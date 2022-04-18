U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,374.52
    -18.07 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,301.01
    -150.22 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,277.17
    -73.91 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.87
    -15.12 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.81
    +0.86 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.20
    +9.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    +0.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0784
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3009
    -0.0049 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.9280
    +0.4890 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,490.82
    +338.24 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.71
    +11.79 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Compost Crew Raises Oversubscribed $5.5M Series A To Accelerate Growth

·2 min read

DMV's food recycling leader secures investments from Lattice Impact Capital and long-time customer Tower Companies

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compost Crew, the largest food scrap recycling company in the Mid-Atlantic, announced the closing of an oversubscribed $5.5M Series A investment to help propel the growth of composting in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and beyond. The funding round was led by Lattice Impact Capital, a New York-based sustainable infrastructure fund that invests in companies, projects, and assets that will transition the world to a more environmentally sustainable future.

"With the rising customer demand we have witnessed over the past 18 months, the time was right to engage a group of investors who can make a meaningful contribution to our expansion," said Ben Parry, CEO of Compost Crew. "Compost Crew will continue to operate a profitable business and we remain as committed as ever to protecting the planet and creating high paying jobs for our diverse workforce. This investment will accelerate our mission to bring composting mainstream."

"We are enthusiastic about the growth prospects for Compost Crew and for its important mission to eliminate food waste," said Neal Parikh, Managing Partner of Lattice Impact Capital. "We expect the momentum behind food scrap recycling to accelerate in the D.C. region and other states; Compost Crew's strong leadership team and ten plus years of experience will allow it to capture an outsized share of the market."

Additional investors in this round of funding include: the Tower Companies, which has been a Compost Crew customer since 2015; K Street Capital; and several local executives and long-time Compost Crew customers.

"As one of Compost Crew's first commercial clients, we understand the benefits of composting," said Katie Rothenberg, Vice President of Sustainability with Tower Companies. "Environmental sustainability is so important – whether it be carbon, water or waste reduction. Tower Companies was thrilled with the opportunity to invest in a local organization that is a leader in reducing food waste. We hope to help Compost Crew motivate more area businesses to start composting, which will have a positive benefit for our local community."

In 2021, Compost Crew reached 7,000 customers as the company continued its rapid growth in both the residential and commercial markets. The company quadrupled the capacity of its distributed composting facilities built in partnership with area farms, and has rolled out new solution offerings like a paid food scrap drop off subscription for residential customers.

To learn more about Compost Crew's services, visit compostcrew.com.

About Compost Crew

Compost Crew is the leading organics recycling company in the DMV. The company provides simple, clean, and convenient composting to thousands of businesses, organizations and residential customers throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME
Dan Israel
PHONE
202-468-4258
WEBSITE
https://compostcrew.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compost-crew-raises-oversubscribed-5-5m-series-a-to-accelerate-growth-301527324.html

SOURCE Compost Crew

Recommended Stories

  • Mullen Automotive Plans To Take EV Battery Production In-House

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) plans to start Electric Vehicle battery pack production in its research & development facility in California. The company is redeveloping the facility to make room for EV battery packs production. The battery packs will be used in Mullen's EV vehicle lineup, including the ONE EV Cargo Van, FIVE EV Crossover, and DragonFLY EV Sportscar programs. The initiative is an attempt to reduce dependency on third-party suppliers and reduce the risk associated with mater

  • Russia’s War in Ukraine Puts Global Energy Transition at Crossroad

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is upending the global transition away from fossil fuels in the fight against climate change.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseIn some ways, the war is slowing the shift and giving old energy new l

  • New York Solidifies $4.5 Billion Hydropower Plans, Impacting Over 1 Million Residents

    The Big Apple took a big step toward lowering its carbon footprint last week when regulators gave the go-ahead to a $4.5 billion transmission line that will deliver Canadian hydropower to New York...

  • Oprah, Pavlov and Gavin Newsom

    Can Californians be trained to salivate at the governor’s $400 gas-tax-rebate cards?

