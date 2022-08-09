U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

ComplyAdvantage Names Financial Crime Risk Management Expert Andrew Davies As Global Head of Regulatory Affairs

·3 min read

Davies Hand Picked To Lead Regulatory Affairs As The RegTech Innovator Continues To Grow Customers, Revenue, and Market Share

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection, today announced financial crime risk management veteran Andrew Davies as the company's first Head of Regulatory Affairs.

Andrew will support ComplyAdvantage's customers and prospects as they implement innovative financial crime risk management solutions. Andrew will also act as a lead advisor to the company's product management teams and train employees. Lastly, he will provide trending and critical risk management insights to the company's global network of financial services customers.  Andrew will report directly to Vatsa Narasimha, the company's Chief Operating Officer.

"ComplyAdvantage continues to exceed all growth expectations reflecting the real-world value we're creating for our customers around the globe. But as we continue to grow, so too are the complexities of the regulatory landscape," said Charlie Delingpole, Founder, and CEO of ComplyAdvantage. "This is why we're thrilled to have Andrew join our team.  He has an exceptional understanding of the financial crime landscape and clearly understands key risk management challenges facing financial services. We look forward to Andrew's strategic contributions as we continue to lead the fight against financial crime.."

Before joining ComplyAdvantage, Andrew served as vice president of global market strategy for financial crime risk management at Fiserv. In that role, Andrew worked with Fiserv customers worldwide to design and deploy effective risk management solutions to mitigate financial crime risks. He was also responsible for seeking new markets and applications for Fiserv's financial crime detection and prevention solutions.

Andrew has worked in the financial services industry for twenty-five years, supporting many of the world's largest public and private financial institutions. His experience covers the mitigation of financial crime risks, including those related to real-time payments, front-office trading, and settlements.

Andrew is an expert in financial crime risk management solutions and has worked with customers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. He is a respected industry speaker, having presented at SIBOS, ABA events, CBA events, and numerous webinars, alongside his frequent writing on industry issues. He has contributed to articles in the American Banker, Credit Union Journal, finextra.com, PYMNTS.com, among other publications and websites.

"I am thrilled to be joining the ComplyAdvantage team at such an incredible time in the company's evolution, " said Andrew Davies.  "With the transformation of financial services comes the increased volume, velocity, and sophistication of financial crimes.  ComplyAdvantage's innovative combination of expertise, technology, and data means that the company is uniquely positioned to help financial institutions find and eliminate the threat of financial crime before it impacts their services.  I look forward to working with Charlie, Vatsa, and the rest of the outstanding ComplyAdvantage team as we redefine intelligent financial crime risk management."

Already the preferred choice of some of the world's largest banks, enterprises, and high-growth FinTechs, ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning to help regulated organizations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime. ComplyAdvantage is also a leader in providing anti-money laundering insights that include the company's much-lauded State of Financial Crime 2022 Report, Evolving Use and, Sanctions, and most recently, the Anti-Money Laundering Guide for Growing Crypto Firms.

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 500 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company actively identifies thousands of risk events daily from millions of structured and unstructured data points.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs in New York, London, Singapore, and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers', Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/complyadvantage-names-financial-crime-risk-management-expert-andrew-davies-as-global-head-of-regulatory-affairs-301601660.html

SOURCE ComplyAdvantage

