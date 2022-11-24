U.S. markets closed

Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market to 2027 by application (civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, parking structures and others), fiber type (carbon fiber composite, glass fiber composites and others), end use (civil, and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362796/?utm_source=GNW

Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry Trends and Forecast
The future of the composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market looks promising with opportunities civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, and parking structures applications. The composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market is expected to reach an estimated $255.0 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major driver for this market is with the increase in seismic activities in North America and Japan regions resulting in major structural damages like old and obsolete buildings, bridges, highways, tunnels, parking structure etc.

Emerging Trends in the Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing bio & recycled content in repair and rehab of civil infrastructures, and development of new fire-resistant polymers to improve fire performance of composites for civil infrastructural applications

Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market by application, fiber type, end use, and region as follows:

By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Civil Infrastructure
• Existing and Historic Building
• Parking Structure
• Others

By Fiber Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Carbon Fiber Composite
• Glass Fiber Composites and Others

By End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Civil
• Residential

By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
List of Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry companies profiled in this report includes.
• Aegion
• Sika
• Mapei
• Simpson Strong-Tie
• BASF Construction Chemicals Italia Spa (Master Builders Solution)
Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry Insight
• The analyst forecasts that civil infrastructure will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to high performance of FRP materials than conventional concrete and steel repair material in bridges, highways and tunnels resulting in increase in service life, reduction in maintenance costs, faster construction, and can allow increased vehicular load on equivalent sized structures because of weight reduction.
• Carbon Fiber composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to low cost, high resistance properties and chemical stability.
• North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period because of growth in infrastructural repair and rehab, especially in California which is the most affected state of natural calamities.
Features of Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry
• Size Estimates: Composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: size by application, fiber type, end use and region
• Regional Analysis: Composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, fiber type, end use and regions for the composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composite repair and rehab in the global construction market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market size?
Answer: The composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market is expected to reach an estimated $255.0 million by 2027
Q2. What is the growth forecast for composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market?
Answer: The composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market?
Answer: The major driver for this market is with the increase in seismic activities in North America and Japan regions resulting in major structural damages like old and obsolete buildings, bridges, highways, tunnels, parking structure etc.
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry?
Answer: Civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, and parking structures are the major applications for composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing bio & recycled content in repair and rehab of civil infrastructures, and development of new fire-resistant polymers to improve fire performance of composites for civil infrastructural applications.
Q6. Who are the key composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry companies?

Answer: Some of the key composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry companies are as follows:
• Aegion
• Sika
• Mapei
• Simpson Strong-Tie
• BASF Construction Chemicals Italia Spa (Master Builders Solution)
Q7. Which composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry product segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that carbon fiber composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to due to low cost, high resistance properties and chemical stability.
Q8. In composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.
This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry market by application (civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, parking structures and others), fiber type (carbon fiber composite, glass fiber composites and others), end use (civil, and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362796/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