  • Offshore wind energy is coming to Brunswick County. Here's why fishermen are skeptical

    Next month federal agencies will auction leases to over 110,000 acres off the Brunswick coast for offshore wind turbines. But not everyone is onboard.

  • Guest opinion: The agent who can head off the climate crisis is reading this sentence

    Waste and overconsumption aggravate global warming.

  • The Week Ahead – Central Bank Chatter, Private Sector PMIs, and Russia in Focus

    While private-sector PMIs and central bank chatter will influence, economic data due out of China on Monday will set the tone.

  • Tax Day is here for most Americans — but people in these states have extra time to file

    It’s coming down to the wire on taxes across the country, with Monday, April 18, marking the last day to file your income taxes — for most people, at least. Maine and Massachusetts have a federal and state deadline one day later, while five states have different deadlines for their state income taxes. Start with the basics: in most instances, Monday, April 18 is the last day to file federal income tax return and pay up any taxes owed.

  • Chinese Smartphone Woes Could Pressure Semiconductor Stocks

    Covid-related factory shutdowns and weakening demand for 5G handsets in China are more negatives for semiconductor stocks.

  • Charles Schwab Stock Is Falling. Earnings Missed.

    Discount broker Charles Schwab's first-quarter earnings per share and revenue fell short of what analysts had expected.

  • Pilgrims Pride Stock Sizzles As Profit Shoots 124% Higher

    Fresh and cooked chicken giant Pilgrim's Pride continues to put up outstanding earnings numbers, including a 124% jump in EPS last quarter. On Monday, the Relative Strength Rating for Pilgrim's Pride stock joined an elite group of stocks as its RS Rating climbed to 83. The new 83 RS Rating means that Pilgrim's Pride stock has outperformed 83% of all stocks, regardless of industry, on price performance over the past year.

  • CrowdStrike Is ‘Largest Beneficiary of Increased Attack Environment.’ It’s Still a Buy, Analyst Says.

    Jefferies renews its endorsement of the cybersecurity software platform, citing optimism over increased demand.

  • Netflix, Tesla earnings: What to know in markets this week

    This week, earnings season is set to ramp up, offering investors a fresh set of data on the strength of corporate profits in the face of elevated inflationary pressure.

  • Judge Rules Musk Go-Private Tweet False, Tesla Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shareholders suing over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet about taking the company private said they won a key ruling in the run-up to a fraud trial with billions of dollars in damages at stake.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds

  • Investors Betting On Continued Strength In Edwards Lifesciences Stock Can Consider This Options Trade

    While there's risk buying Edwards Lifesciences stock before earnings, investors can limit risk by using a bullish call spread.

  • U.S. CEO pay soars 31% on stock and cash awards, study finds

    Chief executives receiving big pay increases included the leaders of tech giant Apple and semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom Inc,, according to the study released Monday by research firm Equilar. The same study a year ago found median CEO pay was $15.5 million, 2% lower than in 2020. Equilar director of content Amit Batish said companies looked to reward leaders who steered them through challenges like supply shortages.

  • Getting a Mortgage While Being a Student

    Imagine leaving dorm life to live in your own home while you're in college. It's possible if you know how to get a mortgage and you can cover the costs.

  • Stock Market Fades As Yields Climb; This Oil Stock Tops Buy Point

    The stock market weakened in midday trading Monday, as Treasury yields steadied, and Wall Street got more earnings reports. The Nasdaq composite gave up early gains, dropping 0.5%. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.

  • Casa Systems stock rockets after Verizon to take near 10% stake

    Shares of Casa Systems Inc. rocketed 49.1% to pace all premarket gainers Monday, after the communications infrastructure company announced that Verizon Communications Inc. will take a 9.9% stake in the company as part of a multi-year purchase contract. Under terms of the contract, Verizon will buy $40 million worth of Casa stock, and Casa will provide its 5G Core Network Functions to Verizon. That will make Verizon the third largest shareholder, according to FactSet data, behind the 12.8% stake

  • Why is Tax Day on April 18? You can thank this DC holiday

    Most taxpayers will have three extra days to file income taxes this year. The reason why has nothing to do with the pandemic.