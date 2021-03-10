/DISREGARD RELEASE: Complix/
Contracts on the Nasdaq ticked up after the index sank into a correction by the end of the regular session, plunging more than 10% from a recent record closing high. Shares of Tesla steadied in after-hours trading after falling another nearly 6%, bringing its March-to-date loss to almost 17%, while Apple shares sank to the lowest level since November.
(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is moving to tamp down talk about rising interest rates and inflation, focusing attention on risks to the U.K. economy as it struggles to emerge from lockdown.A majority of the central bank’s policy makers, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, have spent the past two weeks pointing out that slack in the economy. That includes unemployment that’s likely to rise and remain high for months to come, indicating little to push up the pace of consumer price gains.“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Bailey said in a speech on Monday. “A note of realism though. Our latest forecasts in essence painted a picture of an economy that starts with a lower level of activity.”Rising yields in bond markets and signs inflation is about to pick up have spurred speculation that the bank is preparing to shift toward tightening monetary policy to ensure a recovery doesn’t overheat. With a contraction due in the first quarter and Covid restrictions lingering until the middle of the year, the bank is signaling it’ll maintain the stimulus measures it has in place for many more months.The question facing policy makers at their meeting on March 18 is whether market pricing of a 50-basis-point rate hike over the next three years, in addition to the recent gain in the pound’s exchange rate, is warranted, said Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “And if not, then how and when” to act, she wrote in a report to clients.A handful of members of the Monetary Policy Committee have spoken out about the risks to the recovery.Jonathan Haskel said on March 5 that he’s “open to the possibility that the economy might need further support.”Gertjan Vlieghe said Feb. 22 that he worries “labor market slack will be more persistent and more disinflationary.”Silvana Tenreyro said on March 3 that she sees no risk of inflation based on the BOE’s current forecasts.Only the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned about the prospect of inflation picking up, calling it a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Inflation has remained below the bank’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years. While economists expect it to accelerate to just below that goal this year, that will mostly be driven by temporary factors such as energy prices that the BOE will likely ignore.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...“We expect elevated unemployment to push inflation back below target in the first half of 2022. That’s likely to prevent the BOE from taking a hawkish turn this year.”--Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for the full REACT.There are other issues that could keep price growth contained. Unemployment reached 5% in the fourth quarter and is expected to average 5.9% next year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Another 16.1% of workers, or about 4.9 million people, were furloughed in January, receiving 80% of their pay while workplaces are closed.The central bank has promised to buy 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year as part of its quantitative easing program, which effectively keeps a lid on interest rates in markets. It’s buying about 4.4 billion pounds of assets a week and plans to slow that pace later in the year to ensure the program stretches until the end of December, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said Feb. 17.“The correct stance is still the status quo,” said Fabrice Montagne, chief U.K. economist at Barclays, who reckons a pessimistic mood in markets is starting to dissipate. “They most likely won’t push back if you have one or two hikes priced in over the next two years. This situation could hold on for a while.”The central bank cut its benchmark rate twice at the start of the pandemic to a record low of 0.1%, and policy makers have repeatedly said they need evidence of a sustained recovery before considering to withdrawal monetary support.Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s budget statement last week also fanned some of the optimism about a strong recovery, extending furlough payments until September and allowing millions more workers to access benefits. For the bank, that move will help limit unemployment and preserve jobs.Investors and some economists are looking beyond the pain that’s still to come with the country mired in its third national lockdown. They’re focusing on what Haldane says may be 300 billion pounds of unexpected savings that households accumulated while foreign holidays and eating out were banned and on the sharp recovery in output that’s expected when restrictions lift.Any tightening may not come for years, maybe until the first half of 2023, said Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc. Still, the bank may want to send a signal in the next few months that the next move is probably up, which would rule out both more QE and negative rates.“We expect the MPC to make another hawkish transition over the coming months, at least implicitly acknowledged that some tightening policy will be required over its three-year horizon,” Monks wrote in a report to clients.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Companies such as France’s Total or U.S.