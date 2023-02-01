U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

Compliancy Group is Behavioral Health Center of Excellence's Preferred Partner for HIPAA

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group is Behavioral Health Center of Excellence's (BHCOE) preferred partner for HIPAA.

Compliancy Group (PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group)
Compliancy Group (PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group)

Through this partnership, BHCOE Members will be able to automate their HIPAA compliance requirements at a special members-only rate. Compliancy Group's software, the Guard, eliminates the burden of HIPAA in a simple, fast, and affordable way.

Practices with Compliancy Group's Seal of Compliance have fully satisfied the evaluation criteria for the Security, Privacy, and Compliance Standards of Excellence necessary for BHCOE Accreditation.  Click here for more information.

"We are honored to have been selected as the BHCOE's preferred partner for HIPAA. We know that ABA therapy practices are extremely busy and aim to make compliance as quick and painless as possible," says Liam Degnan, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Compliancy Group.

"BHCOE is consistently assisting organizations that are dedicated to quality to effectively demonstrate their compliance in a cost-effective and efficient manner. A partnership with Compliancy Group furthers this initiative and offers a great resource to ABA practices", says Rose Feddock, BHCOE Director of Standards.

Managing and understanding HIPAA can be difficult, making proper compliance difficult for busy behavioral health practices. Compliancy Group couples its simplified software solution with dedicated Compliance Coaches to guide practices through every step of implementing an effective HIPAA compliance program.

Once behavioral health practices have completed their compliance program, their Coach verifies and validates their efforts, issuing them the HIPAA Seal of Compliance. The Seal can be displayed on a practice's website, email signature, and signage, proving they are dedicated to protecting patient information and have completed the steps required to satisfy the law.

Free HIPAA Resources
HIPAA Compliance Checklist
HIPAA Recipe Book

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group gives behavioral health professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing patient loyalty, and profitability of their practice while reducing risk. Find out more about Compliancy Group and HIPAA compliance. Get compliant today!

About the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence is an international accrediting body created to meet accreditation needs specific to the delivery of behavior analysis. They develop and measure voluntary consensus standards for autism and Applied Behavior Analysis service organizations. They transform person-centered behavioral health by advancing measurement science, establishing performance-based standards, increasing access to quality care, and leading community collaboration.

CONTACT: Monica McCormack, mmccormack@compliancygroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compliancy-group-is-behavioral-health-center-of-excellences-preferred-partner-for-hipaa-301734899.html

SOURCE Compliancy Group

