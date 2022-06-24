U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Compliancy Group Joins American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Member Advantage Program

·3 min read

The Guard compliance automation software helps orthopaedic surgeons become HIPAA compliant

GREENLAWN, N.Y., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group, the leader in simplified HIPAA compliance, is pleased to join the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) Member Advantage Program, an exclusive AAOS member program that offers a wide range of discounts and savings on the most reliable and relevant products and services. As a program participant, Compliancy Group will offer its HIPAA compliance automation software to AAOS' membership at an exclusive rate.

Compliancy Group (PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group)
Compliancy Group (PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group)

As part of this program, Compliancy Group is focused on helping its members simplify HIPAA compliance. According to Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, of Compliancy Group, managing and understanding HIPAA can be difficult, and many businesses are too busy to devote a lot of time to it.

"Compliancy Group's dedicated Compliance Coaches guide clients through every step of building and implementing an effective HIPAA compliance program," stated Haskelson. "Using software and Compliance Coach guidance, we help orthopaedic surgeons avoid HIPAA fines and take away the burden of HIPAA compliance."

Through the AAOS Member Advantage Program, the AAOS works to identify the best technology, practices and policy solutions to continue advancing the profession of orthopaedic surgery. AAOS selected Compliancy Group as an effective solution to the increasingly complex issue of HIPAA compliance.

"AAOS works with our partners to offer value-driven, evidence-based solutions to support our membership," said Ben Harkinson, vice president, AAOS Commercial Solutions. "We are pleased to offer our members access to a program, such as Compliancy Group, that can help reduce time spent in administrative compliance tasks, giving them more energy to spend on their patients. We are excited to add Compliancy Group to the AAOS Member Advantage Program."

Currently, 15 out of 16 practices that are audited by the Office for Civil Rights fail. Haskelson adds that practices working with Compliancy Group have a 100% audit success rate using its compliance solution, the Guard, working with their dedicated team of compliance coaches makes the process easy and painless.

AAOS members receive 15% off of the annual subscription price with Compliancy Group, and can go to https://compliancy-group.com/aaos-orthopaedic-hipaa-compliance/ to learn more.

About Compliancy Group

With everything you're juggling from staffing to patients, wouldn't it be nice to take HIPAA off your hands? Using simplified software and dedicated Compliance Coaches, Compliancy Group removes the complexities and stress of HIPAA.

What's included:

  • Live Coaching

  • Risk Analysis

  • Documentation Management

  • HIPAA Training

  • HIPAA Verification and Validation

Compliancy Group gives healthcare professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing client loyalty, and profitability of their business while reducing risk. With newly designed software, becoming HIPAA compliant has never been easier. Find out more about Compliancy Group and HIPAA compliance. Get compliant today!

About the AAOS

With more than 38,000 members, AAOS is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues, and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality. Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CONTACT:
Liam Degnan 
ldegnan@compliancygroup.com
855.854.4722 ext. 530

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compliancy-group-joins-american-academy-of-orthopaedic-surgeons-member-advantage-program-301574262.html

SOURCE Compliancy Group

