'Complicated case': Judge hears asphalt plant zoning appeal, ruling in 'a few weeks'

Nov. 30—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Judge Kenneth G. Valasek said he will take his time before rendering a decision on Richland Township residents' appeal of a decision by the township's zoning hearing board that allowed an asphalt manufacturing plant in a district zoned for light industrial use.

"It's a complicated case," Valasek said after hearing about eight hours of arguments on Wednesday at the Cambria County Courthouse.

"I will issue a written decision, but it will take more than a few weeks," he said.

Valasek, Armstrong County senior judge, was assigned to the case after Cambria County Judge Timothy Creany recused himself in May.

Court arguments began Wednesday morning after Valasek visited the site for the proposed Quaker Sales Corp. asphalt plant on Mine 37 Road near the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard.

He was accompanied on the visit by attorneys on both sides of the debate.

The courtroom proceeding followed with about a dozen people in attendance, most of them residents of the Mine 37 area who do not want an asphalt plant across the street from their neighborhood.

Attorneys for the appellants — about 17 householders — faced off with attorneys for the Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board and Quaker Sales Corp., a family-owned company based in Johnstown with plans for a newer and more efficient plant to replace its 40-year-old plant in Conemaugh Borough.

Arguments centered on the issues of whether an asphalt plant is a proper use of land in a zone designated as "light industrial" under the township's zoning ordinance, and whether the fact that the argument had to happen at all was proof that the ordinance, on its face, violates due process under Pennsylvania's State Constitution.

An argument of the appellants, submitted by attorneys Joseph Green, Mike Carbonara and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, was that the ordinance is vague, and they assert it has been manipulated by the zoning hearing board to make an arbitrary decision to allow an asphalt plant that would detract from the value of nearby homes.

The township's ordinance lists 27 specific types of businesses including dry-cleaners, churches, truck depots and animal kennels that are readily accepted in a light industrial district, but it also includes an option for the zoning hearing board to consider other businesses that are "compatible."

The zoning hearing board's solicitor, Eric Hochfeld, said the option to consider "compatible uses" provides flexibility to the zoning hearing board, which, he maintained, could not produce an ordinance laying out an exhaustive list of all types of businesses that could be acceptable in a light industrial zone.

Hotcheld rebutted the appellants' claim that the board arbitrarily approved the asphalt plant by pointing to the four zoning hearings which unfolded from April to July 2022, prior to the board's decision in August of that year, that an asphalt plant does not violate the requirements of a light industrial zone.

Valasek asked questions of attorneys on both sides of the argument.

He challenged the zoning hearing board's defense that an asphalt plant in Richland may be acceptable in a manufacturing district as well as a light industrial district.

"I've never seen a zoning decision where a more intensive use is permitted in a less- intensive use district," he said. "That strikes me as odd."

Quaker Sales' attorney, Denver Wharton, participating in the defense of the zoning board's decision, pointed to prior zoning hearing board testimony that the planned asphalt plant is designed to be cleaner than traditional models.

Attorneys for the appellants repeatedly referenced the maximum emissions output of the planned facility, which could be as much as seven tons of volatile organic compounds or invisible gases, Green said — as well as 1.8 tons of particulate matter or dust if the company produces 500,000 pounds of asphalt per year.

However, Wharton said the emissions would be far less than that estimate based on Quaker Sales' actual production, which has never exceeded 200,000 pounds of asphalt in a year, and he said emissions from the proposed plant cannot leave the premises of the plant or it would be in violation of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental regulations.

The plant is proposed to be constructed on six to eight acres of a 109-acre parcel, two-thirds of which would remain wooded, he said.

After Valasek makes a decision to uphold or overturn the zoning hearing board's decision, either party in the case has the right to appeal to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania within 30 days.