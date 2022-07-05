U.S. markets open in 7 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,845.25
    +18.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,180.00
    +119.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,685.25
    +74.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.80
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.97
    +1.54 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.90
    +9.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.37 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0437
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.53
    -1.18 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2115
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1190
    +0.4590 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,371.11
    +1,219.93 (+6.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.15
    +23.01 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Completion of Sale of Downing non-healthcare ventures business to Foresight Group and Novation of Investment Services Agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Downing ONE VCT plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DDV1.L

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
5 July 2022
Completion of Sale of Downing non-healthcare ventures business to Foresight Group and Novation of Investment Services Agreement

Further to the announcement released by Downing ONE VCT plc (“Downing ONE” or “the Company”), at 7:03 am on 13 June 2022, the Company confirms Downing LLP (“Downing”), the Company’s investment adviser, has now completed the sale of its non-healthcare ventures business to Foresight Group LLP (“Foresight”). The Company’s Investment Services Agreement has also now been novated from Downing to Foresight as planned.

As previously reported, Downing will continue to provide administration services and investment advisory services in respect of non-ventures portfolio investments (mainly AIM-quoted and yield focussed investments) for a transitional period.

The Board also confirms that it is planning to change the Company’s name. Further details will be announced in due course.

Enquiries
Grant Whitehouse
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7630 4333


Recommended Stories