A Comprehensive Analysis of 250+ Key Companies Strengthening Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Pipeline | DelveInsight
Gene therapy clinical trial pipeline constitutes 250+ key companies continuously working towards developing 300+ gene therapies, analyzes DelveInsight
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Gene Therapy Competitive Landscape – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline gene therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the gene therapy pipeline domain.
Key Takeaways from the Gene Therapy Pipeline Report
Over 250+ Gene Therapy companies are evaluating 300+ gene therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the gene therapy market would significantly increase market revenue.
Leading gene therapy companies such as Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Fibrocell Technologies, Pfizer, HELIXMITH Co., Ltd., Sarepta Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences Inc., Lexeo Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Xalud Therapeutics, uniQure, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, Freeline therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, Gyroscope Therapeutics, CSL, Sangamo Therapeutics, LYSOGENE, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Alcyone Therapeutics, Taysha Gene Therapies, Gensight Biologic, Vivet Therapeutics, BridgeBio, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Neurophth Therapeutics, Abeona Therapeutics, Coave Therapeutics, Actus Therapeutics, Forge Biologics, Passage Bio, Aspa Therapeutics, Adrenas Therapeutics, ESTEVE, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Bayer, LogicBio Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Adverum Biotechnologies, Libella Gene Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Decibel therapeutics, DiNAQOR, Affinia Therapeutics, Lacerta Therapeutics, Atamyo Therapeutics, Apic Bio, Orchard Therapeutics, Nervosave Therapeutics, Maze Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, Benitec Biopharma, Hanugen Therapeutics, Exegenesis Bio, CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd, StrideBio, ENZERNA BIOSCIENCES INC., AAVogen, Capsigen, Code Biotherapeutics, Amarna Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Genethon, Voyager Therapeutics, Jaguar Gene Therapy, LLC, Oxford Biomedica, Ocugen, Genprex, Beam Therapeutics, Neurogene Inc., Treeway, Oyster Point Pharma, Elicera Therapeutics AB, Generation Bio Co., Atsena Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Precigen, SELECTA BIOSCIENCES, Encoded Therapeutics, Graphite Bio, Nuevocor, M6P Therapeutics, SwanBio Therapeutics, AviadoBio, Myrtelle, Kriya Therapeutics, Inc., Senti Biosciences, Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc., Treadwell Therapeutics, Opus Genetics, Renovacor, and others are evaluating novel gene therapies candidate to improve the treatment landscape.
Key gene therapies in the pipeline in various stages of development include Zolgensma, Carvykti, Laviv, Provenge, Fordadistrogene movaparvovec, Engensis, SRP-9001, RGX-202, SGT-001, LX2006, SPK 3006, XT-150, AMT-161, UX810, MCO 010, HMI-102, FLT190, EtranaDez, FLT180a, GT005, RGX-121, AT GAA, Giroctocogene fitelparvovec, SPK-8011, LYS-SAF302, ACTUS-101, ACTX-401, TSHA 120, GS030, VTX-801, BBP-631, ADVM-022, AAV- hTERT, RP-A501, and others.
In October 2022, Astellas and Taysha Gene Therapies announced the strategic investment to support the development of Taysha's AAV-based gene therapy programs.
In October 2022, French companies formed a strategic alliance to cover cell and gene therapy (C>) GMP manufacturing.
In October 2022, AVROBIO announced the patient dosing completion in the first gene therapy clinical trial for cystinosis treatment.
In October 2022, Xcell Biosciences Inc. (Xcellbio) and aCGT Vector announced a collaboration today to improve manufacturing and analytic procedures used to develop personalized cell and gene therapies for cancer patients.
In August 2022, the FDA approved Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), the first cell-based gene therapy for treating adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions.
In March 2022, REGENXBIO announced that the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for RGX-202, which may entitle REGENXBIO to receive a priority review voucher which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application and may be sold or transferred should a new BLA for RGX-202 be approved.
