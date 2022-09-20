Compound Feed Market in Mexico to Record a CAGR of 4.14%, Poultry Feed to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compound Feed Market in Mexico by Product (poultry feed, cattle and buffaloes, swine, and others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics

The expanding beef industry and exports and increased consumption of animal protein are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the development of clean meat products will challenge market growth.

The compound feed market in Mexico is segmented by product into poultry feed, cattle and buffaloes, swine, and others). The poultry feed segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The Mexican poultry sector produces a variety of broilers for meat production, including small broilers for rotisserie restaurants, chickens for processing poultry parts and processed meats or cooked products, and whole chickens. Though the average Mexican consumer takes less animal protein, the overall consumer demand for chicken is increasing among high- and middle-income consumers. Chicken accounted for almost 60% of total meat consumption in 2020. In 2022, chicken production is expected to grow to 875,000 tonnes, up by 1.7% from 2021. The rise in production is attributed to factors such as increased domestic demand, rise in domestic pricing power, and relatively stable feed costs.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The compound feed market in Mexico is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution to compete in the market.

Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, De Heus Voeders BV, Evonik Industries AG, Feed One Co. Ltd., George Weston Foods Ltd., Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc, Kent Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nutreco NV, Sojitz Corp., United Animal Health Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alltech Inc. - The company offers compound feeds for dairy cows, beef cattle, poultry, pig, and equine.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers compound feeds for aquaculture, pets, poultry, and swine.

Cargill Inc. - The company offers compound feeds under its brands Cargill, Diamond V, and EWOS.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - The company offers compound feeds such as swine feeds, chicken feeds, duck feeds, shrimp feeds, and fish feeds.

De Heus Voeders BV - The company offers compound feeds for ruminants, poultry, and swine.

Compound Feed Market in Mexico Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.89 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, De Heus Voeders BV, Evonik Industries AG, Feed One Co. Ltd., George Weston Foods Ltd., Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc, Kent Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nutreco NV, Sojitz Corp., and United Animal Health Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

