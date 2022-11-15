U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.81
    +59.56 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,808.47
    +271.77 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,466.13
    +269.91 (+2.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.21
    +34.96 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.01
    -0.86 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.00
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    -0.33 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0397
    +0.0068 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8010
    -0.0640 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1921
    +0.0167 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2520
    -0.7480 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,898.07
    +243.00 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.47
    +2.77 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.81
    -27.36 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Compostable Plastics Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Compostable Plastics Type (PLA, Starch Blends, PHA, PBAT, and Others), By End User Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, and Others), By Company, By Region. The global compostable plastics market is expected to grow at impressive rate during the forecast period through 2027.

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compostable Plastics Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362605/?utm_source=GNW
Composite plastic is a biodegradable plastic that decomposes in a specific environment.

These plastics are made up of renewable sources or materials such as starch of tapioca, corn, potato, cellulose, soya protein, and lactic acid.These types of plastic are non-toxic and break down into carbon dioxide, water, and other biomass, unlike conventical plastic.

In the modern world, plastic is a significant issue in terms of health.Due to the extensive use of plastic, people face different problems like cancer, deficiency, endocrine disruption, and other issues.

According to Statista, almost 367 million metric tons of plastic worldwide were produced in 2020, which is 0.3% less than last year. Nearly 32% of the overall production is accounted for in China. The above data indicate that, on average, more than 325 million tons of plastic are produced every year after 2010, which is not biodegradable. Thus, government and peoples are worried about the situation and moving toward the best alternative. As plastic has become an essential product for many industries, business is switching toward composite and biodegradable plastic. Thus, we can expect a rise in the market share in the upcoming period.
The demand for plastic is increasing due to its properties and cheaper cost compared to the alternative.Due to its diverse uses in different industries like infrastructure, packaging and logistics, and various sector.

Due to government policies on conventical plastic, the demand for plastic will switch to compostable plastic.
Therefore, it is going to robust the demand of the compostable market. Thus, we can expect a rise in growth and increasing demand in the market share of Global Compostable Plastics.
Rising Awareness About the Side Effect of Conventical Plastic
The demand for the product is increasing around the globe as the population is increasing.In the last 20 years, we have extracted a lot of resources to fulfill the demand without any proper disposal management.

All these scenarios led to creating difficult healthcare problem situations for people causing diseases.Plastic waste was one of the resources extracted at a large scale and aggressively used by the organization.

Tearfund said that around one million to four hundred thousand people die directly and indirectly yearly because of the mismanagement of plastic and waste.Now people are getting aware of the drawback of traditional plastic and its non-biodegradable nature.

They are shifting towards composite or biodegradable plastic and force organizations to use biodegradable plastic. Therefore, this shift will impact positively and is expected to cause significant market growth in the projected period.
After digitalization, the demand for plastic products has increased drastically for packaging.Due to its plastics nature and cost efficiency, it is highly demanded in the market for packaging purposes.

Furthermore, the Demand for Plastic in packaging is increasing in the modern era.The different sectors like pharmaceutical, agriculture, textile, and others sector are some examples of the industry.

Thus, the increasing trend is going to experience in the market share of the compostable plastic market.
Various community, government, and community initiatives are operating around the globe to abolish the use of single-use plastic.Governments worldwide are planning the alternative to save the earth as we have limited fossil fuels and resources.

India has started the Prakriti initiative to stop using single plastic and reduce traditional plastic consumption. Apart from this, the US has funded 14.5 million to US Plastic Pact to Innovate, recycle and reduce the carbon footprint of plastic products. The market is shifting towards compostable and biodegradable products as a substitute for traditional plastic products eliminating the degradation problem. All the factors mentioned above are expected to drive the growth of the Global Compostable Plastics Market.
Fluctuation in the Cost of Raw Material is Restraint for Market
The Continuous change in the price of petroleum led to volatility in the cost of the raw material of composite plastic.Apart from this, the manufacturing cost of composite plastic material is 80-20% costlier than conventical plastic.

Thus, the economic viability of the substitute product is affecting the market growth of the compostable plastic market. Ongoing R&D is developing the alternative, which is going to hamper the growth.
Continuous R&D for Better Product is Driving Growth
Regulation is propelling the marketer towards research and development on the growing demand for eco-friendly plastic and favorable government.The organization is investing actively in eco-plastics to check various aspects that will lessen drawbacks.