-based Chevron have worked for decades with the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), which, according to the UN investigator, "is now controlled by the military junta and represents the single largest source of revenue to the state". Below are facts about Myanmar’s energy sector and the main players. France’s energy major has been a key player in Myanmar since 1992, developing the country’s top gas fields, Yadana and Sein, which started producing gas in 1998.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil pulled back from recent multi-year highs after technical indicators showed crude rallied too far too fast.Futures in New York fell 1.6% on Tuesday in choppy trading. Prices rose above the Upper Bollinger band during the last three sessions, signaling a pullback was in store. Meanwhile, the U.S. government expects domestic crude production to rise as drillers take advantage of oil’s price recovery, with the Energy Information Administration boosting its domestic oil output forecasts for this year and next.Crude’s rally “just kept pushing and pushing and pushing,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Then we had the OPEC surprise and the Saudi attack, triggering the last key surge where now a lot of the recovery and demand expectations due to the vaccines’ success has already been priced in.”While a technical dip was expected in the short-term, OPEC+ output cuts are seen holding the market over until demand comes back in force. Standard Chartered Plc said the producer group’s supply restraint will likely even overtighten the market. Still, concerns remain over how much higher prices can go without destroying demand. India would prefer oil to be on the lower side in the range of $50 a barrel to $60 a barrel, according to Mukesh Kumar Surana, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp., one of the nation’s biggest refiners.Further price gains from output cuts “have pretty much run their course,” Doug King, RCMA Group Chairman, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “You can tighten as much as you want, but if you destroy the refining margins and product demand isn’t there, then effectively you don’t really get much further up the chain.”U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 12.8 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. Still, prices were little changed from where they settled on Tuesday, with the report showing an 8.5-million-barrel decline in gasoline inventories and a drawdown in distillate supplies. The U.S. government will release its storage tally on Wednesday.In the U.S. shale patch, Chevron Corp. plans to ramp up investment in the Permian Basin through 2025, reversing the pandemic-driven production decline, the company said in an investor presentation Tuesday. In its monthly short-term outlook report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its domestic oil production forecast to average over 12 million barrels a day in 2022, growing faster than previously expected.The EIA outlook also said crude prices should decline next year, with “global oil supply surpassing oil demand during the second half of 2021.” While the agency raised its Brent price forecast to $58.51 a barrel in 2022, it sees the benchmark falling from a 2021 average of $60.67 a barrel.“The concern is, the more OPEC maintains these cuts and allows prices to rise, at what point is that problematic?” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “Eventually, we’ve seen that gives rise to shale producers coming back on some time horizon.”Meanwhile, heavy maintenance work on North Sea oil fields is helping erode the flow of crude to Asia from some suppliers in the Atlantic basin as a key price spread between the two region balloons. North Sea supplies will be significantly constrained throughout the second quarter by routine maintenance programs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Tech shares tumbled anew, sending the Nasaq 100 Index down 11% from its all-time high, as investors fled high-valuation stocks for companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle.The benchmark for megacap tech dropped 2.9% and is now at the lowest since November. The S&P 500 ended lower after rising as much as 1% as tech shares in the gauge dropped 2.5%. Financial firms and materials producers kept losses from being worse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high before settling for a 1% gain, buoyed by rallies in banks and Walt Disney Co. Tesla Inc. pushed its five-day rout past 20%. Blank-check companies backed by Chamath Palihapitiya tumbled.The 10-year Treasury rate jumped toward 1.6%, while the dollar strengthened. Brent crude briefly traded near $70 a barrel before pulling back. Gold slumped and Bitcoin traded above $51,000.Investors embraced the prospect for a surge in global economic growth as vaccine distribution improves and the U.S. heads toward passing a $1.9 trillion spending bill. The risks associated with rising Treasury yields remain an overhang amid fears that government aid programs could overheat economic growth.“You will see a lot of volatility in markets,” Kim Stafford, Asia Pacific head at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “We believe that confidence is improving, especially with vaccines coming online, so we will see an uptick in growth globally. There are a lot of reasons to be confident in the market, but a lot of this is also priced in.”There are also questions about whether equity valuations have become excessive, especially in speculative tech shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen about 8% since early February.Crash Landing on Stock Heroes of Yesteryear Is Worst in a DecadeHere are some key events to watch:The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.Japan GDP is due Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.
