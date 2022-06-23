U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

Compound Semiconductor Market Size to Grow by USD 11.53 Bn| Broadcom Inc. and Cree Inc. among Key Market Contributors| Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Compound Semiconductor Market size is expected to grow by USD 11.53 billion at a CAGR of 6.33%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The compound semiconductor market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, communications, defense and aerospace, automotive, and others), type (GaAs, GaN, SiC, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Compound Semiconductor Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Compound Semiconductor Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the compound semiconductor market.

The compound semiconductor market covers the following areas:

The increasing demand for enhanced power density is notably driving the compound semiconductor market growth, although factors such as high production cost may impede the market growth

Compound Semiconductor Market Sizing
Compound Semiconductor Market Forecast
Compound Semiconductor Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. Based on segmentation by geography, the compound semiconductor market has been classified into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. According to our analysis, APAC will account for 72% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the compound semiconductor market in APAC. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to vendors in the market during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Cree Inc.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Nichia Corp.

  • NXP Semiconductors NV

  • Qorvo Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Skyworks Solutions Inc.

  • STMicroelectronics NV

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read the latest Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global compound semiconductor market as a part of the global semiconductors market within the global Information Technology market.

The evaluation of business strategies and the optimization of profit margins both depend on a complete grasp of the value chain. During the forecast period, vendors can reduce costs and improve customer services by using the data from our value chain analysis section.

The value chain of the global semiconductors market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an Analyst now!

Related Reports:

  • Semiconductor Coolers Market: The semiconductor coolers market share is expected to increase to USD 183.76 million by 2026 at a progressing CAGR of 5.33%. Download Sample Report

  • DRAM Market: The DRAM market share is estimated to increase by USD 111.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.89%. Download Sample Report

Compound Semiconductor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33%

Market growth 2021-2025

$11.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.10

Regional analysis

APAC and North America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 72%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Broadcom Inc., Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Defense and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 GaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 GaN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 SiC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Broadcom Inc.

  • 11.4 Cree Inc.

  • 11.5 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 11.6 Nichia Corp.

  • 11.7 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 11.8 Qorvo Inc.

  • 11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

  • 11.11 STMicroelectronics NV

  • 11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compound-semiconductor-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-11-53-bn-broadcom-inc-and-cree-inc-among-key-market-contributors-technavio-301572263.html

SOURCE Technavio