The main motto of companies is to make compostable plastic more effective than its substitute in terms of cost or performance.
Market Segmentation
The global compostable plastics market is segmented based on compostable plastic type and end user type.Based on compostable plastic type, market is divided into PLA, starch blends, PHA, PBAT, and others.

Based on end user, market is divided into Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, and Others, By company.
Market Players
The BASF SE, Novamont S.p.A., Corbion N.V., Biome Technologies plc, Total Corbion PLA, Dow Chemical Company, Natureworks LLC, Eastman Chemical Company, Danimer Scientific, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc are the major market player in global compostable plastics market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global compostable plastics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Compostable Plastics Market, by composite plastic type:
o PLA
o Starch Blends
o PHA
o PBAT
o Others
• Global Compostable Plastics Market, by end user type:
o Packaging
o Consumer Goods
o Textiles
o Others
• Global Compostable Plastics Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
o Europe & CIS
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Turkey

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global compostable plastics market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362605/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Is Honeywell Starting to Give You a Fear of Heights?

    Honeywell International -- a diversified manufacturing and technology company -- has seen its stock price soar in recent weeks. Let's check out the charts to see if we should part ways or stay on for further gains.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • 1 Green Flag for Alibaba in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), which owns the largest e-commerce and cloud platforms in China, was once considered a solid growth stock. Last month, Xi Jinping's confirmation to an unprecedented third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party -- which suggests most of those headwinds will persist -- drove Alibaba's stock even lower. As a result, Alibaba's stock now trades nearly 80% below its all-time high and hovers just slightly above its IPO price of $68 a share from September 2014.

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.

  • Walmart beats earnings estimates, raises outlook as inventory improves

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Walmart following third-quarter earnings.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Oil Drops With Outlook for Demand Growth Weighing on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as concerns over the near-term consumption outlook overshadowed the risk of tightening supply heading into winter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWest Texas Intermediate futures were down

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Should You Buy These 2 New Warren Buffett Stocks?

    During challenging times for the stock market, one investor has historically found ways to make the most of difficult investing conditions. Warren Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades, producing market-beating returns and often dramatically outperforming the broader stock indexes during bear markets and other downturns. Every quarter, Berkshire Hathaway has to report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing many of the stock holdings it has.

  • 3.6 Billion More Reasons Warren Buffett's Bold Bet on This Oil Stock is Paying Off

    Warren Buffett has a knack for seeing things that other investors miss. In 2019, his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), made a bold bet that Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE: OXY) aggressive acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum would pay off by helping it fund that deal. Buffett believes so much in Occidental that Berkshire has gone on to buy 20% of the oil company's outstanding shares and has received regulatory approval to boost that stake up to 50%.

  • Disney to implement hiring freezes, job cuts to manage costs

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses Disney's cost-cutting measures and how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' performed in its box office debut.

  • You know it’s time to retire. How much notice should you give?

    A long transition into retirement can give you time to plan the next phase of your life and give your company time to hire and train someone new.

  • Natural Gas Flaring Is Set to Rebound in Permian Basin

    (Bloomberg) -- Operators in America’s biggest shale oil basin are set to significantly increase the amount of natural gas they burn into the atmosphere because of a lack of pipeline capacity to ship it elsewhere, according to Rystad Energy.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Pl

  • Tesla-Backed Nickel Miner Cuts Output After Waste Dam Leak

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled Goro nickel mine -- one of the world’s largest deposits, which is part-owned by Trafigura Group and backed by Tesla Inc. -- has been forced to reduce production to address a leak from its tailings dam. Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsSam Bankman-Fr

  • Biden, Jokowi Unveil $20 Billion Deal to End Coal in Indonesia

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced a climate finance deal providing $20 billion to help Indonesia pivot away from coal power.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutThe

  • Americans say they will now need $1.25 million to retire comfortably — a 20% hike from last year. Do you have to adjust your plans for retirement?

    It's time to adjust your expectations.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM's North American battery supply chain is key to EV profits

    General Motors Co plans to add more links to its North American battery supply chain, adding to roughly 20 deals so far, in a key strategy to help the Detroit automaker narrow the gap with Tesla Inc in electric vehicle profitability. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra and other executives are scheduled to brief investors Thursday on the automaker's progress toward scaling up production capacity to deliver 1 million electric vehicles a year in North America by 2025.