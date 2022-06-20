Comprehensive Biometric Smart Card Solution enabled by IDEX Biometrics and Linxens

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

Fully integrated solution simplifies development, accelerates time to market, and lowers costs for smart card manufacturers

Oslo, Norway – 20 June 2022 - IDEX Biometrics ASA and Linxens Holding SAS today announced an agreement whereby Linxens becomes a global provider of IDEX’s complete biometric smart-card turnkey solution, leveraging the technologies and expertise of both companies. This enables card-manufacturers to expedite development of smart cards incorporating the highest performing fingerprint-sensor available.

Under the agreement IDEX customers will receive a turnkey solution integrating:

IDEX Biometrics’ TrustedBio™ biometric module, consisting of a fingerprint sensor coupled with a microcontroller executing proprietary imaging algorithms;

Linxens’ BioLAM® card inlay, providing optimized connectivity and NFC antenna design; and

Linxens’ EMV1 module, consisting of an optimized contact plate packaged with a SLC38 security microcontroller, the latest generation secure element from Infineon Technologies AG.

The SLC38 will have the following proprietary software pre-encoded:

IDEX Biometrics’ customized Java Card operating system, designed to maximize the biometric functionality; and

IDEX Biometrics’ special-purpose Java applets, assuring full transactional interoperability with EMV-compliant networks.

Smart card manufacturers may customize elements of the solution, depending on the application. The solution will be compliant with standard smart card manufacturing equipment and hot lamination processes.

Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics, stated, “We are delighted to announce this important collaboration with Linxens, the global leader in smart card inlays, NFC antennas, and contact plates. The combination of design leadership, technical expertise, and high-quality manufacturing has made Linxens the leading supplier to smart card manufacturers. With seven manufacturing facilities around the world and a new biometric “center of excellence” in its plant in Mantes-la-Jolie, France, Linxens brings strong commitment to facilitating the rapid growth of smart cards incorporating fingerprint authentication. This combined solution allows smart card manufacturers to substantially reduce design time, minimize manufacturing and supply chain challenges, and accelerate time to market, which all contribute to lower costs.”

Cuong H. Duong, President and Chief Executive Officer of Linxens, commented, "This development with IDEX Biometrics is well-timed, given the momentum IDEX Biometrics has established with its TrustedBio / SLC38 reference design. We anticipate our collaboration with IDEX Biometrics will be a strong contributor to our strategic initiative in fingerprint biometrics, which we believe is quickly becoming a key component of authentication and data security across card-based applications including payments, access control, healthcare, transportation, and a range of identification uses.”

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Brett L Perry, U.S. Investor Relations

E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Tel: + 1 214 272 0070

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About Linxens

Linxens is a global leading technology company. With more than 30 years’ experience in the electronics industry, Linxens leverages on the expertise and know-how of its 3000 talents to design and manufacture flexible electronics in reel-to-reel format for smart cards, and RFID antennas.

A specialist in the manufacture of secure electronic components for smart cards, Linxens’ solutions are used worldwide in various applications in markets such as banking, telecoms, government and healthcare, and to ensure access control, asset tracking, authentication and identity.

With production sites and R&D centers in Europe and South-East Asia, Linxens is the partner of choice to accompany clients in developing customized solutions or ensuring large-scale production anywhere in the world, for any market.

For more information, visit www.linxens.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

IDEX, TrustedBio, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.







1 EMVCo, LLC maintains the technical standards for smart cards used in payment applications. It is a consortium owned and overseen by its six member organizations: American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa.







