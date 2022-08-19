U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,279.25
    -7.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,942.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,502.00
    -21.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.10
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.17
    -0.33 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.00
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.19 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0079
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -2.8930 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -19.90 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1898
    -0.0034 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2720
    +0.4100 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,820.29
    -586.49 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.67
    -15.06 (-2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,927.82
    -14.32 (-0.05%)
     

Completion Of Subject Enrollment And Vaccination For The Comparative Study Between ReCOV And mRNA Vaccines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 2179.HK

TAIZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that, the Company has completed the subject enrollment and dosing for the comparative Phase II clinical trial between its recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine, ReCOV ("ReCOV") and Pfizer's mRNA vaccine COMIRNATY®. It has only taken around two weeks from the receipt of clinical trial approval to completion of the subject enrollment and dosing, which clearly demonstrates the high efficiency and execution capability of the clinical team of the Group.

(PRNewsfoto/江蘇瑞科生物技术股份有限公司)
(PRNewsfoto/江蘇瑞科生物技术股份有限公司)

A total of 600 subjects have been enrolled in this Phase II clinical trial. After completion of the booster vaccination, safety and immunogenicity follow-up will be conducted on all the subjects.

ReCOV is a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the Company with its technology platforms including the novel adjuvant and protein engineering platforms, and the adjuvant used therein is the self-developed novel adjuvant BFA03. Based on the relevant studies conducted by the Company, ReCOV can induce high titers of neutralizing antibody and Th1 biased cellular immune response, and has shown favourable neutralizing effect and immune persistence against variants including Omicron variant and Delta variant. It has a variety of comprehensive advantages, including overall positive safety profile, potential growth in production scale, low production cost, preparation stability, and ability to be stored and transported at room temperature.

About Recbio

Founded in 2012, Recbio is an innovative vaccine company. With the vision of "Become the Leader of Innovative Vaccine in the Future," Recbio takes "Protect Human Health with Best-in-Class Vaccines" as its mission. It has established three major cutting-edge technology platforms including novel adjuvants platform, protein engineering platform, immunological evaluation platform and mRNA vaccine platform. Recbio has a high-value vaccine portfolio consisted of HPV vaccine candidates, COVID-19 vaccine candidates, shingles vaccine candidates, influenza vaccine candidates, adults TB vaccine candidates etc. The core management team has more than 20 years of experience in the development and commercialization of innovative vaccines. For more information, please visit https://www.recbio.cn/.

Forward-looking statements

This Press Release may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, capital position, strategy and business of the Group which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "plan", "estimate", "seek", "intend", "target", "believe", "potential" and "reasonably possible" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including the strategic priorities, research and development projects, and any financial, investment and capital targets and any other targets, commitments and ambitions described in writing or verbally herein. Any such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance, as they may involve significant stated or implied assumptions and subjective judgements which may or may not prove to be correct, accurate or complete. There can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in the forward-looking statements are attainable, will actually occur or will be realised or are complete or accurate. The assumptions and judgments may prove to be incorrect, inaccurate or incomplete, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important actors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. There is also no assurance that the Group may develop or market its core products or other pipeline candidates successfully. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors (including without limitation general market conditions, regulatory changes, geopolitical tensions or data limitations and changes). Any such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Group at the date the statements are made, and the Group does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update, revise or supplement them if circumstances or management's beliefs,  expectations or opinions should change. For these reasons, you should not place reliance on, and are expressly cautioned about relying on, any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties, expressed or implied, are given by  or on behalf of the Group as to the achievement or reasonableness of any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, commitments, prospects or returns contained herein.

Please refer to the announcements published by the Company on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnew.hk) or of the Company (www.recbio.cn) for further details. If there is any inconsistency between this Presentation and the announcements, the announcements shall prevail.

Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd.

Investor Inquiry:
Email: ir@recbio.cn
Tel: +86-0523-86818860

Media Inquiry:
Email: media@recbio.cn
Tel: +86-0523-86818860

Related Links:
https://www.recbio.cn/

SOURCE Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix’s free tier won’t let users download shows or skip adverts

    ‘Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads’, code in the

  • Streaming Tops Cable-TV Viewing for the First Time

    Americans spent more of their TV-viewing time streaming content on services like Netflix, YouTube and HBO Max than they did watching cable TV, according to Nielsen.

  • Dodgers TV host suffers seven broken bones going down park slide live on air

    ‘I’ve never heard somebody so excited about doing anything, and David did do it today,’ fellow broadcaster says

  • Fatalities Reported as Two Planes Collide Mid-Air at Watsonville Airport, California

    Multiple fatalities were reported after two planes attempting to land collided mid-air near Watsonville Municipal Airport, California, on August 18, local officials said.Footage by Alma Partida shows the wreckage of one of the planes on the airfield.The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating a mid-air collision between a Cessna 152 and a Cessna 340A in Watsonville. Credit: Alma Partida via Storyful

  • Is Now The Time To Put Fletcher Building (NZSE:FBU) On Your Watchlist?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • China's cyber watchdog wants 'affectionate' ties with domestic internet firms

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's cyberspace watchdog wants to build an "affectionate" relationship between internet enterprises and the government, a senior official said on Friday, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown. Niu Yibing, vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), told a news conference the agency was supportive of the sector's healthy development and while implementing rules, wanted to create a "healthy, get-to-the-top, can-do entrepreneurial atmosphere". The CAC was among Chinese regulators which in late 2020 launched an unprecedented crackdown on the country's technology giants.

  • Kohl’s Earnings and Sales Drop as Company Works to Clear Excess Inventory

    The department-store chain plans to bring Sephora beauty shops to all of its more than 1,100 stores.

  • REITs Are Going (And Staying) Private for These Four Key Reasons

    American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC), a publicly traded REIT that focuses on student housing, has recently been purchased by Blackrock, who wants to make it private. With current market conditions, some real estate investment trusts (REITs) have seen losses and are undervalued. For example, the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index is down 13% year to date. At the same time, many REITs are opting out of IPOs and choosing to remain private. More REITs are choosing to become and stay private si

  • Watsonville plane crash – live: ‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after two aircraft collide in California

    Single engine Cessna and twin engine Cessna collided on final approach

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 0.63% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 0.63% on Thursday, marking the second increase in a row in latest adjustments, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Bitcoin miner Stronghold to return mining rigs to cut debt; shares plunge as losses widen Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 28.35 trillion, as of block height […]

  • Kim Jong Un’s Sister Tells South Korea to ‘Stop Dreaming’ of Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected a disarmament-for-aid deal offered by South Korea’s president, calling it a “stupid” plan and dismissing the idea of engaging with Seoul.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Bleeding MoneyStock

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Top after-hours movers: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials, Weber and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Mind Medicine Stock Is Surging. A Student Who Made $110 Million Trading Bed Bath & Beyond Could Be Why

    Mind Medicine is a company very few people have heard of. Its stock is up almost 50% today. Why? A college student made roughly $110 million trading Bed Bath Beyond, according to SEC filings. After a [Financial Times report](https://www.ft.com/content/1b21bb08-6590-49c6-8baa-5ad8c527fbcc) showed the student is also heavily invested in Mind Medicine, traders seem to have decided to pile in. Welcome to the meme stock club, Mind Medicine.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

    StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -54.55% and 10.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]