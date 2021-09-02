U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

Composition of Suominen's Nomination Board

Suominen Oyj
·1 min read
Suominen Corporation’s stock exchange release on September 2, 2021 at 11.30 a.m. EEST

Suominen’s three largest registered shareholders Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Oy Etra Invest Ab and Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund have nominated the following members to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board:

  • Lasse Heinonen, President & CEO of Ahlström Capital Oy, as a member appointed by Ahlstrom Capital B.V.;

  • Mikael Etola, CEO, Etola-Yhtiöt , as a member appointed by Oy Etra Invest Ab;

  • Jukka Perttula, Chair of Board of Directors, Nordea Funds, as a member appointed by Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund.

Jaakko Eskola, Chair of Suominen’s Board of Directors, serves as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint members to the Nomination Board were determined on the basis of the registered holdings in the company’s shareholders' register on September 1, 2021.

The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than February 1 prior to the Annual General Meeting.

Suominen Corporation
Petri Helsky, President & CEO


For additional information, please contact: Petri Helsky, tel. +358 10 214 3080


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi


