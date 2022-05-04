U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

Compound Camphor Ointment Market Size to Grow by USD 3.62 Billion | 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The compound camphor ointment market will be dominated by APAC during the forecast period, with a market share growth of 37% of the global market. The global compound camphor ointment market size is expected to grow by USD 3.62 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.17%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Compound Camphor Ointment Market by Formulation and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Compound Camphor Ointment Market by Formulation and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Use the analysis and insights provided by Technavio for effective decision making. Download a Sample Report

Access our detailed report and Exhibits on "Compound Camphor Ointment Market by Geography and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for compound camphor ointment is driving the global compound camphor ointment market growth. The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends ointments or creams with camphor for relieving psoriasis-related itching. For instance, Blue Star Ointment contains 1.2% of camphor oil, which can be used for symptoms such as itching, scaly, dry skin, eczema, rashes, ringworm, jock itch, and athlete's foot. The growing prevalence of arthritis, especially in North America, will significantly contribute to the demand for compound camphor ointment. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2020, 1 in 4 adults in the US had arthritis. By 2040, it is estimated that 78 million US adults will have arthritis. Globally, more than 350 million people had arthritis as of 2021. Such factors will boost the demand for compound camphor ointment during the forecast period.

The government regulations for and health hazards of using camphor are challenging the global compound camphor ointment market growth. Manufacturers have to adhere to the standards implemented by government bodies across the world. For instance, as per the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), camphor can be fatal if swallowed. In addition, it is toxic to aquatic life due to its long-lasting effects. It also causes eye irritation and is flammable in both liquid and vapor forms. It may cause skin irritation, allergic skin reaction, and respiratory irritation. Such health hazards can limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Compound Camphor Ointment Companies:

  • Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.

  • Caribe Natural LLC

  • China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

  • DLC Laboratories Inc.

  • DWD Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Emu Joy

  • Focus Consumer Healthcare

  • Haw Par Corp. Ltd.

  • Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc.

  • ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

  • The J.R. Watkins Co.

  • Trifecta Pharmaceuticals USA LLC

  • World Perfumes Inc.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Compound Camphor Ointment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the use of camphor oil in pharmaceutical products in countries such as China and India will drive the compound camphor ointment market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key markets for compound camphor ointment in APAC.

Related Reports:

Influenza Vaccine Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dermatological Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Compound Camphor Ointment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.17%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.83

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Mexico, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd., Caribe Natural LLC, China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., DLC Laboratories Inc., DWD Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Emu Joy, Focus Consumer Healthcare, Haw Par Corp. Ltd., Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc., ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., The J.R. Watkins Co., Trifecta Pharmaceuticals USA LLC, World Perfumes Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Formulation

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Formulation

  • 5.3 Internal Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Topical Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Formulation

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.

  • 10.4 Caribe Natural LLC

  • 10.5 DLC Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.6 Emu Joy

  • 10.7 Focus Consumer Healthcare

  • 10.8 Haw Par Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc.

  • 10.10 ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 10.12 World Perfumes Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compound-camphor-ointment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-62-billion--37-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301537337.html

SOURCE Technavio

