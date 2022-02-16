U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

Compound Feed Market in Vietnam to Record 5.26% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|Demand for Meat & Meat-based Products to Boost Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The compound feed market in Vietnam is expected to grow by 10080.00 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The compound feed market share growth in Vietnam by the domestic production segment will be significant for revenue generation. The presence of several large facilities such as Dabaco, Masan, Greenfeed, Vina, and Lai Thieu will drive the domestic production segment in the coming years.

Attractive Opportunities in Compound Feed Market in Vietnam by Production Type and Product Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download the Free Sample Report

Compound Feed Market in Vietnam: Demand for meat and meat-based products to drive growth

The key factor driving the compound feed market growth in Vietnam is the high demand for meat and meat-based products. The demand for higher quality meat at lower prices has been increasing over the years, and economic progress has increased customers' spending power, the majority of which is oriented toward the consumption of cattle meat. In the past, the Vietnamese government, agencies, and ministries implemented many programs, such as the livestock development strategy, to boost the livestock industry, which resulted in increased output and meat consumption. Major foreign feed manufacturers are expanding into Vietnam by acquiring aquaculture and poultry feed businesses. Numerous government initiatives, such as the Livestock Development Strategy, have aided in the increase of domestic meat production and consumption. Poultry feed was the most consumed commodity due to the public predilection for white chicken and duck flesh. Hence, the regional market in focus is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Compound Feed Market in Vietnam: Stiff competition from international vendors to impede growth

The key challenge to the compound feed market growth in Vietnam is the stiff competition from international vendors such as Cargill of the US, De Heus of Holland, and Charoen Pokphand Group of Thailand that dominate Vietnam's compound feed sector. Feed millers face considerable obstacles in the short term, including a lack of logistical capacity, which limits both import and export. It is expected that the smaller ones will either depart or be acquired by the larger ones during the forecast period. Some feed millers are not following the feed and farm strategy of building and operating farms. This method compels them to examine alternative strategies to compete with those who own farms, such as C.P., and can undertake internal sales of feed to their farms. This will act as a major challenge and will negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Know more about drivers, challenges & trends - Request Free Sample Research Report

Compound Feed Market in Vietnam Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Compound Feed Market in Vietnam includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Primary processing

  • Secondary and tertiary processing

  • Outbound logistics

  • End-customers

  • Marketing and sales

  • Services

  • Innovation

The report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence.

Compound Feed Market In Vietnam: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the compound feed market in Vietnam by Production type (domestic production and imports) and product type (poultry feed, cattle and buffaloes, and others).

To know about the contribution of production & product segments - Request a free sample report

Related Reports:
Aquaculture Feed Market -The aquaculture feed market share is expected to increase by USD 21.68 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92% Download a free sample now!

Animal Feed Market -The animal feed market size has the potential to grow by USD 110.29 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%. Download a free sample now!

Compound Feed Market In Vietnam Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

10080.00 thousand units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.26

Regional analysis

Vietnam

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. , Cargill Inc., De Heus Voeders BV, Emivest Feedmill Vietnam Co. Ltd., GreenFeed Vietnam Crop., Lai Thieu Feed Mill Co. Ltd., Mavin Group, and New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content
Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Production type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Production type

  • Domestic production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Imports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Production type

Market Segmentation by Product type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product type

  • Poultry feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cattle and buffaloes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product type

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alltech Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd.

  • Cargill Inc.

  • De Heus Voeders BV

  • Emivest Feedmill Vietnam Co. Ltd.

  • GreenFeed Vietnam Crop.

  • Lai Thieu Feed Mill Co. Ltd.

  • Mavin Group

  • New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compound-feed-market-in-vietnam-to-record-5-26-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022demand-for-meat--meat-based-products-to-boost-growth17000-technavio-reports-301480870.html

SOURCE Technavio

