United States, Russia and China. The extensive geographic patent protection is sought in order to prepare for the international expansion that is planned to be executed after the ongoing rights issue.

"The pharmaceutical robot Dosell is perceived as simple and easy to use, both for the user and the caregiver, and this combined with an affordable price has led to us seeing a great potential internationally for both our corporate version and the consumer version. It is therefore crucial to work strategically with our intangible assets as we expand the business." says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

Furthermore, the Company has filed an international patent application regarding advanced, digitalized and smart functions that provide a more intelligent and adaptable version of Dosell.

By using sensors and other digital care equipment in the home and regularly measuring patient-specific data, the system provides even safer medication for patients. The international patent application enables iZafe to obtain patents in more than 150 countries. The current patent application creates a strong basis for patent protection in selected markets, including Sweden, the whole of Europe, Asia and the United States.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se . Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/ .

Attachments

Completion of patents to international markets

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667871/Completion-of-Patents-to-International-Markets

