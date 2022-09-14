U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

Composable Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the composable infrastructure market are Lenovo, One Stop Systems Inc, Liqid Inc, Inspur, Western Digital Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Inc, DriveScale Inc, TidalScale Inc, Cloudistics Inc, Quanta Computer Inc, Cisco, and Comport Technology Solutions.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composable Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022"


The global composable infrastructure market is expected to grow from $2.67 billion in 2021 to $3.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.85%. The composable infrastructure market is expected to grow to $19.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.98%.

The composable infrastructure market consists of sales of composable infrastructure solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the framework for decoupling device resources so that they can be treated as services.The device resources that can be treated as services include physical computing, storage and network fabric resources.

The composable infrastructure aims to be cost-effective by reducing waste and the amount of time taken to deploy a new application.

The main type of composable infrastructure include software and hardware.Composable infrastructure abstracts compute, storage, and networking resources from their physical locations and allow the software to manage them via a web-based interface.

They are deployed in public, private, and hybrid cloud infrastructures. The end-users of composable infrastructure include BFSI, it & telecom, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and other verticals.

North America was the largest region in the composable infrastructure market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the composable infrastructure market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The composable infrastructure market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides composable infrastructure market statistics, including composable infrastructure industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a composable infrastructure market share, detailed composable infrastructure market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the composable infrastructure industry. This composable infrastructure market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The increased demand for agile IT infrastructure is driving the growth of the composable infrastructure market.The demand for agile IT infrastructure is growing mainly due to the need for promoting business growth, reducing costs, and improving team performance.

In addition, companies can adopt new technologies faster, take advantage of deployment options, and accelerate the building of web applications with the help of agile IT infrastructure.This increasing demand for agile IT infrastructure will create a significant demand for composable infrastructure as it enables an agile IT environment within the enterprises by offering the best application performance possible, reducing underutilization and overprovisioning, and creating a more agile, cost-effective data center.

For instance, according to the blog article Agile Adoption Statistics for 2022 published in August 2021 by a platform for remote jobs GoRemotely, 71% of companies use agile approaches while 60% of companies have seen growth in their profits after implementing the agile approach.Agile approaches are used in 80% of federal IT projects.

In addition, the US government lost $32 billion due to failed IT projects, indicating a need for agile IT infrastructure. Therefore, the increasing demand for agile IT infrastructure will propel the growth of the composable infrastructure market.

Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the composable infrastructure market.The market is witnessing the use of advanced technologies for composable infrastructure solutions such as SSD technology in storage hardware with advanced algorithms to increase the life of the devices for increased efficiency and productivity.

Many companies operating in the composable infrastructure market are focused on developing and offering advanced composable infrastructure hardware or software solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in April 2022, Inspur Information, a global leading provider of IT infrastructure solutions introduced a new generation of Enterprise NVMe SSDs based on an innovative NAND algorithm that increases flash memory lifespans by 40% and achieves 1.6 million IOPS per drive via PCIe 4.0 ultra-wide channel and ZNS (Zoned Namespace) storage. This SSD technology was critical in Inspur’s storage system’s performance and improved Inspur’s core storage competitiveness in terms of system-level joint debugging and optimization, reliability, and performance. This is essential to achieve the composable infrastructure within the enterprises by enabling efficient storage for the faster deployment of applications.

In September 2020, Fungible Inc, a US-based pioneer in data-centric computing acquired the assets of Cloudistics for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition brings together the strengths of both companies with highly complementary core competencies to enhance the development of composable hyper disaggregated data center infrastructure.

Cloudistics is a US-based company providing a cloud software platform.

The countries covered in the composable infrastructure market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319479/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


