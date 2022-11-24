Composites In The Passenger Rail Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast for composites in the passenger rail market to 2027 by application (interior and exterior), fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and others), resin type (polyester, vinyl ester, phenolic, epoxy, and others), manufacturing process (open mold, pultrusion, RTM/VARTM, SCRIMP, injection molding, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Composites in Passenger Rail Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the passenger rail market looks promising with opportunities in the interior and exterior market. Composites in the global passenger rail market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for the growth of this market are development of high speed trains, mono and metro rails, as well as the increasing demand for lightweight materials with superior mechanical performance, aesthetics, and fire safety.



Emerging Trends in Composites in the Passenger Rail Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of green technology products and innovations guiding high performance composites for interior and exterior applications.



Composites in the Global Passenger Rail Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the composites in the global passenger rail market by application, fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, and region as follows:



Composites in the Global Passenger Rail Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Interior

o Flooring

o Ceiling

o Wall Panel

o Toilet Module

o Seat Structures

o Others

• Exterior

o Doors

o Front End Structures/Console

o Others



Composites in the Global Passenger Rail Market by Fiber Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber and Others



Composites in the Global Passenger Rail Market by Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Polyester

• Vinyl Ester

• Phenolic

• Epoxy

• Others



Composites in the Global Passenger Rail Market by Manufacturing Process [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Open Mold

• Pultrusion

• RTM/VARTM

• SCRIMP

• Injection Molding

• Others



Composites in the Global Passenger Rail Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Composites in the Global Passenger Rail Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies passenger rail companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the passenger rail companies profiled in this report includes.

• Joptek Oy Composites

• Able Manufacturing & Assembly, LLC

• Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

• Sintex Wausaukee Composites

• Exel Composites

• Miles Fiberglass & Composites

• Premier Composite Technologies

• TPI Composites

• Stratiforme Industries

• Rochling Engineering Plastics

Composites in the Global Passenger Rail Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that interior will remain the largest application segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of composites material in rail applications for its better mechanical properties.

• RTM/VARTM is expected to remain the largest process in composites part manufacturing for rail industry, supported by the low cycle time and ease of manufacturing.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to expected increase in high speed train production and growing of mono and metro rail network.

Features of Composites in the Global Passenger Rail Market

• Market Size Estimates: Composites in the Global Passenger Rail Market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, and region

• Regional Analysis: Composites in the Global Passenger Rail Market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, and regions for the composites in the global passenger rail market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composites in the global passenger rail market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for composites in the global passenger rail market by application (interior and exterior), fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and others), resin type (polyester, vinyl ester, phenolic, epoxy, and others), manufacturing process (open mold, pultrusion, RTM/VARTM, SCRIMP, injection molding, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to composites in the global passenger rail market or related to composites in the global passenger rail market share, composites in the global passenger rail market analysis, composites in the global passenger rail market size, and passenger rail manufacturers, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

