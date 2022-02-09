U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

Compliancy Group Announces Aldrich Capital Partners has committed to invest $75 million

·4 min read

GREENLAWN, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group, a leading healthcare compliance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business, announced today it closed a significant investment from Virginia-based growth equity firm, Aldrich Capital Partners. Aldrich Capital Partners has committed to invest $75 million.

(PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group)

Compliancy Group is a market leader in HIPAA compliance software solutions. For years Compliancy Group has enabled healthcare organizations and vendors serving the healthcare industry to attest to its HIPAA Seal of Compliance through an easy-to-use software platform and live guided coaching. The Guard, its proprietary compliance platform, covers necessary regulations like HIPAA, OSHA, and more to protect and prepare organizations in case of an audit.

The investment will enable Compliancy Group to expand its compliance coach team, expand business development resources, accelerate new regulatory and security solutions to its proprietary software platform and acquire strategic assets that further solidify the company as a market leader in regulatory compliance. In addition, Compliancy Group expects to add additional layers of support for its robust network of partners as they continue to choose The Guard as their preferred compliance solution for the healthcare market.

"Many companies pursued Compliancy Group to provide investment capital that would allow us to accelerate our growth and presence in the market. We were extremely diligent during our selection process, choosing the firm that would be best for our clients and partners. My strong belief is that compliance and security are critical in the SMB and mid-market enterprise sectors. We chose Aldrich Capital Partners to help us reach our ambitious goals because of their background in healthcare technology and shared vision for the company. With this investment, we are the leader in Regulatory Compliance in the SMB and mid-market enterprise space." Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

"Over the last five years, we have had the pleasure of getting to know Marc and his team at Compliancy Group and were consistently impressed by their ability to deliver year after year," says Raz Zia, General Partner of Aldrich Capital. "The combination of Compliancy Group's software platform, experienced compliance coaches and thought leadership in the space will enable them to continue their history of strong, profitable growth."

Compliancy Group has long been seen as a powerhouse in compliance tracking, growing its business each year. Compliancy Group has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for two consecutive years. Aldrich has a long history of investing in growing businesses that are leaders in their respective industries.

Compliancy Group's dedicated staff is the backbone of its success as a business. With recognition from Inc. Best Places to Work for two consecutive years, Compliancy Group values its employees over everything else. Aldrich saw this unique company culture as one of its most important assets and is excited to partner with the existing management team who will continue to lead the business.

Madison Park Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Compliancy Group on the transaction.

About Compliancy Group
Compliancy Group was founded in 2005 by former auditors that saw a gap in the healthcare market. Before Compliancy Group was founded, small and mid-size business owners lacked a cost-effective tool to address their compliance needs. From this realization, we built our HIPAA compliance solution, The Guard, to help businesses overcome the HIPAA compliance challenge. The Guard gives our customers what they need to Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain™ compliance with confidence. Compliancy Group is the only compliance software solution listed on both Inc. Best Places to Work and the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Compliancy Group gives healthcare professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing client loyalty and profitability of their business while reducing risk. With newly designed software, becoming HIPAA compliant has never been easier. Find out more about Compliancy Group and HIPAA compliance. Get compliant today!

About Aldrich Capital Partners
Aldrich Capital Partners supports disruptive innovation in healthcare IT, fintech, and application software by investing equity capital in privately held growing companies. Founded by experienced investors and operators, who were also successful entrepreneurs, the founders of Aldrich Capital have been responsible for over $1 billion in technology investments since 1999. Both an operations partner and board-level advisor, ACP brings its portfolio companies strategic insight and access to a broad network of relationships built over 50 combined years of entrepreneurship and investing. Aldrich Capital Partners was founded in 2014 and has offices in Silicon Valley and the Washington, DC metro area. Learn more at www.aldrichcap.com.

Media Contact:
Joe Bilello
joe@compliancygroup.com

ALDRICH Capital Partners
ALDRICH Capital Partners
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compliancy-group-announces-aldrich-capital-partners-has-committed-to-invest-75-million-301478052.html

SOURCE Compliancy Group