In January 2022, REGENXBIO Inc. announced the clearance of its Investigational New Drug application by the FDA to evaluate RGX-202, potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) in a first-in-human clinical trial. RGX-202 is designed to deliver a transgene for a novel microdystrophin that includes the functional elements of the C-Terminal (CT) domain found in naturally occurring dystrophin. RGX-202 uses REGENXBIO's proprietary NAV® AAV8 vector.
In November 2021, REGENXBIO Inc. announced that the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for RGX-202, potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Request a sample and discover the recent advances in gene therapy @Gene Therapy Competitive Landscape Report
Gene Therapy Overview
Gene therapy is the treatment of disease through the introduction of genetic material into cells. This review will look at gene transfer methods and current and potential applications for craniofacial regeneration, focusing on future development and design. Though non-viral gene delivery methods have a low gene transfer efficiency, they have the advantages of relative safety, low immunogenicity, ease of manufacture, and the lack of a DNA insert size limitation.
Find out more about gene therapy treatment @Gene Therapy Market
Gene Therapy Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile
Fordadistrogene movaparvovec: Pfizer
Pfizer's Fordadistrogene movaparvovec is a recombinant adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) capsid that contains a shortened version of the human dystrophin gene (mini-dystrophin) controlled by a human muscle-specific promotor. Because of its ability to target muscle tissue, the AAV9 capsid was chosen as the delivery mechanism. The gene therapy demonstrated durable and statistically significant improvements in multiple efficacy endpoints measured 12 months after infusion in the Phase Ib study of PF-06939926 in ambulatory for boys with DMD.
LX2006: Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics drug, LX2006, is an AAV-based gene therapy candidate administered intravenously to treat Friedreich's ataxia cardiomyopathy, the leading cause of death in Friedreich's ataxia patients. LX2006 targets the cardiac manifestations of Friedreich's ataxia by delivering a functional frataxin gene, which promotes frataxin protein expression and restores mitochondrial function in myocardial cells. LX2006 reversed cardiac abnormalities in Friedreich's ataxia disease models in preclinical studies, improving cardiac function and survival while demonstrating a favorable safety profile. LX2006 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designation by the FDA for treating Friedreich's ataxia.
A snapshot of the Gene Therapy Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:
Gene Therapy Drugs
Company
Phase
Indication
Etranacogene dezaparvovec
CSL Behring/uniQure
Pre-registration
Hemophilia B
Engensis
Helixmith
Phase III
Diabetic foot ulcer; Diabetic neuropathies; Peripheral arterial disorders
Fordadistrogene movaparvovec
Pfizer
Phase III
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
RGX-121
REGENXBIO
Phase II/III
Mucopolysaccharidosis II
LYS-SAF302
LYSOGENE
Phase II/III
Mucopolysaccharidosis III
GT005
Gyroscope Therapeutics
Phase II
Dry age-related macular degeneration
SPK 3006
Spark Therapeutics
Phase II
Glycogen storage disease type II
FLT190
Freeline Therapeutics
Phase II
Fabry's disease
LX2006
Lexeo Therapeutics
Phase I/II
Cardiomyopathies
Learn more about the emerging gene therapies @Gene Therapy Clinical Trials
Scope of the Gene Therapy Competitive Landscape Report
Coverage: Global
Key Gene Therapy Companies: Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Fibrocell Technologies, Pfizer, HELIXMITH Co., Ltd., Sarepta Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences Inc., Lexeo Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Xalud Therapeutics, uniQure, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, Freeline therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, Gyroscope Therapeutics, CSL, Sangamo Therapeutics, LYSOGENE, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Alcyone Therapeutics, Taysha Gene Therapies, Gensight Biologic, Vivet Therapeutics, BridgeBio, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Neurophth Therapeutics, Abeona Therapeutics, Coave Therapeutics, Actus Therapeutics, Forge Biologics, Passage Bio, Aspa Therapeutics, Adrenas Therapeutics, ESTEVE, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Bayer, LogicBio Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Adverum Biotechnologies, Libella Gene Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Decibel therapeutics, DiNAQOR, Affinia Therapeutics, Lacerta Therapeutics, Atamyo Therapeutics, Apic Bio, Orchard Therapeutics, Nervosave