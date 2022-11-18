U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.25
    +16.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,670.00
    +89.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,766.25
    +55.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,850.10
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.04
    +0.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.70
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0371
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    -0.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1917
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8810
    -0.3650 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,766.08
    +224.43 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.03
    +4.60 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,408.86
    +62.32 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Compostable Paper Trays Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Compostable Paper Tray Market Insights and Industry Analysis By Source (Virgin Fiber Paper Trays and Recycled Fiber Paper Trays) Material Type (Corrugated Boards, Boxboards/Cartons, and Molded Pulp), by End User (Retail, Food and Beverage, Personal Care and Cosmetic, Healthcare, Consumer Durables and Electronics) And Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compostable Paper Trays Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Compostable Paper Trays Market Information By Source, Material Type, by End User, by Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.5% by 2030.

Market Scope:

The top quality compostable food tray is manufactured from renewable plant fiber and uses no plastic in its construction. Bamboo, sugarcane pulp remnants (bagasse), corn starch, wheat bran, palm leaves, coconut coir, Kraft paper, and other plant fibers are used to make the compostable food trays. They don't introduce any toxic chemicals into the food and are completely biodegradable and compostable. These compostable food trays have a sleek design and superior strength, durability, break resistance, and crack resistance. These biodegradable trays can be used to store both warm and cold foods because they can be heated in the microwave or frozen without damaging the packing.

Moreover, they confidently accommodate food items that are light, heavy, liquid, or solid. It is widely agreed that food trays are the most user-friendly kind of food packaging due to their airtight locking system, which prevents any leaks or spills. The market for eco-friendly biodegradable food trays is expected to skyrocket in the future years since they are produced from plant fiber or wood pulp, both of which decompose naturally and pose no threat to the environment.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10983

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

Significant Value

CAGR

6.5% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Source, Material Type, by End User, by Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Zero waste edible trays creating buzz and turning up sales of compostable paper trays market

Consumers' demand for eco-friendly and sustainable items and growing environmental worries

Competitive Dynamics:

The global market for compostable paper trays is highly competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various local and regional competitors. M&A, expansion, collaboration, and partnership are only few of the promotional strategies used by major players. The most successful companies also strategically use product innovation to strengthen their foothold in the market and win over more customers. Some of the key players operating in the global compostable paper tray market:

  • Mondi Group pl

  • Huhtamaki Oyj

  • International Paper

  • BillerudKorsnas

  • UFP Technologies, Inc.

  • CS Packaging, Inc.

  • Stora Enso

  • Novolex

  • Orcon Industries

  • Athena Superpack Private Limited

  • Henry Molded Products Inc.

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Although there are several benefits to using plastic trays, consumers are seeking more eco-friendly packaging options. These days, edible trays are all the rage because they eliminate waste and may be used right away. Edible tray options made from sugarcane, palm leaf, corn starch, bagasse, and others have boosted demand for compostable paper trays. It is expected that these edible trays will prove to be an effective packaging alternative to traditional trays because they suit all of the consumer's packaging needs.

Market Restraints

Packaging solutions raise a number of environmental issues, such as the need for compostable or biodegradable materials and the difficulty of recycling them. In 2017, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) issued various comments clarifying and expanding its position on biodegradable additives in packaging. Degradable chemicals have not been subjected to exhaustive testing, and it is unclear what kind of threat they pose to the environment and human health, as was highlighted by the study.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (120 Pages) on Compostable Paper Trays: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/compostable-paper-tray-market-10983

COVID-19 Analysis:

Many countries' economy and industries were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the widespread lockdowns, travel restrictions, and company closures that resulted from the outbreak. Damage to the worldwide supply chain significantly impacted production levels, shipping times, and product sales. This is a result of the worldwide shutdown of countless factories. Companies' bottom lines and the state of the global economy were affected because of the pandemic's disruption of supply chains and markets.

Market Segmentation:

By Source

There was a higher market share for compostable paper trays made from virgin fiber in 2020. Virgin fiber is made from completely new fiber sources, such as freshly pulped wood. Paper made from virgin fibres does not contain any recycled materials. Paper and paperboard are commonly created using virgin fiber in the packaging industry.

By Material Type

It's possible to store, transport, and preserve just about anything by using corrugated cardboard, a common type of packing material. The inner substance of boxboards is low-density, very rigid, and slightly yellow. Pharmaceutics, visual arts, and cosmetics are the most common applications.

