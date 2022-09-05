U.S. markets closed

Composition of Aspocomp’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

Aspocomp Group Plc
·2 min read
Aspocomp Group Plc
Aspocomp Group Plc


Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 5, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. EEST

Aspocomp Group Plc’s Annual General meeting on April 26, 2022 resolved to establish a Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Nomination Board is responsible for preparing and presenting to the Annual General Meeting and, where appropriate, to the Extraordinary General Meeting, proposals regarding the number and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors as well as a proposal regarding its composition.

The Nomination Board comprises three members of whom each of the company’s three largest shareholders is entitled to appoint one member. In addition, the Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors shall serve as an expert member of the Nomination Board unless he or she is appointed as an ordinary member of the Board. The company’s largest shareholders holding the appointment right are determined annually based on the ownership information registered with the company’s shareholders’ register on the first business day of September.

Aspocomp’s three largest registered shareholders on September 1, 2022, are Etola Group and Erkki Etola, Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy, and Mikko Montonen, President and CEO, Aspocomp Group Plc.

The following members have been appointed to Aspocomp’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board:
- Päivi Marttila, appointed by Etola Group and Erkki Etola
- Kyösti Kakkonen, appointed by Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy
- Mikko Montonen, representing himself

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board will forward its proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2023 to Aspocomp’s Board of Directors by January 31, 2023.



For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO
tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Mikko Montonen
President and CEO


Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com