Therapeutics, Maze Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, Benitec Biopharma, Hanugen Therapeutics, Exegenesis Bio, CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd, StrideBio, ENZERNA BIOSCIENCES INC., AAVogen, Capsigen, Code Biotherapeutics, Amarna Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Genethon, Voyager Therapeutics, Jaguar Gene Therapy, LLC, Oxford Biomedica, Ocugen, Genprex, Beam Therapeutics, Neurogene Inc., Treeway, Oyster Point Pharma, Elicera Therapeutics AB, Generation Bio Co., Atsena Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Precigen, SELECTA BIOSCIENCES, Encoded Therapeutics, Graphite Bio, Nuevocor, M6P Therapeutics, SwanBio Therapeutics, AviadoBio, Myrtelle, Kriya Therapeutics, Inc., Senti Biosciences, Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc., Treadwell Therapeutics, Opus Genetics, Renovacor, and others
Key Gene Therapies in Pipeline: Zolgensma, Carvykti, Laviv, Provenge, Fordadistrogene movaparvovec, Engensis, SRP-9001, RGX-202, SGT-001, LX2006, SPK 3006, XT-150, AMT-161, UX810, MCO 010, HMI-102, FLT190, EtranaDez, FLT180a, GT005, RGX-121, AT GAA, Giroctocogene fitelparvovec, SPK-8011, LYS-SAF302, ACTUS-101, ACTX-401, TSHA 120, GS030, VTX-801, BBP-631, and others.
Dive deep into rich insights for approved gene therapies; visit @FDA-approved Gene Therapies
Table of Contents
1.
Gene Therapy Pipeline Report Introduction
2.
Gene Therapy Pipeline Report Executive Summary
3.
Gene Therapy Pipeline: Overview
4.
Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5.
Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Therapeutics
6.
Gene Therapy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)
7.
Gene Therapy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)
8.
Gene Therapy Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
9.
Gene Therapy Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)
10.
Gene Therapy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
11.
Inactive Products in the Gene Therapy Pipeline
12.
Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13.
Key Gene Therapy Companies
14.
Key Products in the Gene Therapy Pipeline
15.
Gene Therapy Unmet Needs
16.
Gene Therapy Market Drivers and Barriers
17.
Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18.
Analyst Views
19.
Appendix
For further information on gene therapy uses, reach out @Viral Vectors for Gene Therapy
Related Reports
Gene Therapy In CNS Disorder Market
Gene Therapy In CNS Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key gene therapy In CNS disorder companies, including UniQure Biopharma, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, NeuroGeneration, Eli Lilly and Company, Sio Gene Therapies, among others.
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Market
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key adeno-associated virus vectors in gene therapy companies, including Pfizer, CSL Behring, Spark Therapeutics, Freeline Therapeutics, RegenxBio, Amicus Therapeutics, among others.
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key adeno-associated virus vectors in gene therapy companies, including Pfizer, CSL Behring, Spark Therapeutics, Freeline Therapeutics, RegenxBio, Amicus Therapeutics, among others.
Gene Therapy For Ocular Rare Disease Pipeline
Gene Therapy For Ocular Rare Disease Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key gene therapy for ocular rare disease companies, including Roche Holding, Novartis, Ocugen, among others.
Gene Therapies For Cardiomyopathies Pipeline
Gene Therapies For Cardiomyopathies Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key gene therapies for cardiomyopathies companies, including XyloCor Therapeutics, LEXEO Therapeutics, Stelios Therapeutics, Tenaya Therapeutics, Renova Therapeutics, among others.
Gene And Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Pipeline
Gene And Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key gene and cell therapies targeting CNS disorders companies, including UniQure Biopharma, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, NeuroGeneration, Eli Lilly and Company, Sio Gene Therapies, among others.
Other Trending Reports
Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Report | Crows Feet Market | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight
Related Healthcare Blogs
Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Avrobio's Gene Therapy for Cystinosis Treatment
Emerging Gene Therapy in the Dermatology
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.
Connect with us at LinkedIn
Contact Us
Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187
www.delveinsight.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-comprehensive-analysis-of-250-key-companies-strengthening-gene-therapy-clinical-trial-pipeline--delveinsight-301666404.html
SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP