Compound semiconductor market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global compound semiconductor market size is estimated to grow by USD 15,951.15 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 73%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compound Semiconductor Market 2023-2027

Compound semiconductor market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global compound semiconductor market as a part of the global semiconductor market, which covers manufacturers of semiconductors and related products. Technavio defines semiconductor manufacturers as the companies that are involved in the production of integrated circuits (ICs) such as memory, logic, analog, and micro components; optoelectronics; sensors; and discrete semiconductors.

Compound semiconductor market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Compound semiconductor market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Compound semiconductor market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (GaAs, GaN, SiC, and others), end-user (consumer electronics, communications, defense and aerospace, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By type, the market growth will be significant in the GaAs segment during the forecast period. GaAs components offer enhanced durability, efficient power consumption, and superior performance. These benefits have increased their use in industries such as consumer electronics and communications.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global compound semiconductor market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global compound semiconductor market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 73% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing presence of automakers, and the growing demand for semiconductors from the aerospace, electronics, and other end-user industries.

Compound semiconductor market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for enhanced power density is driving the growth of the market.

The demand for high-power systems is increasing at a rapid rate. This is creating the demand for superior semiconductor materials to achieve desired performance.

Compound semiconductor materials are best suited to perform at high power densities as they are capable of handling higher temperatures.

They eliminate the need for cooling systems, which results in the compact size of applications and lesser cost.

Vendors are actively investing in R&D to develop power semiconductor devices based on compound semiconductor materials such as GaN and SiC, which can operate at high power levels.

Thus, the increasing demand for higher power density is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising adoption of renewable energy sources is the major trend in the market.

Renewable energy is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Governments across the world are making significant investments to make renewable energy a part of their long-term development strategies.

Renewable energy sources require high-power devices with greater efficiency that can be delivered by compound semiconductors.

The use of compound semiconductor components in renewable sources results in enhanced efficiency and improved switching frequency. These components have the potential to reduce the size of inverters in renewable energy by half.

With increasing investments in renewable energy sources, market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Complexities associated with the manufacture of compound semiconductors will challenge the growth of the market.

The manufacture of compound semiconductors involves complex procedures that require high-end equipment and highly skilled labor.

Some of the steps involved in the manufacturing process include the epitaxial growth of a thin semiconductor layer, etching and lithography, ion implantation, and deposition of metallic conductors.

These processes must be controlled precisely as one processing step can influence the following steps.

It also requires a high degree of expertise to manufacture compound semiconductor components within the constraints of the standard manufacturing process.

Such challenges are restricting the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this compound semiconductor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the compound semiconductor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the compound semiconductor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the compound semiconductor market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of compound semiconductor market vendors

Compound Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15951.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co., AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Wolfspeed Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

