U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.00
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,285.00
    -114.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,461.50
    -43.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.20
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.46
    +1.23 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +9.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0928
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6370
    +0.0280 (+1.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.50
    +1.47 (+6.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8940
    +0.0940 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,509.27
    -1,394.55 (-3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.87
    -41.48 (-3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.88
    -24.82 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Completion of the share capital reduction in RTX A/S

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RTX A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RTX
RTX A/S
RTX A/S

Nørresundby, Denmark, 7 April 2022
Announcement no. 10/2022


As published in announcement no. 09/2022, the extraordinary general meeting of RTX A/S held on 4 March 2022 finally adopted the reduction of the company’s share capital by nominal DKK 875,000 by cancellation of 175,000 treasury shares of DKK 5 each.

After expiry of the deadline of the company’s creditors to lodge their claims in the company, in accordance with the Danish Companies Act § 192, art. 1, the Board of Directors of RTX decided to implement the capital reduction. The capital reduction has been registered in the Danish Business Authority.

After the capital reduction, RTX A/S’ share capital amounts to nominal DKK 42,339,190 divided into 8,467,838 shares of DKK 5 each.

The articles of association have been updated accordingly. The updated articles of association are available at RTX’s website www.rtx.dk under Investors > Governance.


Questions and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00
RTX website: www.rtx.dk

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflati

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Better Metaverse Chip Stock: Nvidia vs. Qualcomm

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) have emerged as metaverse stocks, primarily on the hardware side. While each company has a slightly different niche, both make chips that will play key roles in powering the metaverse. Understanding these dynamics could help investors choose between the two prominent metaverse stocks.

  • With EPS Growth And More, Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Is Interesting

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Should You Buy Costco Stock Right Now?

    Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has a reputation for delivering excellent value to customers. Similarly, Costco's stock has delivered exceptional value to shareholders, up 62% in the last year and 548% in the previous decade, before dividends. There are scarce investors who would not be happy with the return Costco has delivered.

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in April 2022

    Both these stocks are trading over 60% below their 52-week highs, suggesting bargain pricing for retail investors.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • Amazon Stock: Headed to $5,000?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price has significantly underperformed over the last few years. Amazon's trailing-12-month revenue has increased 46%, and the company has accelerated its capital spending to satisfy growing demand. The analyst has a price target of $5,000, which represents a potential 57% return from Amazon's current trading price of $3,175.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Federal Reserve Fears Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Builds Up New $4.2 Billion Stake in HP

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has found another way to put even more of its money to work, purchasing a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyT