Composition of Suominen's Nomination Board

Suominen’s three largest registered shareholders Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Oy Etra Invest Ab and Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund have nominated the following members to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board:

Lasse Heinonen, President & CEO of Ahlström Capital Oy, as a member appointed by Ahlstrom Capital B.V.;

Mikael Etola, CEO, Etola-Yhtiöt , as a member appointed by Oy Etra Invest Ab;

Jukka Perttula, Chair of Board of Directors, Nordea Funds, as a member appointed by Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund.

Jaakko Eskola, Chair of Suominen’s Board of Directors, serves as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint members to the Nomination Board were determined on the basis of the registered holdings in the company’s shareholders' register on September 1, 2021.



The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than February 1 prior to the Annual General Meeting.



