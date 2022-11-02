U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,830.88
    -25.22 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,576.94
    -76.26 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,769.01
    -121.83 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,823.73
    -27.66 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.89
    +1.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.90
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.59
    -0.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9871
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0420
    -0.0100 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1461
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1240
    -1.1080 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,507.32
    +64.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.85
    -4.30 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

ComplyAuto Teams Up with Cybersecurity Innovator Coro

Coro
·5 min read
Coro
Coro

Joint solution will offer true “Security in a Box” to automotive dealers for comprehensive data protection, compliance, and cybersecurity needs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) revised Safeguards Rule going into effect on December 9, 2022, along with a host of other state data protection laws, automotive dealers across the country are being forced to ramp up their information security programs to meet strict regulatory requirements. In response, ComplyAuto today announced an exclusive partnership with Coro, an end-to-end cybersecurity platform, to become the first “all-in-one” solution to help dealers meet technical, administrative, and legal requirements of state and federal data protection laws.

“After vetting hundreds of different cybersecurity technologies and providers, Coro’s focus on reducing the barrier to entry for enterprise-level cybersecurity tools with a simple, automated, and dealer-tailored solution made it the obvious partner choice for us,” said Chris Cleveland, Co-Founder and CEO, ComplyAuto. “Until now, dealers have been forced to outsource their privacy and cybersecurity needs to numerous third parties such as attorneys, compliance firms, IT professionals, and a variety of different cybersecurity software vendors. With this unique partnership with Coro, dealers can now achieve all of this within a single pane of glass inside of ComplyAuto.”

Cleveland believes that through its partnership with Coro, ComplyAuto will be able to save dealers a significant amount of both time and money by offering a solution that combines over 10 different data protection tools in a single platform with one login. Dealers will be able to use ComplyAuto to satisfy data encryption, multi-factor authentication, 24/7 threat monitoring (EDR/MDR), penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, phishing simulations, unauthorized activity monitoring, and data leak prevention requirements.

“Coro is dedicated to providing enterprise-grade cybersecurity protection to companies in every industry regardless of their size and complexity, and with this ComplyAuto partnership we are bringing comprehensive, AI-powered cyber protection to the automotive industry,” said Guy Moskowitz, CEO, Coro. “By integrating Coro’s advanced protection for devices, users, email, networks, and cloud applications with ComplyAuto’s data privacy technology, dealerships of all sizes will finally be able to achieve top-notch protection and regulatory compliance with one comprehensive, affordable platform.”

Within the past few years, a record number of dealerships have been victims of ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity incidents. With claims rising and liability increasing due to new state and federal regulations, many cybersecurity insurance carriers are not willing to renew policies without proof that dealerships have overhauled their cybersecurity infrastructure with the tools mentioned above. Cleveland hopes that dealers that could otherwise not afford these types of tools can now use ComplyAuto to comply with the FTC Safeguards Rule, state privacy laws, and cybersecurity insurance requirements.

Moskowitz has seen small and midsize businesses increasingly become the target of sophisticated cyber crimes, and says that the typical mid-market company can expect to face thousands of cyber-attacks and regulatory violations in 2022. He believes that automotive dealerships are no different. They house a wealth of sensitive customer information, but rarely have budgets or dedicated IT departments to monitor and respond to threats and regulatory violations, and are thus often lagging in cybersecurity measures. This new partnership between Coro and ComplyAuto will empower dealers to prioritize safeguarding their business and comply with regulations.

With over 5,000 dealerships across the country entrusting ComplyAuto with their state privacy and federal information security needs, and endorsements by over 35 state auto dealer associations (including an NADA Affinity partnership), ComplyAuto has become the leader in automotive privacy and cybersecurity compliance.

“Coro will reinforce and expand ComplyAuto’s current product and service offerings so that it can become the only solution that a dealership will ever need for all of its data protection concerns,” said Cleveland.

"Cybersecurity and compliance can no longer be separated, and companies across every industry must seriously consider how to ensure their business practices comply from a cybersecurity perspective," continued Moskowitz. "Dealers need to invest in technologies that will allow them to comply with federal and state regulations because the cost of not doing so is truly high. Modern cybersecurity solutions will relieve this burden."

About Coro
Coro is one of the fastest growing security solutions for the mid-market, providing cloud based cybersecurity in a box that empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, and bots across devices, users, and cloud applications. More than 5,000 businesses depend on Coro for holistic security protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. Built on the principle of non-disruptive security, the Coro platform employs innovative AI technology to identify and remediate the many security threats that today's distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Investors in Coro include Balderton Capital, JVP, MizMaa Ventures, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures.

For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net, or via LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About ComplyAuto
ComplyAuto is a RegTech (regulatory technology) company offering cloud-based software that helps dealerships modernize compliance through automation and advanced technology. Founded in 2020, ComplyAuto’s flagship product is its cloud-based privacy and cybersecurity software. Within two years, ComplyAuto has become the #1 automotive privacy and cybersecurity platform in the United States, representing over 5,000 dealers. More details can be found at complyauto.com.

