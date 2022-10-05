U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Compliancy Group Releases New Resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group has created a series of informative resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Throughout October, Compliancy Group will publish new content to help healthcare organizations improve their overall security posture.

Compliancy Group (PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group)
Compliancy Group (PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group)

Several years ago, the Department of Health and Human Services released guidance to help healthcare organizations better secure their data. Each of these ten recommended cybersecurity practices is essential to secure protected health information. To make this information more accessible, Compliancy Group will publish educational articles on each recommended practice.

Cybersecurity in healthcare largely depends on a HIPAA security risk assessment. Completing a security risk assessment is not only crucial to healthcare cybersecurity, but it is also a vital part of HIPAA. Each year, healthcare organizations must complete an SRA to meet HIPAA requirements.

"Healthcare organizations are the most vulnerable businesses to cyberattacks. Failing to be vigilant about cybersecurity can be detrimental to the success of your organization. Many healthcare organizations overlook that cybersecurity and compliance are interconnected. You can't have one without the other" - Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

To learn more about security risk assessments, sign up for their webinar on October 26th @ 2 pm ET.

You can find eBooks, articles, and webinars that discuss healthcare cybersecurity best practices and tips on meeting your annual SRA requirement.

HIPAA Resources

HIPAA Cybersecurity eBook
HIPAA Security Risk Assessment eBook
HIPAA Compliance Checklist

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group gives healthcare professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing client loyalty, and profitability of their business while reducing risk. Using simplified software and dedicated Compliance Coaches, Compliancy Group removes the complexities and stress of HIPAA. Find out more about Compliancy Group and HIPAA compliance. Get compliant today!

CONTACT: Monica Mccormack, mmccormack@compliancygroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compliancy-group-releases-new-resources-for-cybersecurity-awareness-month-301641053.html

SOURCE Compliancy Group