By End-User

In 2020, the food and beverage industry accounted for a large share of the market for compostable paper trays. Some of the most common foods packaged in worldwide compostable paper trays are eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, salad, and other similar items. These trays have padding on the bottom to protect the goods' surfaces while in transit.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10983

Regional Analysis:

The demand for compostable paper trays is highest in North America. The regional market is projected to account for the majority of shares by 2022, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Tier 1 businesses have a tight grasp on the market for biodegradable paper trays in North America, holding the vast majority of the market share. They are also capitalizing on the enormous development potential in emerging markets by increasing their production capacity, forming strategic partnerships, and launching innovative new goods.

A lot of growth is happening in the retail and food packaging industries throughout Asia and the Pacific. The increasing disposable income of middle-class consumers and the burgeoning travel industry are driving demand for food service packaging. For this reason, many companies are focusing their efforts on expanding their presence in the rapidly developing economies of Asia and the Pacific, particularly in China and India, in order to capture a larger proportion of these markets. The abundance of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the area means that there is a large consumer base for compostable paper trays in these areas.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10983

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry, by Market Research Future:

Blister Packaging Market Information by types (Carded Blister Packaging, Consumer Goods Blister Packaging, Clamshell Blister Packaging), by applications (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, consumer goods & others), by production methods (Thermoforming & Cold forming), by materials (PVC, PVDC, COC, Cold Form Foil and others) - Forecast to 2030

Form Fill Seal Machine Market Report information: by Product (Bags, Cartons, and others), by Type (Horizontal, and Vertical), End-Users (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Packaging Machinery Market Research Report: Information by Machine Type (Filling Machines, Wrapping Machines, Shrink Machines, Palletizing Machines, Form Fill Seal Machines, Cartooning Machines, Labelling Machines and Bottling Machines), Application (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging and End Of Line Packaging), End-Use (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Chemical), and Region - Forecast till 2028

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shi

  • Twitter Workers Say Farewell After Musk Ultimatum

    The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.

  • Polestar ‘on track to deliver 50,000 cars this year,’ CEO says

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Polestar 3 SUV, U.S. electric vehicles and buyer preferences, manufacturing in the U.S. and China, and the outlook for the company.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Shortage of Legacy Chips Keeping Ford CEO Up at Night

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. sees a prolonged shortage of mature chips that automakers need for their vehicles.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay Debts“It’s too painful. We need to understand yo

  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff in Email to Accept ‘Hardcore’ Culture or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent an email to Twitter Inc. employees requiring them to pledge to stay with the company, working long hours at “high intensity” during its transformation, or to accept a buyout. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wro

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now Amid Upcoming Layoffs?

    In this video, I will be talking about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recent cost cuts announcements. The stock down more than 40% this year but with the upcoming layoffs, cost restructuring, and continued growth this might present investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term.

  • Elon Musk changes Twitter’s remote work rules, again

    Elon Musk is changing Twitter’s remote work rules yet again amid deadline for employees to commit to his vision for a “hardcore” company.

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Decline on Worsening Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for a weekly loss of almost 8% as concerns over a softer demand outlook filtered through the market.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsDemand for winter-deliver

  • What Warren Buffett's $4 Billion Bet Means for Semiconductor Stocks

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) just received a considerable credibility boost. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed in its third quarter 2022 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it now owns more than 60 million shares of the chip giant. Given the company's importance to the chip industry, the purchase may prompt interest not only in TSMC, but numerous other chip stocks as well.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.

  • The celebrities FTX used to build trust are being sued, but can they really be held accountable?

    “We need to meet people where they are—and that means embracing skepticism.” That is what former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a statement announcing the company’s Super Bowl commercial featuring the comedian Larry David on Feb. 13. In the one-minute advertisement, David dismisses some of history’s biggest technological and scientific inventions from the wheel to the light bulb. The subtext: This guy is always wrong.

  • Oil Sinks as Ominous Demand Signals Gather on Multiple Fronts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled as everything from Wall Street sentiment to sagging demand for physical barrels of crude pointed toward an economy headed toward a slowdown.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner

  • Down 20%, Is BMW Stock a Buy?

    Consider BMW Group (OTC: BMWYY), a brand that may not be the first one to spring to mind among automakers, but one that merits consideration. A casual investor might only think of the company's namesake brand, a premium marque with products that, in the U.S. market, start with the $37,400 BMW 230i Coupe and top out with the $145,000 Alpina XB7. This means the majority of BMW models fall well above the cost of an average new car of $48,281.

  • Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols, New CEO Says

    Alameda Research, the trading vehicle at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s and FTX’s downfall, had a “secret exemption” from the crypto exchange’s liquidation procedures, according to bankruptcy filings Thursday. The revelation in a court filing, though scant on details, would indicate that Alameda held an advantage when making risky leveraged trades on FTX. Crypto derivatives exchanges such as FTX automatically sell the collateral of traders who borrowed its money to place bets that turned south.