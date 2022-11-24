U.S. markets closed

Composites in European Construction Market Trends and ForecastThe composite in European construction market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027

·7 min read
Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2027 by application (FRP panels and sheets, FRP gratings and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebar, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtub, FRP cooling towers, FRP swimming pools, FRP ladder and ladder rails, FRP structural shapes, and others), resin (polyester based composites, vinyl ester based composites, epoxy based composites, phenolic based composites, polyurethane based composites and others), fiber (glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites and others), and manufacturing process (hand layup, spray up, resin infusion, filament winding, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layup, and others).

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composites in European Construction Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis"

Composites in European Construction Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the composites in European construction market looks promising with opportunities in FRP panel and sheets, FRP gratings and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebars, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtub, FRP cooling towers, FRP ladders and ladder rails, FRP swimming pools, and FRP structural shapes applications. The composite in European construction market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major driver for this market is the growing demand for construction activities due to decrease in unemployment, increased inflow of public and private investment and growth in residential construction to infrastructure sector.

Emerging Trends in Composites in the European Construction Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the composites in European construction industry, include the shifting of investments from an international to an intercontinental arena and the increasing interest of private equity firms in the construction industry.

Composites in European Construction Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for composites in the European construction market by end use, manufacturing process, and product type as follows:

Composites in European Construction Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• FRP Panels and Sheets
• FRP Gratings and Deckings
• FRP Doors and Windows
• FRP Rebars
• FRP Utility Poles
• FRP Bathtub
• FRP Cooling Towers
• FRP Swimming Pools
• FRP Ladders and Ladder Rails
• FRP Structural Shapes
• Others

Composites in European Construction Market By Manufacturing Process [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Hand Layup
• Spray UP
• Resin Infusion
• Filament Winding
• Pultrusion
• Injection Molding
• Compression Molding
• Prepreg Layup
• Others

Composites in European Construction Market By Resin [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Polyester Based Composites
• Vinyl Ester Based Composites
• Epoxy Based Composites
• Phenolic Based Composites
• Polyurethane Based Composites and Others

Composites in European Construction Market By Fiber [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Glass Fiber Composites
• Carbon Fiber Composites and Others
List of Composites in European Construction Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies composites in European construction companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the composites in European construction companies profiled in this report include.
• Villeroy and Boch
• Lamilux
• ROCA Group
• Exel Composites
• IG Doors
• Teuco
• Brett Martin Daylight Systems
• Hill and Smith
• Hamon Group-Cooling Systems
• Ticomm & Promaco
• FiberCore Europe
Composites in European Construction Market Insight
• The analyst forecasts that FRP bathtubs will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to the increase in the housing construction increase in the demand for luxury factors, and rise in household income.
• Compression molding will remain the largest manufacturing process over the forecast period due to its growing demand in different end use industries and applications.
Features of Composites in European Construction Market
• Market Size Estimates: composites in European construction market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs).
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, manufacturing process, resin type, and fiber type.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, manufacturing process, and product type for the composites in European construction market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composites in European construction market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the composite in European construction market size?
Answer: The composites in European construction market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2027.
Q2. What is the growth forecast for composites in European construction market?
Answer: The composite in European construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the composites in European construction market?
Answer: The major driver for this market is the growing demand for construction activities due to decrease in unemployment, increased inflow of public and private investment and growth in residential construction to infrastructure sector.
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for composites in European construction?
Answer: FRP bathtubs and FRP structural shapes are the major applications for composites in European construction.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in composites in European construction market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the composites in European construction industry, include the shifting of investments from an international to an intercontinental arena and the increasing interest of private equity firms in the construction industry.
Q6. Who are the key composites in European construction companies?

Answer: Some of the key composites in European construction companies are as follows:
• Villeroy and Boch
• Lamilux
• ROCA Group
• Exel Composites
• IG Doors
• Teuco
• Brett Martin Daylight Systems
• Hill and Smith
• Hamon Group-Cooling Systems
• Ticomm & Promaco
• FiberCore Europe
Q7.
Which composites in European construction manufacturing process will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that compression molding is expected to remain the largest manufacturing process over the forecast period due to its growing demand in different end use industries and applications
Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.
This report answers following 10 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for composites in the European construction market by application (FRP panels and sheets, FRP gratings and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebar, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtub, FRP cooling towers, FRP swimming pools, FRP ladder and ladder rails, FRP structural shapes, and others), resin (polyester based composites, vinyl ester based composites, epoxy based composites, phenolic based composites, polyurethane based composites and others), fiber (glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites and others), and manufacturing process (hand layup, spray up, resin infusion, filament winding, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layup, and others)?
Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.5 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.6 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.7 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.8 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.9 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.10 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

For any questions related to composites in the European construction market or related to composites in the European construction market share, composites in the European construction market analysis, composites in the European construction market size, and composites suppliers in the European construction market, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362809/?utm_source=GNW

