U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.25
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,461.00
    +37.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,613.75
    +12.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.00
    +6.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.89
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0250
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,390.23
    -473.31 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,291.21
    +0.70 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

The compliance of banks with MREL requirements – Q2 2021

Riksgälden
·3 min read

The compliance of banks with MREL requirements – Q2 2021

At the end of the second quarter, all banks complied with the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL requirements) set by the Swedish National Debt Office. This is presented in the Debt Office’s latest quarterly report published today.

If a systemically important bank or financial institution experiences a crisis, the Debt Office can assume control of it and implement crisis management measures to safeguard financial stability. This procedure, called resolution, is intended to enable the central government to manage an institution in crisis without having to resort to using taxpayers’ money to rescue it. Instead, the institution’s shareholders and investors are to bear the costs of crisis management.

Requirements for a certain amount of own funds and liabilities

As a way to ensure that institutions have sufficient resources to finance the crisis management, the Debt Office sets requirements for them to have a certain level of own funds and liabilities that can be used to absorb losses and to restore capital in a crisis. Accordingly, the Debt Office makes annual decisions on minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL requirements).

The Debt Office publishes a quarterly report on how well the institutions are meeting these requirements. The most recent report, published today, presents MREL compliance as of the end of the second quarter of 2021. It shows that all systemically important institutions met the requirements.

The report also shows that all the institutions had a sufficient amount of liabilities required to comply with the Debt Office’s liabilities proportion principle.

In accordance with the principle for the subordination of liabilities, these liabilities shall, starting 1 January 2024, consist of a specific type of debt called subordinated liabilities. The report shows that, on 30 June 2021, the institutions had issued subordinated liabilities amounting to approximately SEK 108 billion.

The Debt Office intends to make new decisions on MREL in December 2021, in accordance with the changes to the Swedish Resolution Act (2015:1016) that entered into force on 1 July 2021. This means that, starting 1 January 2022, the above mentioned resolvability principles will cease to apply because proposed changes to the Resolution Act contain stipulations that essentially replace the function of these principles.

The report, “Crisis Preparedness of Swedish Banks, Q2 2021” is attached below.

Contact

The Debt Office’s press function: 08 613 47 01, press@riksgalden.se

Facts

Resolution – the central government assumes control

Resolution is only applied for systemically important banks or other financial institutions. The Debt Office conducts an annual assessment of which institutions are to be considered systemically important. During the resolution procedure, the institution continues its operations so that customers have access to their accounts and other services as usual.

Read more about planning for resolution

Deposit insurance always applies

Protection for depositors is the same regardless of whether an institution goes into bankruptcy or is resolved through resolution.

Read more about the deposit insurance scheme

Banks build up eligible liabilities

For the Debt Office to be able to carry out resolution effectively, the bank or institution must have sufficient own funds and liabilities that can be written down or converted into equity. Therefore, the Debt Office decides on a minimum requirement for eligible liabilities (usually referred to by the abbreviation MREL) for each bank and institution that is deemed systemically important.

The purpose of MREL is to ensure there are sufficient own funds and liabilities that can be written down or converted into equity if a bank or institution is in crisis. This allows the central government to take quick action and maintain the critical functions of the bank or institution without using taxpayers’ money. The requirement also helps clarify which lenders are to bear the primary costs for crisis management.

In November 2019, the Debt Office began publishing the compliance with MREL requirements by each institution.

Frequently asked questions and answers about MREL

See all the quarterly reports on compliance with the MREL requirement

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • September Is The Worst Month Unless You Own These 12 Stocks

    Any way you look at it, September is the S&P 500's worst month of the year. But you can still find ways to make money in the upcoming month.

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Higher taxes may be on the way for wealthy Americans after House vote

    Last week, the House passed a budget plan that may ultimately include proposals for taxing high-income earners and expanding tax credits for middle- and low-income Americans.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Alibaba Pledges $15.5 Billion to ‘Common Prosperity’ Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. pledged 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) over five years toward Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” vision, becoming the latest tech giant to bankroll China’s broad aim to share the wealth.China’s second-largest company will spread the money between 10 initiatives encompassing technology investment and support for small companies, the government-backed Zhejiang Daily reported Thursday. An Alibaba spokesperson confirmed the report, without elaborating. The c

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Debt is Going in the Right Direction

    It is now evident that Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE: XOM) failed to break the downtrend after posting solid Q2 results. However, the company is showing admirable resilience when it comes to managing the cash flow and staying committed to the impressive 6.4% dividend. This article will examine the latest developments around the stock and the current situation regarding its debt.

  • As Bitcoin's Dominance Steadily Declines, What Crypto Assets Are Institutions Looking At?

    Crypto is making a steady recovery as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have traded higher by more than 20% over the last month. The most interesting part of the recent crypto rally is that Bitcoin dominance has been steadily declining, Cumberland's Chris Zuehlke said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." Bitcoin dominance is near an all-time low, Zuehlke said. Bitcoin dominance is the measure of Bitcoin's market cap relative to the market cap of the rest of the crypto indust

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Does StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility...

  • 10 Reddit Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit stocks hedge funds like. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit Stocks Hedge Funds Like. The influx of retail investors on the stock market in recent months and the rise of social media speculation around meme stocks […]