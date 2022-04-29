U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.25
    -20.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,789.00
    -39.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,340.00
    -114.75 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.30
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.81
    +0.45 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.40
    +25.10 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.39 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    +0.0077 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -2.65 (-8.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0104 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1260
    -0.7110 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,458.91
    -161.77 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.48
    +3.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.36
    +23.17 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORINF
  • ORINY
Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
29 APRIL 2022 at 10.50 EEST

Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has appointed the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:

  • Annika Ekman

  • Petteri Karttunen

  • Timo Maasilta

  • Hilpi Rautelin

  • Mikael Silvennoinen

  • Heikki Westerlund

Heikki Westerlund was appointed as Chairman of the Committee.

The Committee prepares and presents a recommendation to the Board of Directors for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board.

The essentials of the working order of the Nomination Committee and a description of the appointment process of its members are provided at https://www.orion.fi/en/Orion-group/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/board-committees/, a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group internet website.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO

Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO
tel. +358 10 426 3692

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are currently neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon shares plunge 10% after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Alibaba, Baidu Estimates Slashed on Covid Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s technology giants have had their earnings estimates slashed for a second straight month amid the nation’s relentless pursuit of its Covid-Zero strategy.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA

  • Big Tech is no longer winning as big, but these two stocks still seem safe

    The Big Tech earnings boom is officially over, but some of the world's most powerful and valuable companies are breaking off from the pack.

  • Musk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock days after reaching a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureThe Tesla chief executive officer offloaded 4

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Cathie Wood Stock Pick Teladoc Sinks 40% After Slashing Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., a telemedicine company that is one of Cathie Wood’s biggest investments, lost almost half its value Thursday after slashing its forecast on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Cont

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s tightly managed currency depreciates dramatically against the dollar, it can be hard to stop.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureMore than six years after China’s shock 2015 devaluatio

  • Intel (INTC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Intel Corporation's first quarter 2022 conference -- earnings conference call. In a moment, we'll have brief remarks from both of them, followed by Q&A. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, and as such, it does include risks and uncertainties.

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • Robinhood stock falls on earnings miss, lower active users

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down quarterly earnings for Robinhood.

  • AMD, Skyworks, and Micron Bounced Back Today

    These large-cap semiconductor stocks rose dramatically on good news from a fourth sector-leading peer.

  • ARK Crushed By Concentrated Bet In Teladoc

    Shares of the telemedicine provider were cut in half on Thursday, pressuring ARKK and other ETFs.

  • Intel stock declines as chip maker doubles down on outlook despite headwinds

    Intel Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker held onto its full-year outlook amid expected weakness this quarter, forecasting a surge in sales from its major businesses in the second half of the year.

  • RECONAFRICA EXTENSION TO THE LETTER OF INTENT WITH NAMCOR

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) wishes to announce that, further to its announcement on February 6, 2022, it has entered into an extension to the Letter of Intent with its partner, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (PTY) LTD ("NAMCOR"), to acquire half of NAMCOR's 10% carried participating interest in the approximate 6.3 million acres petroleum exploration licence (PEL 73) in the Kavango basin, NE Namibia

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed Early Today and Could Fall Further

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock crashed last week, I believed it had further to fall. Today, Rivian announced a partnership with Clearloop under which the EV maker will buy its first megawatt of solar energy to provide electricity for its charging network planned for Tennessee state parks. The move is part of Rivian's carbon neutrality goals.

  • Facebook parent Meta's stock is soaring today — here's why

    Shares of Facebook parent company Meta are booming following its Q1 earnings report.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/28: Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft

    Jim Cramer says great stocks often decline on earnings reports just because investors don't do their homework.