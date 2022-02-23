U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,286.64
    -18.12 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,529.18
    -67.43 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,281.04
    -100.48 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.52
    -11.65 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.66
    +0.75 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.10
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9630
    +0.0150 (+0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0750
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,645.12
    +1,020.27 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.24
    +12.86 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.48
    +1.27 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

ComplyScore Announces Partnership with RiskRecon, joining their Global Cybersecurity Alliance Program to Help Enterprises Enhance and Control Their Vendor Risk Management Challenges

·3 min read

ComplyScore will leverage RiskRecon's continuously updated risk ratings platform to add new capabilities and enhanced scope of service to customers.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyScore, a leading innovator for cloud-based GRC, Vendor Governance, and Information Security solutions, today announced it is partnering with RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, and provider of cybersecurity ratings and insights that make it easy for enterprises to understand and act on their risks. The partnership will further enhance ComplyScore's GRC and TPRM services and expand RiskRecon's Global Cybersecurity Alliance Program of system integrators, solution providers, and technology innovators.

ComplyScore is a leading provider for GRC, Vendor Governance, and Information Security solutions. The company believes in precisely configured performance and provides solutions tailor-made to meet clients&#39; requirements, regardless of size, industry, or application.
ComplyScore is a leading provider for GRC, Vendor Governance, and Information Security solutions. The company believes in precisely configured performance and provides solutions tailor-made to meet clients' requirements, regardless of size, industry, or application.

ComplyScore's automated and fully managed solutions mitigate the full spectrum of third-party risks that vendors may introduce into enterprise operating and security environments. Capabilities include the CyberScore vendor risk rating report platform, risk assessment features, online auditing, and more.

The partnership with RiskRecon adds a customizable, interactive widget to ComplyScore's platform. Users can use the widget to review RiskRecon risk ratings, examine detailed ratings data, rank risks according to issue severity, asset value, and potential impact, and directly log in to the RiskRecon console.

"In an environment of proliferating, dauntingly complex enterprise-vendor relationships and increasing compliance pressures, the need for effective yet manageable GRC solutions has never been greater," said Venugopala Chalamala, ComplyScore Founder & CEO. "We're passionate about helping customers derive maximum value, safety, and assurance from their third-party relationships. Our partnership with RiskRecon provides a combined solution that is comprehensive and effective, while also being flexible and simple to manage."

Ongoing enterprise digital transformation initiatives push organizations to accelerate innovation while delivering improved customer experiences. Vendors and third-party service providers are essential to these efforts; however, they also require critical enterprise data and infrastructure access. Unfortunately, this access is a vector for unique risks: many organizations struggle to appropriately onboard vendors, assess risk, and manage third-parties within their data environment for the entire vendor management lifecycle. Capability-rich platforms like that offered by the ComplyScore and RiskRecon partnership are crucial to managing these risks.

"ComplyScore's innovative suite of solutions has earned them a reputation for service precisely aligned with their customers' TPRM program maturity and performance needs," said Kelly White, Founder RiskRecon. "We're excited about partnering with ComplyScore and their continuing excellence as a key player in helping enterprises better manage risk and accomplish their business mission."

For more information about ComplyScore's partnership with RiskRecon, or about other ComplyScore services, please contact Rajita Nair at rajita.nair@atlassystems.com.

About ComplyScore
ComplyScore is a leading provider for GRC, Vendor Governance, and Information Security solutions. The company believes in precisely configured performance and provides solutions tailor-made to meet clients' requirements, regardless of size, industry, or application. The company's comprehensive, web-based solutions integrate risk, compliance, and auditing functions in an innovative way that eliminates redundancies and streamlines processes for managing enterprise compliance and risk.

ComplyScore is headquartered in the United States, and its solutions are used globally in more than 65 countries. For more information, please visit https://complyscore.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/complyscore-announces-partnership-with-riskrecon-joining-their-global-cybersecurity-alliance-program-to-help-enterprises-enhance-and-control-their-vendor-risk-management-challenges-301487606.html

SOURCE ComplyScore

Recommended Stories

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

    The accelerating growth was not enough to assuage a market turning sour on unprofitable growth stocks.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Coinbase Could Have a Blowout Quarter

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) reports earnings after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, and the market doesn't seem to be expecting a lot from the company. Shares of the stock are down 47% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings report was released, and cryptocurrency in general has been under a lot of pressure in those three months. It doesn't need cryptocurrency prices to rise to make money; it needs people to make transactions.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Time to Consider Selling Your Paysafe (PSFE) Position?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Is Rivian Automotive (RIVN) A Great Invesment?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Rio Tinto to Pay Its Highest-Ever Dividend After Posting Record Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • Stock Market Bounce Fades Amid Ukraine Worries; This Stock Soars More Than 90%

    Stock market gains faded in the first half-hour of trading Wednesday as the market remained in a precarious state.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens - live updates

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 runs out of steam as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn lower after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stocks erased earlier gains to trader lower on Wednesday.

  • Palantir: Bulls vs. Bears, Who Has the Edge? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    The stock market is a constant tug of war between the bulls and the bears. Looking at Palantir’s (PLTR) Q4 performance, Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss thinks both had enough to rest their case on. The bulls could point to “another solid top-line beat” as revenue grew by 34% YoY to reach $433 million, coming in ahead of consensus by 3.6%. Additionally, the total customer count hit 237, far above the analysts’ expectation for 219, while operating margins hit 29%, a “full” 7% points ahead of Wall Str

  • Palo Alto Is Leading the Nasdaq Higher, but 1 Biotech Is Getting Crushed Wednesday

    The broader stock market has entered an official 10% correction, but for investors focusing on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), double-digit declines from recent highs are nothing new. On Wednesday morning, though, Nasdaq investors saw a little light at the end of a long, dark tunnel, with futures on the index rising more than 1% as of 8:30 a.m. ET. There's even more volatility lurking under the surface of major stock market indexes, with good news celebrated but bad news punished.

  • Why Apple, Appian, and Lemonade Stocks Are Falling Tuesday

    The share prices of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were all tumbling this afternoon as investors processed new information about rising tensions in Europe. Each of the tech stocks had fallen significantly during afternoon trading, with Apple down 2.7%, Appian falling 5.3%, and Lemonade down 6.8%. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of two regions in Ukraine, which have been held by Russian-backed rebels.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Intel Corporation (INTC)

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock