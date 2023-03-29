U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,015.15
    +43.88 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,643.53
    +249.28 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,882.51
    +166.43 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.15
    +14.52 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.11
    +0.91 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.30
    -7.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5960
    +0.0320 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3700
    +1.4950 (+1.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,343.75
    +1,417.71 (+5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.52
    +17.55 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.08
    +69.83 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Composite Packaging Market to Reach USD 120.53 Billion by 2030 owing to Increasing Demand from Healthcare and Food & Beverages Sector

SNS Insider pvt ltd
·4 min read
SNS Insider pvt ltd
SNS Insider pvt ltd

Composite Packaging Industry Size, Share & Segmentation By Material Type, By End User, and By Region | Market Research Analysis Report 2023-2030

Pune, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on SNS Insider analysis, the use of advanced technologies such as 3D printing, automation, and robotics has led to the development of innovative composite packaging solutions. This has made composite packaging more efficient, cost-effective, and reliable, which is expected to drive its adoption. SNS Insider reports that the Composite Packaging Market will experience a compound annual growth rate of 5% between 2023 and 2030, increasing from its evaluated value of USD 81.58 billion in 2022 to USD 120.53 billion by 2030. 

Composite packaging is a type of packaging that is made by utilizing multiple materials. This type of packaging is specifically designed to improve the durability, stress load, and elasticity of the overall pack. It is a popular choice for packaging items that require extra protection during transportation and storage.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1427 

Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

USD 81.58 Billion

Market Size by 2030

USD 120.53 Billion

CAGR From 2023 to 2030

5%

Key Segments

• By Material Type (Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paper)
• By End User (Food and beverage industry, Consumer goods, Household, Retail and wholesales, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

Market Analysis

The composite packaging market is experiencing significant growth, due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods. This trend is driven by the many benefits that composite packaging offers, such as durability, lightweight, and flexibility, which make it an ideal packaging solution for products that require protection during transportation and storage. One of the primary reasons for the growing demand for composite packaging is its ability to provide superior protection to products during transportation and storage. Composite packaging can be made from renewable materials, which means it can be recycled, reducing waste and helping to protect the environment. 

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the composite packaging market can be mixed. While decreased demand and consumer behavior changes may lead to a decline in the market, lower raw material prices may benefit manufacturers. However, the long-term effects of a recession on the market depend on the severity and duration of the economic downturn.

Ask For Customized Report As Per Your Business Requirement:  https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1427  

Key Regional Development

North America has a strong presence of major players in the composite packaging industry, which has contributed significantly to the region's dominance in the market. These players have invested heavily in research and development to create innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that meet the changing needs of consumers. The growth of the composite packaging market in North America is also driven by the increasing focus on sustainable packaging solutions. With rising environmental concerns, consumers are becoming more conscious of the impact of packaging waste on the environment. This has led to a shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions, which are more sustainable and recyclable.

Key Takeaway from Composite Packaging Market Study

  • The plastic segment's dominance is expected to continue over the forecast period as the demand for composite packaging solutions increases globally. The increasing adoption of sustainable packaging practices is also expected to drive the growth of the market, as plastic materials can be recycled and repurposed to reduce waste and environmental impact.

  • The food and beverage industry segment’s dominance in the market is expected to continue in the projected period. The industry's need for packaging solutions that offer protection to products during transportation and storage is driving this growth.

Recent Developments Related to Composite Packaging Market

  • Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of composite decking, railing, and cladding, has recently announced that it has secured an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its Wildwood composite cladding product line. The product is designed to mimic the natural look and texture of wood while offering superior durability and low maintenance.

  • SUSU (South Ural State University) scientists have recently made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of material science by patenting a new technology for the synthesis of biodegradable materials. These biodegradable materials can be used in a wide range of applications, from packaging materials to disposable utensils, reducing the amount of plastic waste that accumulates in landfills and oceans.

Buy Exclusive PDF Copy of the Research Report along With ME Sheet:  https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1427  

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy Email: info@snsinsider.com Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)


Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Is Alibaba's US$34 billion stock rally justified? Here's what BofA, Deutsche Bank, Daiwa and Macquarie say about the business makeover

    Investors persevering with Alibaba Group were richly rewarded after the stock logged the biggest gain since November. The market reaction suggests its plan to overhaul the US$257 billion tech empire will bring great benefits to shareholders. The move is expected to unlock values from its assets, most analysts said, while allaying Beijing's concerns over the group's dominance in the local economy. Is the US$32 billion overnight gain in market value in New York, and HK$21 billion (US$2.7 billion)

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Advances on Kurdish Supply Dispute and US Inventory Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains as Iraqi exports via Turkey remain disrupted amid a dispute with Kurdish authorities, while an industry report showed a decline in US stockpiles. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsBrent crude traded above $79 a barrel, w

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Next Chapter in Europe’s Energy Crisis — Summer Risks for Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe has negotiated through the winter of a crisis that threatened to choke energy supplies and overwhelm its economy, but officials are warning that the squeeze may not yet be over. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsFears of blackouts a

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe Perth-based company wi

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • For Alibaba, Six Is Bigger Than One—And a Smaller Target

    There are good reasons to think that a split-up Alibaba would be more valuable. In this case, politics and profits are pointing in the same direction.

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • New Texas Senate Bill Seeks to Slash Bitcoin Mining Incentives

    A new bill seeks to introduce restrictions on Bitcoin mining activities in Texas, while also reducing incentives for the industry.