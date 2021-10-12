U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,340.00
    -36.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,695.25
    -5.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.70
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.70
    +0.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.10
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.03
    +1.26 (+6.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3930
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,496.59
    +898.87 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.16
    +1.31 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,106.06
    -40.79 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Compounding Pharmacy Market Size Report 2021-2028 | Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

The key companies in the global the Compounding Pharmacy Market are B Braun Medical , Fagron , PharMEDium Services , WEDGEWOOD PHARMACY , Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy , DOUGHERTY’S HOLDINGS , ACPHARMA Queensland

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global compounding pharmacy market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the growing preference for compounding drugs during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Compounding Pharmacy Market, 2021-2028.” The major contributing factors are the growing number of product development, availability of standard drugs, key players, research activities, and customizations. Compounding is the technique of putting together and manufacturing customized medicines for patients. These drugs are made according to the practitioner's prescription, with the component ingredients blended together in the dosage form and strength recommended.

COVID-19 Impact-

Cumulative Impact of Covid-19 on Medical Sector

The appearance of COVID-19 has brought the world to a halt. We recognize that the healthcare crisis had an extraordinary impact on businesses across industries. Compounding pharmacies may be able to help bridge the demand-supply gap by manufacturing medicines that are currently unavailable or in short supply. The main causes of drug shortages are production delays, supply chain difficulties, and a lack of raw ingredients.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/compounding-pharmacy-market-103349


Segments-

By application, the market is segmented into pain management, dermatology, hormone replacement therapy, oncology, urology, and others. On the basis of service, the market is segregated into ingredient alteration, application, delivery alteration, pharmaceutical dosage alteration, filling supply shortage, animal specialized manufacturing. On the basis of route of administration, the market is categorized into oral, topical, parenteral, rectal, and others. On the basis of usage, the market is fragmented into pediatrics, geriatrics, adults, veterinary. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Offer?

The research examines market variables impacting demand and supply, key dynamics affecting the market throughout the forecast period, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends.

Increasing Geriatric Population to Stimulate Growth

The global compounding pharmacy market growth is expected to grow due to the rising number of elderly populations during the projected period. Compounding pharmacies can combine medicines and change dosage forms to make them more appropriate for patients. Physical responses in the elderly population, particularly those aged 60 and up, increase the need for pharmacists to construct alternate dose forms to fulfill unique treatment demands. The segment's growth will be fueled by the expanding geriatric population, which has unique needs for better and more effective treatment.


To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/compounding-pharmacy-market-103349


Increasing R&D Activities to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global compounding pharmacy market share during the forecast period. The increase could be linked to the FDA's announcement of a pharmaceutical shortage in the US.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a sizable share of the market. The development of therapeutic approaches and product formulations by prominent market players is predicted to boost demand in the region.

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

The quality players have been analyzed based on factors such as business plan, product offerings, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies. The research provides a thorough analysis of the following compounding pharmacies, including their competitive landscape, capacity, and most recent events such as mergers and acquisitions.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/compounding-pharmacy-market-103349


Industry Development-

  • December 2020: To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Triangle Compounding Pharmacy has launched compounded hand sanitizer. Triangle Compounding Pharmacy is the first pharmacy in the United States to offer pharmaceutical-grade hand sanitizer.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Compounding Pharmacy:

  • B Braun Medical

  • Fagron

  • PharMEDium Services

  • WEDGEWOOD PHARMACY

  • Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy

  • DOUGHERTY’S HOLDINGS

  • ACPHARMA Queensland


Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/compounding-pharmacy-market-103349


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Teradyne Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Dip as Inflation Risk Bubbles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. equity futures fell Tuesday, as traders focused on the risks that rising energy costs will keep inflation elevated and signs of a widening regulatory scrutiny by China.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • United States Steel Corporation (X): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Hedge Funds Prefer These 10 Stocks Over Square (SQ)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that hedge funds prefer over Square. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds Prefer These 5 Stocks Over Square. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), the California-based payments firm, recently announced that it had signed a deal with social media platform […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • How Carvana will reach profitability by 2023

    Wedbush Securities Seth Basham&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Carvana will meet consumers' demand, why Wedbush upgraded its price target and the outlook of growth for the company.

  • Bitcoin price – live: Mystery whale makes huge BTC purchase as crypto market value closes in on Apple

    Follow latest cryptocurrency news and updates

  • Tesla Keeps Cruising Higher As Production Is About To Begin In New Factory

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday after CEO Elon Musk said Saturday the company plans to start rolling cars off the production line at its new factory Giga Berlin. Cars may begin to roll off the line as early as next month, and plans are made to produce 5,000 to 10,000 a day. Tesla shares are up 1.2% at $794.90 at publication time. See Also: Tesla Plans To Roll Out First Cars From Berlin Next Month, Elon Musk Warns Of Volume-Production Challenges Tesla Daily Chart Analys