(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp.’s latest winning streak has catapulted it to the highest in weeks as Chewy Inc. founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen continued to shake up operations at the video-game retailer, taking retail investors by storm.Shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based company climbed 27% to $246.90, extending its winning streak for a fifth day. The gain follows Monday’s 41% climb after the company said Cohen would lead a new committee focused on its digital transformation.Retail investors’ Reddit-driven frenzy has kept its shares afloat despite the broader market’s recent volatility and tech selloff. The stock has more than doubled over five days. While the Nasdaq 100 fell 11% from a record into a correction yesterday, it rebounded by 4% on Tuesday. Even so, GameStop remains far from its Jan. 28 intraday record of $483.“It is interesting that GameStop has rallied as other momentum favorites are falling,” said Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital. “For some, if they have losses in growth stocks, the quickest way to try to recoup them could be to find the most volatile stock.”Markets have been gripped by volatility in recent weeks, led by declines in tech stocks. The index was having a respite on Tuesday and a group of 37 retail-mania stocks tracked by Bloomberg rose to its highest since February, but still far from a January high.“It’s the return of every millennial traders’ favorite bet and it could last a little while longer until bearish bias for bonds returns,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote.The frenzy has drawn U.S. regulators to consider adding rules for everything from options trading to short-selling. In letters to Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said they’re reviewing potential rules to fix regulatory gaps.While GameStop remains a favorite for day traders, the momentum stock selloff has caught up with Cohen’s former darling Chewy, alongside the likes of pandemic winners Peloton Interactive Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.It is an inconvenient time for the online pet-products retailer that Cohen founded to take a tumble. The Dania Beach, Florida-based company has shed a third of its value from a Feb. 12 record -- that compares to a 371% surge for GameStop over that same stretch.While Cohen’s push was applauded by investors, some skeptics like Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said the latest update was expected ever since Cohen took a stake in the company. Instead he credited the stock’s return as a “Reddit Raider favorite” for the rally.GameStop’s market value jumped to $17.2 billion amid momentum initially spurred by a Thursday tweet from Cohen. The apparent screenshot from a Pets.com television ad renewed chatter on Reddit and came one week after a picture of an ice cream cone tweeted by Cohen on Feb. 24 sparked a massive rally.While Personal Capital’s Birk said the latest Cohen news appears positive for the stock, he but argued that “transformations take time and some fail.”“It feels premature to assume GameStop’s challenges from a few months ago radically eased,” he said.(Updates stock movement throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. said it will launch in Australia, entering the Asia Pacific region for the first time and expanding beyond existing U.S., Canada, Germany and U.K. markets. The stock rose about 1% in extended trading.The fitness technology company will begin by selling its regular Bike, pricier Bike+ and digital app in the second half of 2021. The company didn’t say when other products, including its treadmills, would launch in the country. The company said it will sell its products online and open retail stores in cities including Melbourne and Sydney. Peloton has been slow to expand its product offerings globally, and it has been dealing with supply shortages in recent quarters.Peloton didn’t say how much supply would be available in Australia, but the company is investing millions of dollars to boost production.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.
File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.
U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in several weeks. The Dow set a record intraday.
Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.
Hedge funds aim to deliver above-average returns to investors who are interested in owning more than just stocks in their portfolios. It’s the hedge fund manager’s job to determine how pooled money is invested to achieve specific objectives. They do … Continue reading → The post Common Hedge Fund Strategies appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
There are two big taxpayer-friendly changes on the 2020 Form 1040 that self-employed people may be 'blissfully unaware of.'
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believes that cryptocurrencies could soon become a part of recommended portfolios for everyday investors. What Happened: In her most recent interview with CNBC, Wood even went on to say that the currently volatile cryptocurrencies could soon stabilize and behave as bonds do. “We think as it becomes a better accepted new asset class ... We do think it will behave, actually, I would say more like the fixed income markets, believe it or not,” Wood said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. The Ark CEO notes that a typical investor portfolio consists of a 60% allocation to stocks and a 40% allocation to bonds. “This idea of a 60-40 balanced portfolio is a bit problematic”, she notes, explaining that bond prices are especially high relative to history. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) “We’ve been through a 40-year bull market in bonds. We would not be surprised to see this new asset class become a part of those percentages. Maybe 60% in equity, 20% in bonds, and 20 –– in crypto,” Wood said. Why It Matters: Retail investors have often been skeptical about allocating a percentage of their portfolio towards cryptocurrencies due to their perceived risk. However, more recently, some large retail investors have begun making somewhat sizeable allocations towards cryptocurrencies – one of them being billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary who recently disclosed a 3% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency. Analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also recently recommended a 1% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrencies to its clients. Wood’s recommended 20% crypto allocation, however, far exceeds what typical fund managers and investment banks have previously suggested. Image: Cytonn Photography via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0BJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme" is a bid to funnel remittances through official channels. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer bitcoin remains popular.
The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.
Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.
More limited payments need just one more vote — and the president's signature.
Some investors are taking a defensive position, allocating more to other markets, and to consumer companies that can benefit from demographic shifts.