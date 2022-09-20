U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

Compound Feed Market in Mexico to Record a CAGR of 4.14%, Poultry Feed to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compound Feed Market in Mexico by Product (poultry feed, cattle and buffaloes, swine, and others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Compound Feed Market in Mexico 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the compound feed market size in Mexico between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.60 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

The expanding beef industry and exports and increased consumption of animal protein are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the development of clean meat products will challenge market growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

The compound feed market in Mexico is segmented by product into poultry feed, cattle and buffaloes, swine, and others). The poultry feed segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The Mexican poultry sector produces a variety of broilers for meat production, including small broilers for rotisserie restaurants, chickens for processing poultry parts and processed meats or cooked products, and whole chickens. Though the average Mexican consumer takes less animal protein, the overall consumer demand for chicken is increasing among high- and middle-income consumers. Chicken accounted for almost 60% of total meat consumption in 2020. In 2022, chicken production is expected to grow to 875,000 tonnes, up by 1.7% from 2021. The rise in production is attributed to factors such as increased domestic demand, rise in domestic pricing power, and relatively stable feed costs.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The compound feed market in Mexico is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution to compete in the market.

Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, De Heus Voeders BV, Evonik Industries AG, Feed One Co. Ltd., George Weston Foods Ltd., Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc, Kent Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nutreco NV, Sojitz Corp., United Animal Health Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Alltech Inc. - The company offers compound feeds for dairy cows, beef cattle, poultry, pig, and equine.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers compound feeds for aquaculture, pets, poultry, and swine.

  • Cargill Inc. - The company offers compound feeds under its brands Cargill, Diamond V, and EWOS.

  • Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - The company offers compound feeds such as swine feeds, chicken feeds, duck feeds, shrimp feeds, and fish feeds.

  • De Heus Voeders BV - The company offers compound feeds for ruminants, poultry, and swine.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Compound Feed Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The compound feed market share is expected to increase by USD 8.95 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Cattle Feed Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cattle feed market share is expected to increase by USD 18.79 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Compound Feed Market in Mexico Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.89

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, De Heus Voeders BV, Evonik Industries AG, Feed One Co. Ltd., George Weston Foods Ltd., Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc, Kent Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nutreco NV, Sojitz Corp., and United Animal Health Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Poultry feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cattles and Buffaloes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 7.1 Market drivers

  • 7.2 Market challenges

  • 7.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 7.4 Market trends

8 Vendor Landscape

  • 8.1 Overview

  • 8.2 Vendor landscape

  • 8.3 Landscape disruption

  • 8.4 Industry risks

9 Vendor Analysis

  • 9.1 Vendors covered

  • 9.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 9.3 Alltech Inc.

  • 9.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 9.5 Cargill Inc.

  • 9.6 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

  • 9.7 De Heus Voeders BV

  • 9.8 Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

  • 9.9 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc

  • 9.10 Land O Lakes Inc.

  • 9.11 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

  • 9.12 Sojitz Corp.

10 Appendix

  • 10.1 Scope of the report

  • 10.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 10.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 10.4 Research methodology

  • 10.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compound-feed-market-in-mexico-to-record-a-cagr-of-4-14-poultry-feed-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-product-segment---technavio-301627262.html

SOURCE Technavio

