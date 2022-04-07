Completion of the share capital reduction in RTX A/S

RTX A/S

Nørresundby, Denmark, 7 April 2022

Announcement no. 10/2022







As published in announcement no. 09/2022, the extraordinary general meeting of RTX A/S held on 4 March 2022 finally adopted the reduction of the company’s share capital by nominal DKK 875,000 by cancellation of 175,000 treasury shares of DKK 5 each.

After expiry of the deadline of the company’s creditors to lodge their claims in the company, in accordance with the Danish Companies Act § 192, art. 1, the Board of Directors of RTX decided to implement the capital reduction. The capital reduction has been registered in the Danish Business Authority.

After the capital reduction, RTX A/S’ share capital amounts to nominal DKK 42,339,190 divided into 8,467,838 shares of DKK 5 each.

The articles of association have been updated accordingly. The updated articles of association are available at RTX’s website www.rtx.dk under Investors > Governance.





Questions and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00

RTX website: www.rtx.dk

Attachment



