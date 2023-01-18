Call for Applications

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --BH Compliance is now accepting applications for qualifying ethics and compliance officers to join Compliance Dialogues in the Metaverse. The program gives a select group of industry experts an opportunity to discuss current and potential risks and other issues relevant to the compliance sector in the metaverse and related technological innovations.

Compliance Dialogues in the Metaverse is a series of six peer-to-peer conversations that meet once per month and are designed to advance our knowledge of the metaverse and to assist ethics and compliance experts in identifying new challenges and learning new skills that they can apply in their roles. Each session provides a forum to explore potentially risky, illegal, and otherwise questionable practices that could flourish in or in relation to the metaverse. The sessions also discuss the legal remedies for corrupt practices taking place in the metaverse, which jurisdictions would govern, how to draft compliance anti-corruption policies applicable to the metaverse and virtual reality ("VR") universe, and talk about future trends in ethics and compliance that could be unique to the metaverse, among other topics.

Each meeting lasts about 90 minutes and is divided into two parts: the first 45 minutes is dedicated to a collaborative conversation focused on compliance challenges in the metaverse and how companies can address any issues that may arise in their compliance programs. In the remaining 45 minutes, explores the metaverse together and learn from those interactions. Each meeting will be recorded so we can share the takeaways and, hopefully, use that information to develop compliance programs and inspire policies and regulations. The 2023 schedule will be announced in January. Each participant will be responsible for having their own VR equipment (Oculus Quest 2 or equivalent) to participate.

Compliance Dialogues in the Metaverse is hosted by Manuel A. Gómez , Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Graduate Studies and Global Engagement at Florida International University College of Law, and Susana Sierra , CEO of BH Compliance and a distinguished leader in compliance and anticorruption. The VR series is designed to build a community of ethics and compliance officers who are ahead of what is coming. Companies are already selling, buying, and closing all sorts of transactions in the metaverse. Compliance officers need to understand this new reality so they can advise their organizations accordingly, to minimize and prevent compliance risks.

Story continues

To apply visit: https://forms.gle/7euxyQzp7SckFFZv9

Media contact:

Paola Iuspa-Abbott

352222@email4pr.com

3057265848

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compliance-dialogues-in-the-metaverse-301723975.html

SOURCE BH Compliance