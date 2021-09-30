U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.00
    +31.25 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,479.00
    +214.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,859.75
    +120.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.90
    +19.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.68
    -0.15 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.30
    +9.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -0.69 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3442
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8660
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,512.75
    +1,272.97 (+3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.39
    +31.75 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,512.63
    -31.66 (-0.11%)
     

Composition of Huhtamaki’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

Huhtamäki Oyj
·1 min read

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 30.9.2021 AT 08:00

Composition of Huhtamaki’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The following composition of Huhtamaki’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board has been confirmed:

  • Antti Arjava, Secretary General, The Finnish Cultural Foundation (Chairman)

  • Annika Ekman, Head of Direct Equity Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

  • Risto Murto, President and CEO, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

  • Johan Ståhl, Portfolio Manager, Lannebo Fonder

  • Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Huhtamaki (Expert member)

Each of the four largest shareholders of the Company have a right to appoint one member to the Nomination Board. In addition, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company shall serve as an expert member on the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint a member are determined annually, on the basis of the shareholders’ register of the Company on August 31.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to the Annual General Meeting, and, if necessary, to an Extraordinary General Meeting, for the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that are approved and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Gold medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 84 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 19,700 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.


Recommended Stories

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureGary

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Jumps Because the FAA Completed Its Investigation. What Comes Next.

    The Federal Aviation Administration, which looked into flight path anomalies on the launch of Virgin Galactic, will require changes to the way Galactic communicates to the regulator.

  • Meme traders see red as heavily-shorted stocks grow scarcer and old names fall

    Investors trading meme stocks spent Wednesday looking at a lot of red. The unofficial meme-stock index took a uniform pounding on Wednesday, with major names down significantly, and even a meme rotation into clean-energy names looked to slow down as retail investors found themselves playing an uneventful game of Whack-a-Mole trying to find heavily-shorted stocks to play for squeezes. Ur-memes like GameStop (GME) AMC Entertainment (AMC) Blackberry (BB) and Koss (KOSS) all closed down to continue a rough weekly trend, and even new names like Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) and Canoo (GOEV) could not benefit from what seemed like early-week momentum of meme-stock traders plunging into renewable and green-energy names.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Chamath Palihapitiya says he sold his Tesla stake to fund other investments

    Longtime Tesla bull Chamath Palihapitiya said Wednesday he's cashed out his stake in the electric-car company in favor of new investment opportunities.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Dow Jones Rebounds; McConnell Blocks Debt Move, Democrats Do This; Elon Musk Talks Bitcoin

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher, despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blocking a Democrat debt move. Boeing was the top blue chip in the stock market today, while Intel lagged. EV leader Tesla showed strength.

  • Higher taxes on stock dividends would hurt middle-class investors — especially retirees — far more than the wealthy

    A bad idea that will cut payouts, encourage short-term investing and give company executives greater power.

  • Elon Musk urges government to "do nothing" to regulate crypto

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains Elon Musk's recent comments on crypto regulation and the fallout from China's most recent crypto crackdown.&nbsp;

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain. Like many large oil companies, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) suffered big losses during the early months of the pandemic. As economic activity around the world all but came to a standstill and demand for oil plunged, this energy giant engineered dramatic cost-cutting initiatives while also making opportunistic acquisitions of Noble Energy and Noble Midstream Partners.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Analyst Pounds the Table on fuboTV Stock

    There are many polarizing issues on the agenda at present; from Covid-19 vaccines to gun control to climate change to abortion rights to fuboTV (FUBO). Ok, the last one is not quite as much of a “flip your lid” subject as the others, but still. Investors have been pretty sure where they stand on this one with the bears claiming the bullish indicator – a history of over-delivering on guidance since going public just under a year ago – is just a fig leaf for an unprofitable business doomed to fail

  • Warby Parker shares soar on first day of trading

    Warby Parker (WRBY) shares closed at $54.49 after their public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The direct-to-consumer eyewear company opened at $54.05, more than 30% higher than their direct listing reference price of $40.

  • China Crackdown is Crushing These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that the China crackdown is crushing. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to China Crackdown is Crushing These 5 Stocks. In the past few months, the Chinese government has moved to tighten control over dual listed companies operating from the […]