Compound Semiconductor Market Size to Grow by USD 11.53 Bn| Broadcom Inc. and Cree Inc. among Key Market Contributors| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Compound Semiconductor Market size is expected to grow by USD 11.53 billion at a CAGR of 6.33%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The compound semiconductor market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, communications, defense and aerospace, automotive, and others), type (GaAs, GaN, SiC, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Compound Semiconductor Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The compound semiconductor market covers the following areas:

The increasing demand for enhanced power density is notably driving the compound semiconductor market growth, although factors such as high production cost may impede the market growth

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. Based on segmentation by geography, the compound semiconductor market has been classified into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. According to our analysis, APAC will account for 72% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the compound semiconductor market in APAC. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to vendors in the market during the forecast period.

Broadcom Inc.

Cree Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Nichia Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qorvo Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global compound semiconductor market as a part of the global semiconductors market within the global Information Technology market.

The evaluation of business strategies and the optimization of profit margins both depend on a complete grasp of the value chain. During the forecast period, vendors can reduce costs and improve customer services by using the data from our value chain analysis section.

The value chain of the global semiconductors market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Compound Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33% Market growth 2021-2025 $11.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.10 Regional analysis APAC and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Defense and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 GaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 GaN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 SiC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Broadcom Inc.

11.4 Cree Inc.

11.5 Infineon Technologies AG

11.6 Nichia Corp.

11.7 NXP Semiconductors NV

11.8 Qorvo Inc.

11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.10 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

11.11 STMicroelectronics NV

11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

