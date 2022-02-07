U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.33
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1560
    +0.0760 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,699.63
    +1,552.01 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.66
    +24.91 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Composites One Names Al Dobbeck Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

·2 min read

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Composites One announced today that it has named Al Dobbeck Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. Mr. Dobbeck will be stepping into the EVP and COO role after the recent appointment of Leon Garoufalis to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Al Dobbeck, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Composites One
Al Dobbeck, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Composites One

Mr. Dobbeck recently served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Synergy55/Composites One. Prior to his CFO post he joined the company as Controller in 2011. At Composites One, Mr. Dobbeck has elevated financial services and operations support and provided a leadership role as the company works through an enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformation. He is well respected by the many team members that contribute to the success of Composites One.

Before joining Composites One, Mr. Dobbeck spent six and a half years at Deloitte in his last position as Audit Senior Manager. He holds a master of accountancy degree from the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support our team members at Composites One in helping our customers grow their businesses," said Mr. Dobbeck.

Mr. Dobbeck will work closely with newly appointed President and CEO Leon Garoufalis as he transitions to his new role.

About Composites One
Composites One is North America's leading distributor of composites materials serving customers from more than 44 locations. Composites One provides composites fabricators and molders thousands of products from 600 of the industry's top suppliers through a technical sales, technical support, and customer service force that is the most knowledgeable in the industry. The company offers its customers a variety of value-added services that includes closed mold technologies, process enhancement guidance, regulatory compliance assistance and unmatched technical support. Composites One is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Find out more at www.compositesone.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/composites-one-names-al-dobbeck-executive-vice-president-and-chief-operating-officer-301476985.html

SOURCE Composites One

Recommended Stories

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Technology stocks had a lousy start to 2022. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. Pandemic winners are getting crushed while energy stocks are surging. Roblox lost 36%, Moderna lost 33%, and Carvana and Shopify lost 30% of their values in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously […]

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Simon Property Group stock slips on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports fourth quarter earnings for Simon Property Group.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 42.1% in January and Continues to Climb

    What happened Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) managed to post big gains in January despite big sell-offs hitting the broader market. The Donald Trump-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw its share price climb 42.

  • Here's Why Block Was Falling on Monday

    What happened The stock market was having a pretty flat day on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 slightly in positive territory and the Nasdaq slightly lower with a half hour to go in the trading session.

  • Why Rivian Stock Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares went on a bit of a roller coaster ride Monday morning. It wasn't Rivian's financial update that was released, but those of early investors Amazon and Ford Motor Company. Rivian R1T pickup being manufactured at the company's Illinois factory.

  • Stocks: Hasbro dips on cost pressures, Bumble flat on acquisition news, Alibaba falls, Peloton pops

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss the four stocks they are watching today.

  • Amazon in Pact for Potential Stake in Auto-Sensor Maker Velodyne

    (Bloomberg) -- Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares more than doubled in late trading after Amazon.com Inc. acquired warrants that could lead to a small stake in the auto-sensor maker.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesVelo

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: But Is DWAC A Buy Now?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings, EVgo, and FuelCell Energy Shares Plummeted Last Month and Have Continued to Fall

    ChargePoint, EVgo, and FuelCell shares have fallen 67%, 63%, and 82% over the last year, respectively.

  • Take-Two Interactive shares sink on Q3 earnings, next ‘Grand Theft Auto’ title announced

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the quarterly earnings results for video game and software company Take-Two Interactive.

  • Nvidia becomes 7th-largest U.S. company as it passes Facebook owner Meta for the first time

    Nvidia Corp. became the seventh-largest U.S. company Monday as it overtook Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. for the first time.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals

    Investors on Tuesday hope to learn Pfizer Inc's plans for what could be a once-in-a-generation cash infusion from COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in 2022, with some looking for the drugmaker to spend on deals. Pfizer's 2021 sales are expected to top $80 billion - its highest ever annual figure, according to Chief Executive Albert Bourla. Analysts expect revenue to top $100 billion in 2022 as production of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid picks up.