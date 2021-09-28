Compound Semiconductor Market to Record Growth of $ 11.53 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio
The compound semiconductor market is set to grow by USD 11.53 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.33% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The compound semiconductor market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Scope of Compound Semiconductor Market Report:
Report coverage
Details
Base Year
2020
Forecast Period
2021-2025
Incremental Growth
$ 11.53 billion
CAGR
Accelerating at 6.33 %
No. of Pages
120
Segmentation
By geography:-
· APAC
· North America
· Europe
· South America
· MEA
By end-user:-
· Consumer electronics
· Communications
· Defense and aerospace
· Automotive
· Others
By type:-
· GaAs
· GaN
· SiC
· Others
Drivers
· Increasing demand for enhanced power density
· Rising adoption of smartphones
· Growing demand for wide-bandgap power devices
Challenges
· High production cost
· Manufacturing complexities of compound semiconductors
· Lack of skilled professionals
Compound Semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Compound Semiconductor Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Type
Geography
Compound Semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's compound semiconductor market report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the compound semiconductor market include Broadcom Inc., Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Compound Semiconductor Market size
Compound Semiconductor Market trends
Compound Semiconductor Market industry analysis
The increasing demand for enhanced power density is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high production cost may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the compound semiconductor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Compound Semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist compound semiconductor market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the compound semiconductor market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the compound semiconductor market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compound semiconductor market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Defense and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
GaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
GaN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
SiC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Broadcom Inc.
Cree Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
Nichia Corp.
NXP Semiconductors NV
Qorvo Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Skyworks Solutions Inc.
STMicroelectronics NV
Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
