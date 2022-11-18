U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

Composites in the Defense Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast for composites in the defense industry to 2027 by application (military aircraft, naval system, land vehicles, arms and ammunition, body armor, and military hard wall shelter), reinforcement type (carbon composites, glass composites, aramid composites, and ceramic composites), resin type (thermoset composites, thermoplastic composites, and ceramic matrix), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composites in the Defense Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362850/?utm_source=GNW

Composites in the Global Defense Industry Trends and Forecast
The future of the composites in the global defense industry looks promising with opportunities in the military aircraft, naval system, land vehicles, body armor, arms and ammunition, and military hard wall shelters market. The composites in the global defense industry are expected to reach an estimated $966.4 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of lightweight and high-performance materials in defense programs and growing need for lightweight materials in ballistic protection solutions.

Emerging Trends in the Composites in Global Defense Industry
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the advanced composite materials as armor protection and focus on mobile capability of military shelters.

Composites in Global Defense Industry Segment

The study includes a forecast for the composites in the global defense industry by application, reinforcement type, resin type, and region as follows:

Composites in the Global Defense Industry by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Military Aircraft
• Naval System
• Land Vehicles
• Arms and Ammunition
• Body Armor
• Military Hard Wall Shelters

Composites in the Global Defense Industry by Reinforcement Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Carbon Composites
• Glass Composites
• Aramid Composites
• Ceramic Composites

Composites in the Global Defense Industry by Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Thermoset Composites
• Thermoplastic Composites
• Ceramic Matrix Composites

Composites in the Global Defense Industry by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
o US
o Others
• Europe
o Germany
o The United Kingdom
o France
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Others
• The Rest of the World
o Brazil
o Israeli
o Others

List of composites in the Global Defense Industry Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies composites in global defense industry companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the composites in the global defense industry companies profiled in this report include.
• Cytec Solvay Group
• Hexcel Corporation
• Tencate Advanced Composites
• SGL Carbon SE
• Polystrand Inc. (Polyone)
• Bond Laminates (LANXESS)
• Toray Industries Inc.
• Teijin Limited
Composites in the Global Defense Industry Insight
• The analyst forecasts that military aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment, while body armor is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by the growing demand for lightweight and high strength ballistic protection materials.
• Carbon fiber composite is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period. Ceramic matrix composite is expected to witness the highest growth due to its high-temperature performance, better wear resistance, and good compressive strength.
• North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth of new defense programs in the region.
Features of Composites in the Global Defense Industry
• Market Size Estimates: Composites in the global defense industry size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs) shipment
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Composites in the global defense industry size by various applications such as application, reinforcement, and resin segment in terms of value and volume shipment
• Regional Analysis: Composites in the global defense market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, reinforcement, resin, and regions of composites in the global defense industry.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the recycled carbon fiber market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What are the composites in the global defense industry size?
Answer: The composites in the global defense industry is expected to reach an estimated $966.4 million by 2027
Q2. What is the growth forecast for composites in the global defense industry?
Answer: Composites in the global defense industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the composites in the global defense industry?
Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of lightweight and high-performance materials in defense programs and growing need for lightweight materials in ballistic protection solutions.
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for composites in the global defense industry?
Answer: Military aircraft and naval system are the major application industries for composites in the global defense industry.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in composites in the global defense industry?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the Advanced Composite Materials as Armor Protection and Focus on Mobile Capability of Military Shelters.
Q6. Who are the key composites in the global defense industry companies?

Answer: Some of the key composites in the global defense industry companies are as follows:
• Cytec Solvay Group
• Hexcel Corporation
• Tencate Advanced Composites
• SGL Carbon SE
• Polystrand Inc. (Polyone)
• Bond Laminates (LANXESS)
• Toray Industries Inc.
• Teijin Limited
Q7. Which composites in global defense industry reinforcement type segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that carbon fiber composite is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period. Ceramic matrix composite is expected to witness the highest growth due to its high-temperature performance, better wear resistance, and good compressive strength.
Q8. In composites in global defense industry, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region and APAC is the witness of highest growth over next 5 years
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for composites in the global defense industry by application (military aircraft, naval systems, land vehicle, body armor, arms and ammunition, and military hard wall shelter), reinforcement type (carbon composites, glass composites, aramid composites, and ceramic matrix composites), resin type (thermoset composites, thermoplastic composites, and ceramic matrix composites), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362850/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


