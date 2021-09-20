U.S. markets closed

Comport Receives Cohesity's Americas Rising Star Partner of the Year Award

·2 min read

Comport Recognized for Its Extraordinary Contribution to Cohesity's World-Class Ecosystem

RAMSEY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comport Consulting Corp. today announced that it has received the FY21 "Americas Rising Star Partner of the Year" award from Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management. The Rising Star Partner of the Year is awarded to the partner who has demonstrated exceptional success servicing new customer opportunities. The award was presented at Cohesity's FY21 Partner Kickoff conference.

Cohesity Partner of the Year - Rising Star
Comport Consulting Corp. has received the FY21 "Americas Rising Star Partner of the Year" award from Cohesity.

Comport's partnership with Cohesity is part of a strategic portfolio to simplify customers' IT. Comport has invested in multiple Cohesity accreditations, including engineering and sales, since the partnership began in 2018. ComportSecure, Comport's Cloud and Managed IT Services division, will offer Cohesity as a Service through Cohesity's Service Provider program for those customers that prefer a cloud-like experience with monthly billing.

"We have achieved exceptional results with organizations that consolidate backups with Cohesity," stated Joe Zinna, VP Northeast Sales for Comport. "Providing such a scalable platform that modernizes data management and automates site continuity yields significant financial savings and operational efficiencies."

"We would like to recognize our valued partners who have provided exceptional contributions to the Cohesity ecosystem, and most importantly to our customers in FY21," said Mike Houghton, vice president, global partner organization, Cohesity. "As a 100% partner-focused company, our partners are instrumental in serving and growing our joint customers by providing tremendous value and choice. We are closely aligned and deeply invested in our partner ecosystem, and it's exciting to work with our partners to help them grow their businesses."

About Comport
A trusted IT Solutions Company since 1982, Comport is uniquely positioned as both a solutions and services provider to modernize and simplify IT from the mobile edge to the data centers to the cloud. Our award-winning ComportSecure division provides Cloud, Managed IT and Hosting Services with a monthly pay-as-you-go model, to help customers achieve the efficiencies, cost savings and reliability to succeed in today's digital world. Customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law, and Universities. For more information see www.comport.com.

Media Contact
Kathleen Kinka, kathleen.kinka@comport.com

Data Center Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Comport)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comport-receives-cohesitys-americas-rising-star-partner-of-the-year-award-301380797.html

SOURCE Comport Technologies