Media Contacts
Dana Zemack
Scratch Marketing + Media for Coro
coronetpr@scratchmm.com

Chris Cleveland
Co-Founder and CEO, ComplyAuto
chris@complyauto.com


Recommended Stories

  • The New Apple TV 4K Is Cheaper, Faster, and Perfect For Your Living Room

    The brand-new third-generation Apple TV 4K will officially launch on Nov. 4, but I've spent five days using the $149.99 Wi-Fi + Ethernet model. It's powered by a faster and more efficient processor built in-house by Apple , boosts the storage, and engineers the internal components. The latest generation Apple TV 4K doesn't diverge that far from the previous generation.

  • Surprise! It Isn't Just Meta Investing Heavily in the Metaverse.

    In the wake of the Great Recession back in 2008, the stock market got hooked on cloud computing. Cloud computing growth is still alive and well and should continue expanding for the foreseeable future. Often referred to as "the metaverse," data traveling across the web and into and out of the cloud is booming.

  • 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 44% and 85% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These are the two fastest-growing software companies in history, but both stocks have fallen sharply from their highs.

  • Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?

    Big technology companies, such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft, are having a horrid time on the stock market this earnings season thanks to the macroeconomic slowdown, but Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) dodged a bullet and avoided a big sell-off when on Oct. 27 it released its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (for the three months ended Sept. 24). The technology giant's revenue and earnings beat Wall Street's estimates despite what Apple's CFO termed  "a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop." Analysts would have settled for $1.27 per share in earnings on $88.7 billion in revenue, but the healthy demand for iPhones, MacBooks, and wearable devices, along with the growth in Apple's services business, helped it post stronger results.

  • What to Expect From Ethereum’s Next Big Upgrade

    “Shanghai” will make it possible to withdraw staked ETH, but a long-wished-for pathway to lower gas fees might be missing from the update. Valid Points is CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter that breaks down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • No Microsoft remedies in first EU antitrust review of Activision deal - source

    Microsoft Corp's has not offered any remedies to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ahead of an expected full-scale EU probe, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software company is betting on the acquisition to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, with the latter being a critic of the deal. The European Commission, which is scheduled to finish its preliminary assessment of the deal by Nov. 8, said its website was up to date.

  • Why a Recession Won't Slow Down Meta Platforms

    Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues investing heavily in the metaverse. The stock has fallen roughly 68% since Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his company to Meta Platforms. Long-term investors must understand why Reality Labs has become so important, so here is what it could mean for your investment thesis and why Zuckerberg will probably keep spending that money.

  • Alibaba and Nio among Chinese stocks surging as hopes build for country’s reopening

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies were enjoying a sharp rally in Tuesday morning trading as hopes built for a potential relaxation of zero-COVID measures.

  • Claire’s employee has no idea she was fired, shows up to work anyway

    She was marked in the system as "terminated."

  • 10 incredible iPhone tips and tricks for the best time-saving hacks

    To help you save time – and in some cases, money – the following are 10 "must-use" little-known iPhone tips, tricks, shortcuts and hacks.

  • GameStop NFT Marketplace Goes Live on ImmutableX

    The marketplace’s official release is a result of a partnership that’s been months in the making.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks That Could Win From a $40 Billion Market

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are having a brutal year on the market thanks to weak personal computer (PC) sales that have hurt the demand for graphics cards and processors. While the demand for traditional gaming hardware and software may remain muted in the near term because of inflation, there's one niche within this market that's growing at a terrific pace -- cloud gaming. This rapid rise in the adoption of cloud gaming isn't surprising, as it provides a cheaper alternative for gamers to play their favorite titles.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Uber tests push notification ads, a feature literally no one wants

    Uber recently launched its new advertising division and in-app ads. Instead, ads from other companies are being sent out as push notifications, much to the chagrin of some Uber users. Over the weekend, people turned to Twitter to complain about the notifications, sharing screenshots of ads, including one particularly popular one from Peloton that Uber had sent out.

  • Amazon Prime Expands Its Music Offering to 100 Million Songs

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is beefing up the music and podcast streaming offerings for its Prime subscribers, expanding access to 100 million songs from 2 million previously.That number of songs was only available in the company’s Unlimited Music plan, which starts at $9 per month. There’s a catch: Music on Prime can only be played in shuffle mode, or through playlists, some of which are personalized to users’ tastes and can be downloaded for offline listening. Subscribers to the Unlimited p

  • Aave Community Members Vote to Deploy on zkSync v2 Testnet

    The decision will let developers evaluate whether to fully deploy its decentralized exchange on the layer 2 scaling platform that speeds up Ethereum transactions.

  • Xiaomi's latest concept phone has an interchangeable Leica M lens

    The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Phone can mount any Leica M lens over its second 1-inch sensor.

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), an exchange-traded fund (ETF), have underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • International Battery Metals Engages BMO Capital Markets as Financial Advisor

    International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "IBAT") (CSE: IBAT) (FSE: 8RE) today announced that it has engaged BMO Capital Markets ("BMO") as a financial advisor.